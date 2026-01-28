Best Small Hybrid SUV

Our pick: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Why it won: It's our top-rated SUV, period

You know those movies that'll win every Oscar they're nominated for? Well, that's basically the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. It's our top-rated small hybrid SUV, our top-rated small SUV, and our top-rated SUV, period. No matter how many adjectives you cut away, it still wins. This well-rounded SUV provides a huge interior with cargo capacity that's nearly class-best. (What's better? See below.) Its in-cabin tech is exceptional, both in terms of functionality and features. Its safety tech is also top-notch. Throw in ample feature content for the money and an excellent warranty, and you get an SUV that delivers terrific value.

However, all those positives apply to the non-hybrid Tucson. The Tucson Hybrid gets a whole extra point on our 10-point scale (8.8 versus 7.8) thanks to its hybrid powertrain that improves not only fuel economy but performance and powertrain refinement as well. Now, if you're looking for the best fuel economy from a small SUV, the Tucson won't deliver that. Instead, it's the balance of efficiency and performance that makes the Tucson Hybrid so strong.

Also worth considering: Kia Sportage Hybrid

The Kia Sportage Hybrid fell only a tenth of a point short of the Tucson Hybrid on our small SUV leaderboard (8.7 out of 10). That they're so similar in rating shouldn't be that surprising, considering that they are mechanically just as similar. While it would be an oversimplification to say they are the same small SUV wearing different suits, they're similar enough that choosing one over the other could certainly just come down to which one you think looks better (or some other hard-to-quantify X factor). Either way, you'll be getting an excellent SUV.