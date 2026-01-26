- There aren't many hybrid cars left.
- Even so, there are some very good choices.
- Surprisingly, perhaps, the Prius is not one of our top-rated picks.
The Best Hybrid Cars for 2026
Don't want an SUV? No problem, there are great hybrid car choices
While Toyota and specifically the Prius were once synonymous with hybrid cars, today there are many choices available from multiple car brands. That said, the hybrid marketplace is still dominated by Toyota, Honda, Kia and Hyundai, with Lexus selling the only traditional self-charging hybrid sedan (versus plug-in hybrids).
This list will focus on hybrid cars rather than our list of the best hybrid SUVs. The choices you'll see below are those that received the highest ratings from Edmunds based on extensive instrumented testing at our private test track, multiple weeks of real-world use, and analysis based on how they compare to various rival hybrids.
Best Compact Hybrid Car
Our pick: Honda Civic
Why it won: Great fuel economy, better performance
The Honda Civic does just about everything well. It offers a comfortable ride, a well-built, roomy interior, and a choice of sedan and hatchback body styles. Its hybrid powertrain is a great big cherry on top. Not only does it boast sky-high fuel economy (49 mpg combined for the sedan, 48 mpg combined for the hatchback), but it also rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in only 6.6 seconds at our test track. That's quicker than the Civic Si performance model! Beyond straight-line acceleration, the Civic Hybrid is enjoyable to drive around town, handles well, and impresses with an overall easygoing demeanor.
The major downside is price: The Civic does cost more than its rivals. That said, you also tend to get more than you do in its rivals, especially in areas like driving enjoyment and interior quality that are hard to quantify.
Also worth considering: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
If the Civic's price tag does seem a bit too high, the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is a very good alternative. Its overall rating of 7.6 out of 10 falls just short of the Civic's 7.9 but clears the Toyota Prius at 7.4. The Elantra also has a surprisingly roomy cabin and trunk, stand-out technology features (both infotainment and safety), an excellent warranty, and styling that stands out in a crowd. It starts at about $4,000 less than the Civic and $3,000 less than the Prius.
Best Midsize Hybrid Car
Our picks: Toyota Camry and Honda Accord
Perhaps it's fitting that longtime rivals, the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, should end up with identical ratings: an excellent 8.3 out of 10. Given this tie, we'll provide a full look at both, but the Camry comes first as it technically won our hybrid sedan comparison that also featured the Hyundai Sonata (pictured with them above).
Why the Camry won: Variety and all-hybrid lineup
With its recent redesign, Toyota gave every Camry the same hybrid powertrain. It's a good one, too. It's more refined than before yet more powerful and efficient, too. Win, win, win. The Camry also stands out by offering different "flavors," so to speak. Trims with "LE" in the name are more comfort-oriented and numb to drive, and they feature more traditional styling cues like chrome trim. Those with "SE" are more engaging to drive without losing sight of comfort and have a sportier appearance. There are more options, too, including all-wheel drive, which is unique to the segment.
Otherwise, the Camry impresses with its roomy and comfortable cabin, many helpful technology features, and that well-executed hybrid powertrain that provides zero reason to lament that a gas-only option is no longer available. The Camry's starting price is lower than the Accord's too.
Why the Accord won: Great to drive
Unlike the Camry, you can still get a non-hybrid Accord, but we don't think you should. It's better off being a hybrid due to both fuel economy and performance. Its hybrid powertrain is of a different design than Toyota's — the short explanation is that it relies almost entirely on its electric motor to motivate the car, resulting in a slightly smoother driving experience. The system is also cleverly programmed to simulate shifts like a traditional automatic, making it feel a bit more like a typical car to drive.
Beyond that, the Accord's handling and steering provide a respectably grippy and invigorating experience. At the same time, the ride is comfortable and the interior is vast. The trunk is even bigger than the Camry's. Tech got a boost for 2026 as every trim now gets a 9-inch touchscreen and more modern interface, but Google Built-in tech is still exclusively locked to the most expensive trim level. That, plus a few other features missing from lower trims, hurts the Accord's value proposition.
Best Luxury Hybrid Car
Our picks: Lexus ES 300h
Why it won: Um, there's nothing else?
So you want a hybrid car from a luxury brand, eh? Well, you're not exactly in luck. The Lexus ES 300h is your only choice apart from a handful of plug-in hybrid Volvos that are all far more expensive and bound for the chopping block. Beyond this lack of competition, the Lexus ES you see above has been around since 2019 in its current generation and will be replaced by an all-new model for 2026 that we have yet to rate. The 2025 Lexus ES 300h you see above still got a decent enough rating, but we think you'd still be better off with a top trim of the Camry or Accord.