These Are the Best Midsize SUVs for 2026

Best Midsize SUV

Our Pick: 2026 Subaru Outback | Base price: $36,445

Why it won: There's still nothing quite like it, and Subaru hasn't been resting on its laurels; it's the best it's ever been.

The new Subaru Outback is awesome. It offers fantastic tech, a very comfortable interior, lots of usable space and Subaru's highly capable symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. It's got great visibility out of the cabin, which is no longer something you can take for granted in the world of stringent rollover safety standards. We even like the colors it comes in.

Of course, nothing is perfect, and that includes the Outback. The boxer-four engine delivers less-than-stellar fuel economy while still feeling underpowered. We also miss the days when the Outback was a lifted station wagon rather than a slightly svelter SUV. These are minor gripes, really, which is why the Outback comfortably tops our best midsize SUVs list.