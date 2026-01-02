These Are the Best SUVs You Can Buy in 2026

We've tested all these SUVs. Here's what came out on top.

If you're looking to buy a new car, odds are good that you're looking at SUVs first. It's easy to see why. They're roomy, capable, and aren't as bad on gas as they used to be. If you're looking for one-size-fits-all in your next vehicle purchase, an SUV is a smart choice. We drove thousands of miles to find the very best SUVs on sale for 2026, and now we've got the list you need to kick off your car shopping journey. 

Watch the video or check out our list below for the best SUVs you can buy right now. 

2024 Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

Pros:
Lots of great tech comes standard
Plenty of physical controls
And roomy enough up front for small items

Cons:
It's a little stiff on the road
And it's slow
Not as refined as SUVs up a size class or two

2025 Hyundai Tucson front

Hyundai Tucson/Kia Sportage

Pros:
Both are a great value
And come with lots of standard tech
The Tucson hybrid feels plenty powerful

Cons:
Cupholders are a little small in the Tucson
It can be tough to reach EPA estimates

2026 Toyota Rav4 Woodland driving

Toyota RAV4

Pros:
The new RAV4 is a big improvement over its predecessor
Comes standard as a hybrid and is very fuel-efficient
Tech is a big step up from older Toyotas

Cons:
It's not quick
Handling isn't great either

2026 Subaru Outback front 3/4

Subaru Outback

Pros:
Much better infotainment than in previous generations
More cargo space than before
Good off-road capability

Cons:
Standard engine isn't very powerful
No hybrid engine available

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport rear

Honda Passport

Pros:
Lots of great physical buttons that are easy to use
Interior storage is awesome
Rear cargo space is ample

Cons:
Fuel economy isn't great
No hybrid powertrain available to alleviate that pain
And it's more expensive than its rivals

2024 Huyndai Santa Fe front 3/4

Hyundai Santa Fe

Pros:
Turbocharged engine is plenty powerful
Roomy interior in both SUVs
Lots of useful standard tech

Cons:
Limited cargo space if all three rows are in use
A little stiff on rough pavement

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy front

Hyundai Palisade

Pros:
Tons of interior space
Comfortable ride
Very refined given its price point

Cons:
Standard gas engine is lethargic
Fuel economy isn't great on non-hybrids

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid front

Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Pros:
Spacious passenger area
MPG is very impressive on the hybrid
Lots of storage up front

Cons:
Acceleration is sluggish with base engine
Interior is a little noisy
The more powerful Hybrid Max powertrain sacrifices fuel economy for power

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum in motion

Ford Expedition

Pros:
Engine is very powerful
Much more comfortable than rivals
Tons of storage and can tow up to 10,000 pounds

Cons:
MPG is so-so
Steering wheel is a funky shape

2024 BMW X1 M35i rear 3/4

BMW X1

Pros:
Good engine
Great tech
Fun to drive

Cons:
Not a ton of storage
Start-stop system is clunky

2026 Genesis GV70 profile

Genesis GV70

Pros:
Ride quality is excellent
Tech is great
A great value compared to other luxury SUVs

Cons:
Could use more interior storage for small items
Some interior controls are inconvenient to use

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE front three-quarter view
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Pros:
Lots of customization options
Seemingly endless number of engine choices
Very comfortable 

Cons:
Holy moly this thing can get expensive
Tech has a bit of a learning curve
Optional third row is cramped

Lexus GX Overtrail front

Lexus GX

Pros:
Great off-road
Lots of power
Tech is easy to use

Cons:
Not a ton of space given its size
Drives a little trucky when on-road

Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 front 3/4

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Pros:
Tons of great tech
Roomy in all three rows
Big cargo area, too

Cons:
Yes, it's expensive

2025 Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln Navigator

Pros:
It is very roomy
And it's extremely capable
Suitably luxurious too

Cons:
Not fun to park in an urban setting
Can be a bit bumpy over pockmarked city streets
It's expensive

by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

