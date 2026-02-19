- Full-size SUVs are becoming a rarity these days, but there are still great options out there.
- Big cargo room, lots of seats, and in some cases, big power define the segment.
- We give you our pick plus a runner-up to help narrow your choices.
These Are the Best Large SUVs You Can Buy in 2026
Large SUVs aren't as common as they used to be, but they can still be great places to spend time
The full-size SUV is becoming a bit of a rarity on our roads. There was a time when Suburbans and Sequoias (not to mention the mammoth Ford Excursion and its 10-cylinder diesel motor) were found in abundance all over our highways and byways. But fuel prices and increased traffic have made them less appealing to buyers. That doesn't mean they're not still a fantastic way to crush highway miles or get your family and extended family from one place to another.
Whether you're looking for something with lots of seats and a Big Three badge on the nose or a continent-crushing fire-breathing super SUV, we've got you covered.
Best Large SUV
Our pick: 2026 Ford Expedition
Why it won: Huge interior for passengers and cargo, great turbo V6 engine, lots of standard features
The Ford Expedition (and its even larger sibling, the Ford Expedition Max) brings everything to the table that you'd want in this category. It's cavernous, comfortable, chews up highway miles like nothing and will tow like a champ. Ford's interiors are great, with easy-to-use and intuitive infotainment. We also love that Ford updated the styling to look more like the current F-150 on which it's based.
Like all the vehicles in this category, the Expedition's downfall comes in its lack of maneuverability. It's not the most nimble of vehicles (often feeling more like a barge on wheels), so a crowded urban downtown isn't its natural habitat.
Also worth considering: 2026 GMC Yukon
The GMC Yukon and its slightly more affordable sibling, the Chevy Suburban, recently benefited from a comprehensive redesign, something we're very thankful for. It's as comfy as it is quiet, and we love that you can get it with either a gasoline V8 or a diesel inline-six if you're really looking to sip fuel. Unfortunately, it's relegated to runner-up status because it's somehow even less maneuverable than the Expedition and its interor isn't nearly as nice due to cheaper materials and seats that never seem to get comfortable.
Best Luxury Large SUV
Our pick: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS
Why it won: It easily fits adults in all three rows, capable handling, responsive engine options
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS may be the biggest thing in America with a Benz badge short of a Sprinter, but it's a Mercedes through and through. It features a lovely interior that's both capacious and comfortable, including in the third row. Unlike our non-luxury large SUV picks, the GLS is less ponderous and more suited to city driving. It's a great place to spend time and good enough to make our large SUV list twice.
There's not much we don't like about the GLS, but one complaint from our testers that we heard multiple times is that some of the buttons and controls in the cabin are too small or awkwardly placed, but we can live with that.
Also worth considering: 2026 Infinti QX80
The QX80 got a massive redesign for 2025 and we're loving it. The old V8 has been replaced by a turbocharged V6, which means its less thirsty than before. It's also packing a seriously nice, seriously roomy interior with a killer sound system. It can tow better than most in the class, offers plenty of style, and is so much better than the car it replaces we can hardly believe they share a name.
Best Performance Large SUV
Our pick: 2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63
Why it won: Take all the great stuff we already love about the GLS and add a wildly powerful turbocharged V8 engine.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63 follows a simple recipe. Start with a good vehicle, and add a phenomenal drivetrain. AMG's BiTurbo 4.0-liter V8 is one of the best engines in the business, and while in some forms it could be seen as a little high-strung for this application, AMG's engineers have it set up just right. The downside to the GLS 63, if there is one, is that you won't be skipping many gas stations if you spend any time on the throttle. It seems like a good trade-off, but don't say we didn't warn you.
Also worth considering: 2026 BMW Alpina XB7
The X7 is a great SUV. It's one of our favorite things that BMW makes, and getting the Alpina treatment makes it even better. To the uninitiated, Alpina models feature upgraded interiors, better performance and some unique styling touches. While that doesn't sound transformative, we assure you, it is. Unfortunately, the Alpina treatment requires a substantial price increase over the standard X7, but we think it's worth it.