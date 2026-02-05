These Are the Best Small SUVs for 2026

Best Extra-Small SUV

Our pick: 2026 Hyundai Kona

Why it won: Great interior room, tons of standard features, available AWD on every trim

Extra-small SUVs remain one of our favorite categories of vehicle. Not only are they size- and fuel-efficient, but they're also typically very affordable. We appreciate the often unique styling and clever engineering touches that make their way into this segment, and our 2026 pick has all of this in spades. It's got a surprisingly roomy cabin that feels more premium than its modest price tag would lead you to believe. It has tons of standard safety and tech features, and it's nice to drive.

The Kona, as good as it is, isn't perfect, though. The base engine is pretty underwhelming and makes acceleration feel sluggish. The Kona also doesn't always have the most composed ride and can feel unsettled or bouncy over bumps.

Also worth considering: 2026 Kia Niro Hybrid

The Niro is closely mechanically related to the Kona, so most of what we like about our winner carries over to the runner-up. The Niro has one big thing going for it that the Kona can't match: a hybrid variant. Unfortunately, though, the Niro can't be had with all-wheel drive, which is nice to have in many parts of the country.