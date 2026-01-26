The Best Hybrid Cars for 2026

Best Midsize Hybrid Car

Our picks: Toyota Camry and Honda Accord

Perhaps it's fitting that longtime rivals, the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, should end up with identical ratings: an excellent 8.3 out of 10. Given this tie, we'll provide a full look at both, but the Camry comes first as it technically won our hybrid sedan comparison that also featured the Hyundai Sonata (pictured with them above).

Why the Camry won: Variety and all-hybrid lineup

With its recent redesign, Toyota gave every Camry the same hybrid powertrain. It's a good one, too. It's more refined than before yet more powerful and efficient, too. Win, win, win. The Camry also stands out by offering different "flavors," so to speak. Trims with "LE" in the name are more comfort-oriented and numb to drive, and they feature more traditional styling cues like chrome trim. Those with "SE" are more engaging to drive without losing sight of comfort and have a sportier appearance. There are more options, too, including all-wheel drive, which is unique to the segment.

Otherwise, the Camry impresses with its roomy and comfortable cabin, many helpful technology features, and that well-executed hybrid powertrain that provides zero reason to lament that a gas-only option is no longer available. The Camry's starting price is lower than the Accord's too.

Why the Accord won: Great to drive

Unlike the Camry, you can still get a non-hybrid Accord, but we don't think you should. It's better off being a hybrid due to both fuel economy and performance. Its hybrid powertrain is of a different design than Toyota's — the short explanation is that it relies almost entirely on its electric motor to motivate the car, resulting in a slightly smoother driving experience. The system is also cleverly programmed to simulate shifts like a traditional automatic, making it feel a bit more like a typical car to drive.

Beyond that, the Accord's handling and steering provide a respectably grippy and invigorating experience. At the same time, the ride is comfortable and the interior is vast. The trunk is even bigger than the Camry's. Tech got a boost for 2026 as every trim now gets a 9-inch touchscreen and more modern interface, but Google Built-in tech is still exclusively locked to the most expensive trim level. That, plus a few other features missing from lower trims, hurts the Accord's value proposition.