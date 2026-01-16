Best Family 3-Row SUVs for 2026

Best Small 3-Row SUV

Our pick: Kia Sorento Hybrid

Why it won: Great value

There's a decent chance that the "small" Kia Sorento will provide all the space your family needs. Its third row may not be as big as those in the midsize category below, but if you only need it occasionally for big kids and teenagers, it should satisfy the mission while letting you get a better-equipped and/or cheaper SUV. That's just one part of the Sorento's excellent value proposition along with its excellent warranty and abundant standard features, especially those of the infotainment and safety tech variety.

The Sorento is also at its best with its turbocharged hybrid powertrain. While its real-world fuel economy is likely to fall well short of its EPA estimates, it should still be much better than the gas-only choices, and it boasts respectable acceleration. That said, the gas-only Sorento's rating of 7.7 out of 10 is only 0.2 lower than the Sorento Hybrid, which is good enough for third place in the segment. There's also a Sorento Plug-in Hybrid available, which provides 30 miles of all-electric range.

Also worth considering: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Like everything you just read about the Sorento, but wish it looked different or provided a bit more space inside? Well, your wish has been granted! The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is mechanically related to the Kia Sorento, and its list of pros and cons is awfully similar. The Kia's performance is superior, which largely accounts for our 0.2-point overall scoring difference between the two, but the Hyundai counters with a boxier body shape that provides slightly superior third-row space and cargo capacity.