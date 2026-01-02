- We've got the best SUVs you can buy in 2026.
- After hundreds of hours and thousands of miles, these are the best of the best.
- From the Honda Passport to the Toyota Grand Highlander, we've got 'em all.
These Are the Best SUVs You Can Buy in 2026
We've tested all these SUVs. Here's what came out on top.
If you're looking to buy a new car, odds are good that you're looking at SUVs first. It's easy to see why. They're roomy, capable, and aren't as bad on gas as they used to be. If you're looking for one-size-fits-all in your next vehicle purchase, an SUV is a smart choice. We drove thousands of miles to find the very best SUVs on sale for 2026, and now we've got the list you need to kick off your car shopping journey.
Watch the video or check out our list below for the best SUVs you can buy right now.
Hyundai Kona
Pros:
Lots of great tech comes standard
Plenty of physical controls
And roomy enough up front for small items
Cons:
It's a little stiff on the road
And it's slow
Not as refined as SUVs up a size class or two
Hyundai Tucson/Kia Sportage
Pros:
Both are a great value
And come with lots of standard tech
The Tucson hybrid feels plenty powerful
Cons:
Cupholders are a little small in the Tucson
It can be tough to reach EPA estimates
Toyota RAV4
Pros:
The new RAV4 is a big improvement over its predecessor
Comes standard as a hybrid and is very fuel-efficient
Tech is a big step up from older Toyotas
Cons:
It's not quick
Handling isn't great either
Subaru Outback
Pros:
Much better infotainment than in previous generations
More cargo space than before
Good off-road capability
Cons:
Standard engine isn't very powerful
No hybrid engine available
Honda Passport
Pros:
Lots of great physical buttons that are easy to use
Interior storage is awesome
Rear cargo space is ample
Cons:
Fuel economy isn't great
No hybrid powertrain available to alleviate that pain
And it's more expensive than its rivals
Hyundai Santa Fe
Pros:
Turbocharged engine is plenty powerful
Roomy interior in both SUVs
Lots of useful standard tech
Cons:
Limited cargo space if all three rows are in use
A little stiff on rough pavement
Hyundai Palisade
Pros:
Tons of interior space
Comfortable ride
Very refined given its price point
Cons:
Standard gas engine is lethargic
Fuel economy isn't great on non-hybrids
Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
Pros:
Spacious passenger area
MPG is very impressive on the hybrid
Lots of storage up front
Cons:
Acceleration is sluggish with base engine
Interior is a little noisy
The more powerful Hybrid Max powertrain sacrifices fuel economy for power
Ford Expedition
Pros:
Engine is very powerful
Much more comfortable than rivals
Tons of storage and can tow up to 10,000 pounds
Cons:
MPG is so-so
Steering wheel is a funky shape
BMW X1
Pros:
Good engine
Great tech
Fun to drive
Cons:
Not a ton of storage
Start-stop system is clunky
Genesis GV70
Pros:
Ride quality is excellent
Tech is great
A great value compared to other luxury SUVs
Cons:
Could use more interior storage for small items
Some interior controls are inconvenient to use
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Pros:
Lots of customization options
Seemingly endless number of engine choices
Very comfortable
Cons:
Holy moly this thing can get expensive
Tech has a bit of a learning curve
Optional third row is cramped
Lexus GX
Pros:
Great off-road
Lots of power
Tech is easy to use
Cons:
Not a ton of space given its size
Drives a little trucky when on-road
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Pros:
Tons of great tech
Roomy in all three rows
Big cargo area, too
Cons:
Yes, it's expensive
Lincoln Navigator
Pros:
It is very roomy
And it's extremely capable
Suitably luxurious too
Cons:
Not fun to park in an urban setting
Can be a bit bumpy over pockmarked city streets
It's expensive