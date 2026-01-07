- There are seven midsize trucks, including two GM twins and Honda's crossover-like Ridgeline.
- This is not a cookie-cutter segment. There are major differences between these trucks.
- Follow along as we pick your favorite and tell you why.
The Best Midsize Trucks for 2026
Counting down the seven midsize trucks from worst to best
We probably don't have to tell you about the virtues of a midsize truck. If you're considering one of the seven on sale today, there's already a pretty good chance you're thinking they might be a better fit for your needs, budget or garage space than one of the many full-size pickups. This isn't a cookie-cutter segment, though. The various midsize trucks have major differences, including body style availability, engine type, and even their basic vehicle architectures (a more traditional body-on-frame truck chassis versus the Honda Ridgeline's crossover-like unibody construction).
Because of this, our rankings here are indicative of how the trucks stack up for most buyers. For example, maybe the Jeep Gladiator's unique looks and abilities will make it perfect for you, even if it's a bit iffy overall when compared to the others in the segment. To see what those other trucks are and how their respective Edmunds Ratings placed them in order from worst to best, check out our list below.
7. Nissan Frontier
Overall rating: 5.6/10
Base price: $32,150
Good: Smooth ride quality; stable and secure handling; helpful storage spaces for small items
Bad: Odd control layout; overly heavy steering; less rear seat space than other crew cab trucks
The Nissan Frontier is one of two midsize trucks to offer a choice of cab styles: the extended King Cab and the four-door crew cab. The Tacoma is the only other midsize truck to do so — everything else is exclusively crew cabs. This helps give the Frontier one of the lowest entry prices in the segment. The Frontier also stands out by offering a 6-foot-1-inch bed. Again, everything but the Tacoma tops out around 5 feet. The Frontier also stands out with confident handling, a compliant ride, good interior storage, and competitive power from its standard V6 engine.
Beyond that, though, the Frontier isn't as polished as rivals and its crew cab is too small. Rear passengers won't be too happy in the back, and those up front may find the seats' padding too firm and their adjustment range lacking. We also dislike its antiquated tech interface and accompanying clumsy control layout, while the list of available driver aids is limited. The Frontier is OK, but the other trucks here are stronger overall.
6. Jeep Gladiator
Overall rating: 5.7/10
Base price: $38,100
Good: Unique Jeep character and off-road prowess; the only convertible truck; big back seat
Bad: Slow and vague steering; jiggly and uncomfortable ride at times; subpar fuel economy and acceleration
It's an oversimplification to call the Gladiator a Jeep Wrangler with a pickup bed, but the overall concept and resulting truck are pretty much exactly that. Rather than adopting the trend of making pickups more refined and livable, the Gladiator sticks to its old-school Jeep roots with its overt off-road focus and unique convertible roof. (The doors come off too.) There are inarguably advantages to this approach. It also makes the Gladiator quite cool. There are also many disadvantages, however.
Beyond its unique Wrangler-like looks and off-road focus, the Jeep Gladiator boasts healthy payload and tow ratings. The seats are comfortable, headroom is excellent, and the rear seat's 60/40 split makes it versatile for hauling luggage and people at the same time. It also doesn't disappoint off-road. On road is a totally different story, though, with slow acceleration, compromised handling, imprecise steering and a rough ride (especially with big off-road tires). It's also harder to get inside the Gladiator, the interior is very noisy, and we had some performance issues with the tech interface.
5. GMC Canyon
Overall rating: 6.3/10
Base price: $38,900
Good: Plenty of power and stout maximum tow rating; comfy and composed ride; strong tech
Bad: Rear seats lack comfort; only one engine offered
In many ways, choosing between the Canyon and its Chevy Colorado twin could come down to a coin flip. The two have different trim level offerings, though, with GMC boasting the ritzy Denali luxury model while doing without an answer to Chevy's Work Truck entry trim level. As a result, the Canyon's base price is much higher.
Beyond comparisons to its sibling, though, the Canyon is a well-rounded midsize truck that's available in a single combination of body style (crew cab with a 5-foot bed) and engine (a 310-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder). It is one of the better-driving pickups on the road, with a comfortable, well-controlled ride (especially the AT4). Apart from the Denali, the interior's not really any more premium than what you'll find elsewhere and the seats are lackluster in terms of support. The Google-based tech interface is excellent, though, as are the ice-cold air conditioning and wide array of driver assistance tech.
4. Chevrolet Colorado
Overall rating: 6.4/10
Base price: $32,400
Good: Plenty of power and stout maximum tow rating; comfy and composed ride; strong tech
Bad: Rear seats lack comfort; only one engine offered
Yes, the above "good" and "bad" points were copied directly from the GMC Canyon entry. Yet, the Colorado and Canyon are nearly copies of each other, so it's only natural that they'd share advantages and disadvantages. Even the Colorado's highly capable ZR2 models are matched by the Canyon AT4.
Ultimately, though, the Colorado stands ever so slightly above its twin by being a little more affordable, especially on the lowest rung of its trim level ladder. You're just not missing out on much by saving a little coin and going with the GM truck that wears the Chevy bowtie. The Colorado is just as well rounded and capable.
3. Honda Ridgeline
Overall rating: 6.7/10
Base price: $40,150
Good: Extra-smooth ride and secure handling; versatile tailgate and in-bed truck; spacious crew cab
Bad: Lacks low-range gearing and ground clearance; oversensitive driver aids; less towing capacity
The Ridgeline is a completely different kind of midsize truck due to its crossover-like unibody construction. This grants it significant advantages in terms of ride comfort, handling and interior space. The back seat alone makes the Ridgeline the most likely candidate here to serve as a family vehicle. The unique lockable in-bed trunk and versatile tailgate that swings out in addition to dropping down are terrific features. For most buyers, the Ridgeline is all the truck they'll likely need and it boasts significant advantages over other trucks.
Yet, there's no getting around the fact that the Ridgeline isn't a truck in the traditional sense. Its lack of body-on-frame construction contributes to its low towing capacity and off-road clearances. It also lacks low-range gearing, and there's no denying it doesn't exactly look like a normal truck. Paradoxically, by being better suited to more new vehicle buyers, Honda's pickup may also be less appealing to typical truck buyers.
2. Toyota Tacoma
Overall rating: 6.8/10
Base price: $31,590
Good: Wide variety of configurations and trims; TRD versions are highly capable off-road; strong power and fuel economy from hybrid
Bad: Back seat isn't as roomy as some competitors; noisy base engine
The Tacoma offers the most choice among midsize trucks. Like the Frontier, it offers multiple cab and bed sizes (including the unique combination of crew cab and long bed), but it goes much further than that with multiple engine choices (including a powerful hybrid powertrain) and trim levels that grant it different looks and capabilities. There are three varieties of off-roading models alone — the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Trailhunter.
We like both Tacoma powertrains, though we wish the base engine sounded a bit better. The overall driving experience is quite good thanks to strong brakes, a well-mannered chassis, and light, accurate steering. Things can get a bit rough with the off-road variants, so make sure to give them a long test drive to see if you can live with the trade-off for their cool looks and extra capability. The Tacoma also provides abundant standard safety features, good tech and simple cabin controls.
1. Ford Ranger
Overall rating: 6.9/10
Base price: $33,350
Good: Strong engine, towing and payload; comfortable and composed ride; easy-to-use tech; excellent Raptor version
Bad: More expensive than competitors; only one cab/bed combination
What the Ford Ranger lacks in variety due to its single cab/bed combination, it more than makes up for in overall excellence. Its standard turbocharged base engine delivers best-in-class acceleration and decent fuel economy. Its ride is better than anything not named Ridgeline, and its steering has just the right amount of heft and assist. Visibility is better than the competition, too. The Ranger Raptor, meanwhile, goes far beyond its extra-powerful turbo V6 and monster off-road capability by providing a surprisingly comfortable, agile and refined on-road behavior.
The Ranger also stands out on the tech front with an easy-to-use infotainment system and ample driver assistance features that are well executed. The cabin is roomier than the Tacoma's, and its build and materials quality tops those of Toyota and the GM trucks. If you're wondering why the Ranger might cost a bit more than a similarly equipped rival, keep all these positives in mind. It costs more, but you get more in areas that aren't as easy to quantify.