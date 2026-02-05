- There is a huge variety of choices in the small SUV category.
- Buyers have good options at nearly every price point.
- Follow along as we pick your favorite and tell you why.
These Are the Best Small SUVs for 2026
There was a time when opting for a small or compact SUV meant living without the same features and refinements you'd find on larger models. That is definitely no longer the case. Now there are excellent small SUVs at every price point, from mass-market to luxury brands.
Of course, the downside to all these choices is that it's easy to get overwhelmed. Lucky for you, we've done all the work and have made it easy to pick the best small SUV for your needs.
Best Extra-Small SUV
Our pick: 2026 Hyundai Kona
Why it won: Great interior room, tons of standard features, available AWD on every trim
Extra-small SUVs remain one of our favorite categories of vehicle. Not only are they size- and fuel-efficient, but they're also typically very affordable. We appreciate the often unique styling and clever engineering touches that make their way into this segment, and our 2026 pick has all of this in spades. It's got a surprisingly roomy cabin that feels more premium than its modest price tag would lead you to believe. It has tons of standard safety and tech features, and it's nice to drive.
The Kona, as good as it is, isn't perfect, though. The base engine is pretty underwhelming and makes acceleration feel sluggish. The Kona also doesn't always have the most composed ride and can feel unsettled or bouncy over bumps.
Also worth considering: 2026 Kia Niro Hybrid
The Niro is closely mechanically related to the Kona, so most of what we like about our winner carries over to the runner-up. The Niro has one big thing going for it that the Kona can't match: a hybrid variant. Unfortunately, though, the Niro can't be had with all-wheel drive, which is nice to have in many parts of the country.
Best Small SUV
Our pick: 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Why it won: It's handsome, efficient, affordable, and it's very nice to drive
The regular Hyundai Tucson is great, and it turns out that adding more power, better fuel efficiency and an overall smoother driving experience takes it to a new level entirely. The Tucson Hybrid is so awesome that it tops not only our Best Small SUVs list but also our Best Small Hybrid SUVs list and our Best SUVs list.
We love the Tucson Hybrid's upscale-feeling interior, smooth ride and epic warranty. We're less in love with its fuel economy when compared to some other hybrid SUVs in the class. Still, this small hybrid SUV is a slam dunk.
Also worth considering: 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid
Much like with our extra-small SUV picks, the Sportage is very closely related to the Tucson. This means that the stuff we like about the Tucson Hybrid is largely true for the Sportage as well. The Sportage Hybrid even manages a few mpg better than the Tucson. Where it falls short of the Hyundai is its interior. The Kia infotainment setup is less intuitive, and the overall layout of the Hyundai is much nicer.
Best Small Three-Row SUV
Our pick: 2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid
Why it won: Very well equipped as standard; roomy first and second rows; smooth and easy to drive
If you have a growing family but not a lot of room to park, the small three-row SUV is tailor-made for you. When it comes to small three-row SUVs, we've found the 2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid sits at the top of the heap. It is very roomy in the first two rows, it has a great list of standard tech and safety features, and it's just plain nice to drive.
Of course, it's not perfect. The third row is really only suitable for small kids and short trips, and it lacks in cargo space relative to some of its competition. Still, the Sorento Hybrid represents a great value and will make a lot of buyers happy.
Also worth considering: 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
We love the current Santa Fe with its rugged, boxy styling and great interior. The hybrid drivetrain is nice as well, bringing more power and better fuel economy to the party. It's also very roomy inside thanks to that boxy exterior.
Where it loses out to its cousin, the Sorento Hybrid, is primarily in rear visibility and in real-world fuel economy. Over the 20,000 miles we had our Santa Fe Hybrid, we averaged nearly 9 mpg below the EPA combined rating.
Best Extra-Small Luxury SUV
Our Pick: 2026 BMW X1
Why it won: Roomy seating; tons of available tech; sporty drivetrain and handling
BMW's X1 may be the least expensive SUV in the lineup, but it's still a BMW down to its very bones. This is evident in the sporty acceleration from its turbocharged drivetrain. We love its firm suspension and sharp handling too. As with most German brands, you have access to a lot of great technology, but expect to pay extra for most of it.
The X1 has a lot going for it, but we're less in love with its coarse-feeling auto stop-start system, its slow-to-downshift transmission, and the somewhat painful price of its option packages.
Also worth considering: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB
Where the BMW is focused on being sporty and fun, the GLB brings a bit more gravitas to the table. It's extremely comfortable, with fantastic seats and an excellent ride. It's also a good performer, but that doesn't necessarily translate into driving excitement, which is one of our main criticisms of the model. Like the BMW, most tech and convenience features are optional extras, and they can quickly drive up the GLB's sale price significantly if you're not careful.
Best Small Luxury SUV
Our Pick: 2026 Genesis GV70
Why it won: Great performance; extremely comfortable; much more affordable than other options
Genesis has done an excellent job of positioning itself as a much more affordable alternative to traditional European luxury brands. That it's done so without asking buyers to sacrifice expectations for performance, technology or comfort is pretty incredible. The 2026 GV70 is a great example of this ethos. Not only does it look like nothing else on the road, but it also offers a comfortable and spacious interior, great cargo capacity and a very composed ride.
We're less enthused with its lack of small-item storage in the interior and with the occasionally awkward or inconvenient interior controls, but overall, those are minor complaints.
Also worth considering: 2026 BMW X3
BMW's X3 is one of the original small luxury SUVs, and as it's progressed and matured through its generations, it's only gotten better. We love the X3's strong and fuel-efficient engines, sporty handling and spacious interior. We're not as big a fan of its sometimes less-than-luxurious interior finishes and the typically German à la carte options pricing.
Best Small Performance SUV
Our pick: 2026 BMW X3 M50 xDrive
Why it won: Excellent turbocharged inline-six engine; hot-hatch-like handling
While the base X3 has a perfectly capable and fun turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the M50 xDrive variant ditches it for one of the brand's typically exquisite inline-six cylinder mills. This one is a mild hybrid and produces a whopping 393 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. It also has a sporty ride that is much less punishing than the older M40i.
Also worth considering: 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T
As with the X3, the sportier 3.5T variant of the GV70 ditches a four-cylinder engine for a turbocharged-six, though unlike the BMW, these cylinders are configured in a V. The 3.5T produces 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque, both of which are respectable figures. Unsurprisingly, the GV70 remains a softer-edged vehicle than the Bimmer, but that's not necessarily a bad thing for many people.