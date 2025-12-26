- There are a lot of EVs to pick from these days.
- Luckily, we've driven all of them and put them through our rigorous testing process.
- The end result after thousands of miles of driving? We know which ones are best.
These Are The Best EVs You Can Buy In 2026
This isn't just another buyers guide — we've driven, tested and rated all of these cars so we know for sure
Even though EV demand seemingly fluctuates from season to season, there's no denying that the EVs on sale right now are the best crop there's ever been. Efficient, powerful, and better than ever to drive, there's a lot to think about when it comes to buying one.
Luckily for you, we have driven, tested, and assigned a score to every single one on sale. The result is this comprehensive list of the best EVs you can buy right now. There are some old favorites on here, but a lot of new contenders, too. Kick back and watch the video or check out our full list below.
Tesla Model 3 (and Model 3 Performance)
Pros:
Solid mix of performance and efficiency
The updates Model 3 gets a big interior renovation that improves everything
Ride quality is great, even in the Performance model
Cons:
Interior controls are all through the main central display, still no instrument cluster
Interface is distracting to use, especially while on the move
No Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration
Tesla Model Y
Pros:
Updated cabin is a much nicer place to be
Ride comfort is now one of the best in class
Plenty of space inside for people and cargo
Cons:
Interface is distracting to use
All of the controls are done through the large center touch screen
The Model Y Standard feels cheap and gets rid of too many good features for now that much less
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Pros:
Easy to use tech interface, simple control structure
Gets plenty of range and is the fastest charging EV we've ever tested
Excellent ride comfort
Cons:
Hard to see out of
Challenging exterior styling
Back seat is tight
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (and Ioniq 5 N)
Pros:
Good room inside for passengers despite compact exterior dimensions
One of the best-driving EV SUVs on sale
Gets plenty of range and charges quickly
Cons:
High-performance N model nukes range
Rear visibility is poor
Cargo hold is on the smaller side
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Pros:
Comfortable and spacious
Range exceeds our expectations and the EPA estimates
Superb overall value in the category
Cons:
Slow infotainment system can look and feel dated
Slow, vague steering
Only average braking performance
Kia EV9
Pros:
Stellar exterior and interior designs
Gets plenty of range and charges quick enough to make road trips easy
A lot of great features come standard
Cons:
Lower-spec Light trims are slow
Standard battery has only 230 miles of range
Some cabin controls can be distracting to use
Volkswagen ID Buzz
Pros:
Literal tons of space inside ((okay, not really, but still… lots of space)
Unique styling — nothing else on the road looks like the Buzz
Great to drive despite being a van
Cons:
Range is poor
Interior materials can feel low-rent in places, especially given the high price
Most of the core functions require you to use the center screen, which can be distracting
Chevy Equinox EV
Pros:
Lots of range at a low price
Smooth ride and quiet cabin on the highway
Roomy seating despite small exterior footprint
Cons:
Lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Not much in the way of storage space for small items
What you get in range you give up in the handling and acceleration departments
BMW i5
Pros:
Plenty of efficiency or power, depending on which you're looking for
An interior that dazzles with great tech and solid build quality
Good space for all passengers
Cons:
Climate controls in the touchscreen are hard to use, vent control knobs annoying to find, too
Front seats aren't as comfortable as we'd expect in a luxury sedan
Steering feel and heft don't give us a sense of the BMW "Ultimate Driving Machine" mantra
BMW iX
Pros:
Great to drive
One of the most interesting interior designs on sale right now, and with excellent materials
Plenty of range and fast charging
Cons:
It looks, well… like it does
Price can go sky high if you keep ticking options boxes
Touchscreen-based climate controls are distracting to use
Lucid Air Pure
Pros:
One of the best driving EV sedans out right now; sharp handling, great overall composure
More than quick enough, despite being rear-wheel drive only
Excellent interior packaging means there is plenty of room for people and small items inside
Cons:
Other versions of the Air aren't as impressive and certainly don't offer the same value
You're locked out of some better options packages in the Pure
Lucid's regularly can't match their EPA estimates in our range testing
Rivian R1T ( and Rivian R1S)
Pros:
Probably the best-handling truck on sale
A refresh gave it massive power and impressive range
Lots of cleverly designed storage areas
Cons:
Interior fit and finish isn't quite up to par with established competition
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't available
The dependence on the center touch screen for everything (including air vent direction) is outright frustrating