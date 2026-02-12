- Midsize SUVs offer the right space and price point for a huge percentage of car buyers.
These Are the Best Midsize SUVs for 2026
Our team's favorite picks including hybrid, luxury and performance models
Midsize SUVs are a great fit for almost anyone shopping for a new car these days. The countless variations on that theme mean there's a midsizer at essentially any price or performance level, and the inherently competitive nature of the segment means that they're all pretty good. Sounds great, right?
It is, until you start actually looking at all the options, and then analysis paralysis sets in, and you don't know which choice to make. Thankfully, we've done all the on-road and on-track testing so that you don't have to. After all that work, these are our favorite midsize SUVs.
Best Midsize SUV
Our Pick: 2026 Subaru Outback | Base price: $36,445
Why it won: There's still nothing quite like it, and Subaru hasn't been resting on its laurels; it's the best it's ever been.
The new Subaru Outback is awesome. It offers fantastic tech, a very comfortable interior, lots of usable space and Subaru's highly capable symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. It's got great visibility out of the cabin, which is no longer something you can take for granted in the world of stringent rollover safety standards. We even like the colors it comes in.
Of course, nothing is perfect, and that includes the Outback. The boxer-four engine delivers less-than-stellar fuel economy while still feeling underpowered. We also miss the days when the Outback was a lifted station wagon rather than a slightly svelter SUV. These are minor gripes, really, which is why the Outback comfortably tops our best midsize SUVs list.
Also worth considering: 2026 Honda Passport
The Passport is better than it's ever been, in our opinion. It's got a great cabin and typically excellent Honda build quality, a punchy V6 engine is standard, and we even like the off-road-lite TrailSport trim. We're less enthused by the lack of a hybrid option, especially since Honda's current serial-hybrid system as found in the Civic, Accord and Prelude is so good. We also don't love that the Passport is a bit more expensive than other vehicles in the class.
Best Three-Row Midsize SUV
Our Pick: 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid | Base price: $45,760
Why it won: It easily punches above its weight class when it comes to comfort and quality.
The Hyundai Palisade is really, really nice. Seriously, it's much nicer inside than you might expect, and the exterior styling it's wearing is extremely classy. It's incredibly comfortable and very well appointed as standard, particularly when it comes to technology and safety. The Hyundai is also very roomy inside, notably so in the second and even third rows. Hyundai knocked it out of the park with this one, and going for the hybrid drivetrain just adds icing to the cake with its additional power and increased efficiency.
Less thrilling is the large asking price for top-tier models, and some taller drivers struggle with the low-mounted steering wheel that makes getting in or out a bit of a faff.
Also worth considering: 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
It's a Highlander, but bigger. Grand Highlander, get it? If that sounds like a simple recipe for a competent three-row midsize SUV, then you're exactly right. The Grand Highlander has a lot going for it these days. It is wildly comfortable when it comes to the ride. It's easy to see out of, and it has a very long list of standard features — both of which are nice.
The standard hybrid powertrain is pretty efficient for a vehicle of this size, but it can feel somewhat sluggish. The more powerful Hybrid Max powertrain feels plenty quick, but efficiency suffers mightily. The interior could also use some more sound deadening to cut back on the excessive road noise that we experienced behind the wheel.
Best Luxury Midsize SUV
Our Pick: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE | Base price: $63,600
Why it won: It's an understated, highly competent luxury SUV that asks no sacrifice of its driver.
Back in the 1950s, '60s and '70s, Mercedes was known for making quietly excellent cars that demand your attention. They were wildly competent and technologically advanced, and if you fast-forward to 2026, you'll be pleased to know that the current GLE carries that torch. It offers thoughtful design, a high degree of comfort and performance without shouting at passersby. We love it.
Of course, nothing is perfect and the mighty GLE isn't without its faults. The steering wheel controls, for example, can be a little clumsy to use. The third row of seats is cramped, to say the least. And finally, because it's German, options are expensive, and the price can quickly spiral into the sub-stratosphere if you're not careful.
Also worth considering: 2026 BMW X5
BMW's X5 is getting a little long in the tooth, with the current generation having debuted way back in 2019, but that doesn't mean it's not still a great option. In addition to having an excellent selection of powertrains, we love the interior, which feels luxe and is plenty comfortable. We're less enthused with the wide sills that make entry a little more difficult and the wide pillars that make blind spots worse than they'd otherwise be.
Best Luxury Three-Row SUV
Our Pick: 2026 Lexus GX | Base price: $66,935
Why it won: It offers a perfect blend of luxury and off-road ability with the kind of Lexus build quality that we all know and love.
The current generation of GX made its grand debut a couple of years ago, and it's been going strong since then with relatively few changes. We love its rugged and distinctive design and the fact that it hasn't given up any of its off-road credibility. Because it's a Lexus, it has a very nice cabin with great materials and excellent fit and finish.
The powerful hybrid V6 drivetrain is nice when you need to merge, but it's less ideal when you're trying to keep your mpg up. We also think the third row of seats should be optional since they eat into cargo space and are only somewhat useful owing to their small size.
Also worth considering: 2026 Acura MDX Type S
Acura's MDX Type S brings a lot to the party, particularly when you consider how much it costs. It has lots of room for passengers and their stuff, and it's very comfortable. The Type S' driving dynamics are nothing to sneeze at either.
Unfortunately, the Type S' increased power means that it suffers somewhat in fuel economy, particularly when compared to the base model's engine. That said, we'd live with a few more trips to the gas station.
Best Performance Midsize SUV
Our Pick: 2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT | Base price: $217,150
Why it won: Borderline absurd 650 horsepower drivetrain, superb chassis, excellent interior
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is an animal, but one that is extremely civilized before it tears off your face. The cabin is a beautiful place to be, with excellent materials and handy features like an air-conditioned space for your wireless phone charger. But once you put your foot down and the 650-hp turbocharged V8 wakes up, all sense of civility goes out the window. You wouldn't necessarily want to take the Cayenne Turbo GT to a track day, but you could.
Of course, everything has its faults, and the Cayenne is no different. Because of its sloping roofline, visibility and cargo capacity suffer compared to the standard SUV body. Also, because it's Porsche, every option is chosen à la carte, which gets very expensive very quickly.
Also worth considering: 2026 Lamborghini Urus SE
While the Lamborghini Urus SE shares a chassis and a drivetrain with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, it has a very different character. Not only is it the polar opposite of the relatively understated Porsche's styling inside and out, but it adds much more of a sense of theater when driving it. The cabin is a very nice place to be, and while the ride can be a bit harsh at times, it's still the most comfortable Lamborghini around and the only one that'll fit four people.
