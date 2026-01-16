- Our favorite 3-row SUVs come in all sizes and at different prices.
- Some of our picks are also hybrids.
- From smallest to largest, these are the best 3-rows we suggest for you and your family.
Best Family 3-Row SUVs for 2026
Our favorite 3-row SUVs in every size category
If you're a family searching for a 3-row SUV, the good news is that you have options — many of them. Today, there is a solution that fits just about every situation, and every budget (for the most part). While SUVs are more expensive than ever before, there are still some good values to be found.
Below you'll find our choices for the best three-row family SUVs broken up into three size categories: small, midsize and large. In short, these are the models that received our highest rating scores. You'll probably notice that a few of them are hybrids. Why? Simple — they scored higher than their gas-only counterparts. Not only do they use less gas, but in some cases, they improve performance as well.
Best Small 3-Row SUV
Our pick: Kia Sorento Hybrid
Why it won: Great value
There's a decent chance that the "small" Kia Sorento will provide all the space your family needs. Its third row may not be as big as those in the midsize category below, but if you only need it occasionally for big kids and teenagers, it should satisfy the mission while letting you get a better-equipped and/or cheaper SUV. That's just one part of the Sorento's excellent value proposition along with its excellent warranty and abundant standard features, especially those of the infotainment and safety tech variety.
The Sorento is also at its best with its turbocharged hybrid powertrain. While its real-world fuel economy is likely to fall well short of its EPA estimates, it should still be much better than the gas-only choices, and it boasts respectable acceleration. That said, the gas-only Sorento's rating of 7.7 out of 10 is only 0.2 lower than the Sorento Hybrid, which is good enough for third place in the segment. There's also a Sorento Plug-in Hybrid available, which provides 30 miles of all-electric range.
Also worth considering: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Like everything you just read about the Sorento, but wish it looked different or provided a bit more space inside? Well, your wish has been granted! The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is mechanically related to the Kia Sorento, and its list of pros and cons is awfully similar. The Kia's performance is superior, which largely accounts for our 0.2-point overall scoring difference between the two, but the Hyundai counters with a boxier body shape that provides slightly superior third-row space and cargo capacity.
Best Midsize 3-Row SUV
Our pick: Hyundai Palisade Hybrid
Why it won: All-around excellence
The Palisade's complete redesign for 2026 brought many changes, updates and upgrades, including a new hybrid powertrain. That addition alone was enough to vault the Palisade Hybrid above its otherwise equally excellent gas-only sibling in our rankings, as well as our previous top choice, the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid. Not only is the hybrid far more efficient, it's considerably quicker, too.
Beyond its powertrain, the new Palisade's other ratings scores are at least above average in all our categories, with scores for in-cabin tech and value being ever-so-close to perfect 10s. Our score for "X factor," which speaks to the unquantifiable elements that make a car special, was indeed a 10. Keep in mind that the Palisade Hybrid's upper trim levels start north of $50,000, but the feature content you get at the SEL Premium ($46,900 for gas-only, $49,120 for the hybrid) is abundant and the cabin plenty luxurious.
Also worth considering: Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
The Grand Highlander Hybrid is distinctive in that it actually offers a choice of two very different powertrains. One is a traditional Toyota hybrid powertrain, which maximizes fuel efficiency at the expense of performance. We like it, especially its massive fuel economy advantage over gas-only three-row SUVs, but it's the Max hybrid system that really makes the Grand Highlander special. This hybrid powertrain is appreciably more powerful than other Grand Highlanders (and competitors) with slightly better fuel economy. That, along with the Grand Highlander's suitably grand interior dimensions and strong overall ratings scores, makes it another must-drive in the segment.
Best Large 3-Row SUV
Our pick: Ford Expedition
Why it won: Practical with great tech
Ford gave the Expedition a total overhaul, and the result is a fantastic large family SUV. The company's biggest 3-row offering brings more practicality than ever before with great features like a folding split-configuration tailgate and excellent passenger space. The tech is also completely new with a massive touchscreen accompanied by an even bigger display on the dash. The whole thing feels modern and user-friendly.
Backing up the interior refresh is the robust V6 engine, which delivers solid power. It's great for overtaking on the highway and, more importantly, for towing. When equipped with the Heavy Duty Towing package, the Expedition can soldier on with up to 9,600 pounds behind it — the best of any SUV it competes against.
Also worth considering: GMC Yukon
While it loses out to the Ford in most of our categories, the GMC Yukon is still a beloved family SUV and for good reason. With a recent update, GMC also improved the truck-based SUV's tech to make it more user-friendly. The Yukon isn't quite the towing expert that the Ford is, but we appreciate its engine variety; you get the choice of a powerful V8 or a fuel-efficient diesel.