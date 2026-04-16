- We lined up nine three-row midsize SUVs to see which is the best across our full testing regimen.
- Several options, like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Toyota Grand Highlander, offer hybrid power, and only the Mazda CX-90 has a plug-in option.
- From daily driving to fuel efficiency to cargo space to tech, we'll tell you which of these three-row SUVs excels in each department — and which one we'd actually buy with our own money.
What's the Best Midsize 3-Row SUV? We Tested 9 of Them to Find Out
We're putting cargo space, passenger room, multimedia tech, creature comforts, on-road dynamics and more to the test in one of America's most important vehicle segments
You've got kids. You've got pets. You've got all the necessities that come with kids and pets. And you don't want to sacrifice fancy tech or creature comforts for the sake of functionality. Clearly, you need a midsize three-row SUV. There's simply no other vehicle type that combines practicality and affordability as perfectly (though we do still have a soft spot for minivans). And because midsize three-rows are red-hot sellers, there are a ton of great options, depending on the qualities you value most.
How do we know? We lived with these SUVs. We put our kids in them. We put our pets in them. We loaded them with suitcases and strollers and shoved members of our testing team into even the most cramped of third-row seats. Every one of the SUVs here has completed the rigorous Edmunds testing process. Here's what we have to say about each.
Mazda CX-90
What we like: If you want a plug-in hybrid, where you can drive on electric-only power for short distances, the CX-90 is the only vehicle here with such an option. We also love the way this thing looks and think it's pretty great to drive. Mazdas are always known for their superb on-road manners — plus their swanky interiors — and the CX-90 stays true to that ethos.
What we don't: Look, just because it has a plug-in hybrid option doesn't mean that's the one you should get; the CX-90's powertrain is rough and jerky. That fancy interior doesn't allow much space for passengers or cargo either, with one of the most cramped third rows and luggage areas of all the SUVs tested here.
Why we'd buy it: We lived with a CX-90 plug-in hybrid for a year and, well, we wouldn't buy it. Mazda offers a version of the CX-90 without the plug-in setup. That's totally the way to go.
Nissan Pathfinder
What we like: We tested these SUVs on a mega hot day in Los Angeles, and the Pathfinder's air conditioning worked the best. (That's important!) The Pathfinder is one of the most affordable options in this class as well, and it'll tow more than the other SUVs.
What we don't: It's kind of a dumpy-looking thing, though there are some nice materials inside. The tech interface, however, needs work; can you believe there are still black-and-white screens here in the year 2026?
Why we'd buy it: You can downsize your car but you can't downsize your life. If you have a big boat or trailer, none of the other three-row midsize SUVs can tow as much as Nissan's Pathfinder.
Honda Pilot
What we like: The Pilot's interior is super practical. We had no trouble removing the middle seat in the second row and stowing it under the cargo floor in the trunk. Plus there are plenty of nooks and crannies and cupholders for items of all shapes and sizes. Three cheers for physical climate controls, too.
What we don't: The Pilot's V6 engine is somewhat thirsty, and the third-row seats leave a lot to be desired. Plus, it's just kind of ... bland-looking. Not offensive, just dull.
Why we'd buy it: Like a lot of Hondas, the Pilot gives you everything you need and nothing you don't. Google tech integration is free on all trims, and with a $55,000 fully loaded price tag, the Pilot undercuts a lot of its rivals if you want to load up on niceties.
GMC Acadia
What we like: Super Cruise! Super Cruise. Super Cruise. This is the single best hands-free highway driving technology you can buy. Plus, the Acadia has an absolute wealth of cargo space.
What we don't: How does an SUV with so much cargo space have such a tight third row? Also, look, we know most people won't be buying the fully loaded Denali Ultimate trim that we have in this test, but we can't believe this SUV costs $70,000. That's luxury SUV money, and this is not a luxury SUV.
Why we'd buy it: The Acadia has the best hands-free driving tech, which is awesome for reducing fatigue on long road trips.
Volkswagen Atlas
What we like: The Atlas has the most comfortable third row for both kids and adults, and you can tilt and slide the second-row seats forward even if there's a car seat in place. There's a lot of cargo space in this big SUV, too.
What we don't: Wow, those touch sliders below the multimedia screen are bad. And if you want to do things like change the temperature or fan speed at night, these controls aren't illuminated, so good luck getting it right the first time. Also, the Atlas is somewhat jerky and rough on the road. Not great.
Why we'd buy it: There's a lot of cargo space. But we'd probably wait for the updated 2027 Atlas instead.
Ford Explorer
What we like: The optional twin-turbo V6 engine offers a ton of power, which satisfies our lead feet, but even the Explorer's base engine is peppy. We also love how easy the Ford's touchscreen is to use, with super quick responses and an intuitive menu layout. And it's cool that Ford gives you quick access to the exterior cameras via a button on the console, so you can navigate tight parking spaces.
What we don't: Holy moly, it's cramped inside. The second-row seats are stiff and narrow, and the third row is even worse.
Why we'd buy it: The Ford Explorer is one of the best-driving SUVs here, and its tech suite is seriously impressive.
Toyota Grand Highlander
What we like: We've been living with this specific Grand Highlander for nearly a year and it's impressed us on many levels. There's a huge center console, lots of charging ports, a big third row, and there are two hybrid engine options — the base one might be underpowered but it offers a hugely impressive 36 mpg.
What we don't: The Grand Highlander is pretty anonymous — if you value style, this isn't the SUV for you. We also think the interior relies a little too heavily on hard plastics.
Why we'd buy it: This is an incredibly competent and well-rounded SUV. Just be sure to get the most powerful Hybrid Max powertrain.
Kia Telluride
What we like: The new Telluride is super impressive; it looks great, the interior is plush, and its tech is some of the best. The standard turbo engine is better than the old Telluride's V6, and the hybrid option is the best powertrain of any of the SUVs in this segment. We got 35 mpg out of this thing.
What we don't: The climate control screen is hard to see and use while driving. Honestly, that's about it.
Why we'd buy it: The Telluride is stylish and punches well above its weight in terms of premium materials and comfy accommodations. There are very few compromises in this three-row SUV.
Hyundai Palisade
What we like: Honestly, everything. The Palisade isn't just the best SUV in this test; it's one of the best new cars you can buy, full stop. It's got the same hybrid engine option as the Telluride, and it gets 34 mpg combined. The seats are comfy, the tech is rad, and we love that the stunning interior isn't just a copy-paste job of another Hyundai SUV. It feels truly unique and premium.
What we don't: [This space intentionally left blank.]
Why we'd buy it: The Hyundai Palisade won our Edmunds Top Rated SUV and Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best awards for 2026. There's simply no better SUV in its class, and it raises the bar for vehicles of all shapes and sizes.