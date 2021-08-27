Out of the three, it's immediately apparent that Genesis wanted the GV80 to stand out. It has a striking exterior design and a long list of standard features that are appealing at its price. For the X5, it has a powerful six-cylinder engine as standard, plus a stately interior. And finally, the GLE takes technology and interior opulence to new heights in this class.

Choosing the best midsize luxury SUV of these three is no easy task. Shoppers who have long compared the X5 vs. GLE now have one more name to add to the list. The GV80 starts at a much lower price point than its new rivals, but that won't matter much if it doesn't meet such high expectations.

Genesis GV80 vs. BMW X5

The BMW X5 is an impressive luxury SUV, which we can attest to because we've included one in our long-term test fleet. Over the course of our evaluations, the X5 has earned praise for its agility and solid construction. But in the face of the ambitious GV80, there are a few areas in which the X5 comes off a bit old-fashioned.

The main takeaway from behind the wheel of the X5 is its strong and athletic drive. The standard six-cylinder engine provides plenty of power and feels playful at times — the GV80, with a standard turbocharged four-cylinder and optional turbo six-cylinder, simply cannot match these qualities. It relies instead on a supremely comfortable ride. The X5 feels a little more stiff, especially over bumps, but it's easy to drive around town and provides smooth gear shifts.

Inside, the X5 presents a more traditional idea of luxury style. The cabin is swathed in authentic woods, metals and leathers with little plastic to be found. It's a stately design, but it feels awfully safe. By contrast, the GV80 is less impressive with regard to materials but offers a more distinctive interior aesthetic. If you don't mind a bit more plastic, the overall richness is impressive at its price.

The X5 comes with twin 12.3-inch display screens: one in front of the driver and one mounted centrally in the dash. Both provide vibrant menus and maps. The iDrive infotainment system takes some time to learn, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is included. We prefer this setup to the GV80's. Its central 14.5-inch screen looks great, but it's mounted higher and out of the way. Buyers will have to upgrade to get a 12.3-inch driver display, too, and the infotainment system relies on the use of a confusing dial controller.

When it comes to daily living, the X5 delivers excellent usability. It offers 33.9 cubic feet of cargo space and a handy liftgate that folds down into a bench or workstation. The X5 can tow up to 7,200 pounds, which is excellent for the class. This is an advantage over the GV80, which has slightly more cargo space at 34.9 cubic feet but a lower maximum towing capacity at 6,000 pounds even.

These SUVs are closely matched, and each provides plenty of advantages. Many buyers may side with the GV80 based on its lower starting price and available four-cylinder engine to save at the pump. We give a slight nod to the X5 for its superior SUV functionality, plus the refinement of a tailor-made power suit. In both respects the GV80 falls just short.