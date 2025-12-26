These Are The Best EVs You Can Buy In 2026

Even though EV demand seemingly fluctuates from season to season, there's no denying that the EVs on sale right now are the best crop there's ever been. Efficient, powerful, and better than ever to drive, there's a lot to think about when it comes to buying one.

Luckily for you, we have driven, tested, and assigned a score to every single one on sale. The result is this comprehensive list of the best EVs you can buy right now. There are some old favorites on here, but a lot of new contenders, too. Kick back and watch the video or check out our full list below.