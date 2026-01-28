- Hybrid SUVs come in many sizes at different price points.
- Many of our top-rated SUVs, period, happen to be hybrids.
- We give you our top choices plus an alternative to consider.
The Best Hybrid SUVs for 2026
Your best bets in multiple size categories
Hybrid SUVs were once a niche, but today, the top-selling SUV (the Toyota RAV4) is only available as a hybrid. More than that, most of our top-rated SUVs, period, happen to have a combination of a gas engine, an electric motor and a battery pack. Hybrids aren't just mainstream; they're increasingly the way to go.
On this page, you'll see our top-rated hybrid SUVs in multiple size categories. As always, our ratings are based on extensive testing at our private test track, real-world testing over multiple weeks, and analysis of the vehicle's relative value for the money.
Best Extra-Small Hybrid SUV
Our pick: Kia Niro Hybrid
Why it won: Great fuel economy with lots of utility
There are a lot of extra-small SUVs, but you won't find many packing a hybrid powertrain. Luckily, the Kia Niro is good enough that its lack of competition shouldn't be held against it. It's a great all-around option that boasts truly surprising interior space and feature content. Indeed, the Niro comes in second on our leaderboard of extra-small SUVs, falling just short of the mechanically related Hyundai Kona. That's not available as a hybrid, though.
There are some key downsides: Acceleration is lackluster, and all-wheel drive is not available. If that's an issue, check out the choice below, but in every other respect, the little Niro shines brightly. It is also available with plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains.
Also worth considering: Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
The Corolla Cross Hybrid scores a whopping 1.1 points (out of 10) lower than the Kia Niro in our ratings, which puts it all the way down in ninth place on our extra-small SUV leaderboard. That's still better than its non-hybrid sibling, though. Indeed, the hybrid's superior performance and fuel economy are the primary reasons to consider what is otherwise a thoroughly mundane SUV. They're good reasons, though.
Best Small Hybrid SUV
Our pick: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Why it won: It's our top-rated SUV, period
You know those movies that'll win every Oscar they're nominated for? Well, that's basically the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. It's our top-rated small hybrid SUV, our top-rated small SUV, and our top-rated SUV, period. No matter how many adjectives you cut away, it still wins. This well-rounded SUV provides a huge interior with cargo capacity that's nearly class-best. (What's better? See below.) Its in-cabin tech is exceptional, both in terms of functionality and features. Its safety tech is also top-notch. Throw in ample feature content for the money and an excellent warranty, and you get an SUV that delivers terrific value.
However, all those positives apply to the non-hybrid Tucson. The Tucson Hybrid gets a whole extra point on our 10-point scale (8.8 versus 7.8) thanks to its hybrid powertrain that improves not only fuel economy but performance and powertrain refinement as well. Now, if you're looking for the best fuel economy from a small SUV, the Tucson won't deliver that. Instead, it's the balance of efficiency and performance that makes the Tucson Hybrid so strong.
Also worth considering: Kia Sportage Hybrid
The Kia Sportage Hybrid fell only a tenth of a point short of the Tucson Hybrid on our small SUV leaderboard (8.7 out of 10). That they're so similar in rating shouldn't be that surprising, considering that they are mechanically just as similar. While it would be an oversimplification to say they are the same small SUV wearing different suits, they're similar enough that choosing one over the other could certainly just come down to which one you think looks better (or some other hard-to-quantify X factor). Either way, you'll be getting an excellent SUV.
Best Small 3-Row Hybrid SUV
Our pick: Kia Sorento Hybrid
Why it won: Great value
There aren't many small three-row SUVs, but the lack of variety doesn't change how appealing our top two choices are. Simply put, anyone looking for a three-row SUV would be wise to check out the Kia Sorento Hybrid as they might find that its surprising amount of space is more than enough for their needs. After all, many buyers just need a third row for occasional use. If that sounds like what you need, the Sorento can save you money or provide more features than what you'd get in bigger models at the same price point.
More than that, though, this in-between-sized SUV's superior value proposition is bolstered with an excellent warranty and abundant standard features, especially those of the infotainment variety. It is also at its best when packing its turbocharged hybrid powertrain. While its real-world fuel economy is likely to fall well short of its EPA estimates, it should still be much better than the gas-only choices, and it boasts respectable acceleration.
Also worth considering: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Once again, a Hyundai and a Kia end up at the top of our rating pile in large part because they are mechanically related and therefore share many of the same standout attributes and features. Basically, if you liked everything you just read about the Sorento but wish it looked different or provided a bit more space, the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid will deliver just that. They're only separated by 0.2 of a point (on a 10-point scale) with the difference largely coming down to the Sorento's superior performance at our test track. That was enough to counter the Hyundai's slightly better utility.
Best Midsize 3-Row Hybrid SUV
Our pick: Hyundai Palisade Hybrid
Why it won: All-around excellence
Never mind hybrid SUVs, the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid is our top-rated three-row SUV regardless of powertrain. The Palisade was completely redesigned for 2026, and among its many updates and upgrades was a newly available hybrid powertrain. Its superior fuel economy and performance were enough to vault it above the non-hybrid Palisade as well as every other SUV with three rows.
Beyond its powertrain, though, the new Palisade's other ratings scores are at least above average in all our categories, with scores for in-cabin tech and value being ever-so-close to perfect 10s. Our score for "X factor," which speaks to the unquantifiable elements that make a car special, was indeed a 10. Even if you're thinking about a luxury model, sitting inside the Palisade Calligraphy's plush, opulently equipped interior should be enough to make you think twice about paying way more for possibly less.
Also worth considering: Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
The Grand Highlander is distinctive in that it offers a choice of two very different hybrid powertrains. One is a traditional Toyota hybrid powertrain, which maximizes fuel efficiency at the expense of performance. It's the better choice for commuting and school runs, and it indeed enjoys a massive fuel economy advantage over gas-only three-row SUVs. (It's thriftier than the Palisade, too.) Then there's the Hybrid Max, which is appreciably more powerful than other Grand Highlanders (and competitors) yet achieves slightly better fuel economy than gas-only models. That, along with the Grand Highlander's suitably grand interior dimensions (again, a bit better than the Palisade) and strong overall ratings scores make it another must-drive.
Best Luxury Hybrid SUV
Our Pick: Lexus RX 350h and RX 500h
Why it won: Multiple hybrid choices
Most luxury hybrid models are either "mild hybrids" that use a tiny battery to help fuel economy and performance a bit or plug-in hybrids that come with a large battery that must be fully recharged by plugging in if you want to take advantage of its all-electric driving range. If you want a traditional self-charging hybrid that falls in between those two extremes (also known as what you'll find in all the above hybrid models), you'll need to turn to Lexus.
Specifically, the Lexus RX is our highest-rated hybrid SUV. It continues its brand's tradition of expertly built luxury vehicles and is also packed with features for an agreeable price. Plus, it is available with a choice of three hybrid powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid that we'll save for another list. The RX 350h is more of a traditional Toyota/Lexus hybrid, which maximizes fuel economy at the expense of some performance and a less-than-satisfying drone when you accelerate hard. The RX 500h, meanwhile, has Toyota's Max hybrid powertrain, which is completely different in terms of its hybrid concept. Basically, it provides elevated performance with fuel economy that's similar to that of a non-hybrid luxury SUV. Appealing but it's also pricey.
Also worth considering: Lexus NX 350h
The NX is one size down from the RX. That doesn't necessarily make it small, though, as it's a lot closer in size to compact SUVs than various subcompact luxury models. (The cargo area in particular has more space than its measurements suggest.) The NX is also available as a plug-in hybrid, but let's focus on the NX 350h, which has one of Lexus/Toyota's traditional fuel economy-focused powertrains. Performance is unremarkable, but fuel economy of 39 mpg or 40 mpg combined blows away various non-hybrid competitors (as well as the 24-mpg gas-only NX 350). Like the RX, you get an impeccably crafted interior and solid feature content for the money.