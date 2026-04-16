What's the Best Midsize 3-Row SUV? We Tested 9 of Them to Find Out

You've got kids. You've got pets. You've got all the necessities that come with kids and pets. And you don't want to sacrifice fancy tech or creature comforts for the sake of functionality. Clearly, you need a midsize three-row SUV. There's simply no other vehicle type that combines practicality and affordability as perfectly (though we do still have a soft spot for minivans). And because midsize three-rows are red-hot sellers, there are a ton of great options, depending on the qualities you value most.

How do we know? We lived with these SUVs. We put our kids in them. We put our pets in them. We loaded them with suitcases and strollers and shoved members of our testing team into even the most cramped of third-row seats. Every one of the SUVs here has completed the rigorous Edmunds testing process. Here's what we have to say about each.