What's the Best SUV Under $40,000? We Tested 10 of Them

9th place: Subaru Forester Hybrid

Overall rating: 6.2 (out of 10)

6.2 (out of 10) Base price: $31,445

$31,445 As-tested price: $40,830

$40,830 Good: Excellent visibility; easy to get in and out of

Excellent visibility; easy to get in and out of Bad: Technology is behind the times; lack of small-item storage

The Subaru Forester Hybrid that we used for this test is a part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, where we live with a vehicle for a year and 20,000 miles. That means we know this particular vehicle especially well, for better and for worse.

The Forester Hybrid's visibility is phenomenal. Big windows and thin pillars eliminate blind spots, and they also let lots of light into the cabin, which makes it feel larger than it actually is. We also noted that the doors open very wide and the sills are thin, with a low hip point so children and those with limited mobility can get in and out easily. That makes fitting a car seat in the back a breeze as well.

However, the Forester's tech is a huge letdown. The Subie has a large vertically oriented 11.6-inch touchscreen, but the problem is that the infotainment software feels very dated. The maps are low-resolution and the menu structure is confusing. Thankfully, there is wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but they don't take up the whole screen. This whole experience could be drastically improved, and it seems that it has been with the new setup that debuted in the 2026 Subaru Outback. And for a vehicle with such a rugged reputation, there's a disconcerting lack of small-item storage and small cupholders that didn't have a chance at fitting big water bottles.