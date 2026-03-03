- Here are our top electric SUV picks in six categories.
- Choices hail from both mainstream automakers and luxury brands.
- The electric SUV with the highest rating is the Hyundai Ioniq 9.
The Best Electric SUVs of 2026
Electric SUVs come in many sizes. Here are our top picks.
Demand for EVs may have fallen and federal tax credits may have disappeared, but people are still buying electric vehicles — specifically, electric SUVs. There is now a huge number of choices and many of them are very good. You have to go eight deep on our best small electric SUV list to find one that didn't net at least a score of 7 out of 10 (that's really good). Most of our top choices score around 8 out of 10, though, and this list is devoted to them.
Broken down into different size and market categories (mainstream versus luxury), our ratings are based on multiple weeks of real-world driving — including the Edmunds EV Range Test — and instrumented testing at our private test track.
Best Small Electric SUV
Our pick: Hyundai Ioniq 5
Why it won: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 might not be the newest electric crossover on sale today, but it's still our top pick (so much so that it won our Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV award for 2026). The Ioniq 5 has great range and lots of clever features, and as you'll see elsewhere on this list, there's a high-performance N variant. The rugged-ish Ioniq 5 XRT is pretty solid too.
Also worth considering: Tesla Model Y Long Range
The Model Y's everything-in-the-center-screen approach won't be for everyone, but this is still a quick, comfortable, useful SUV that'll be great for families.
Where the Hyundai IONIQ 5 ranks:
#1 in Small electric SUVs
Select up to 4 cars below to compare.
- Hyundai IONIQ 5Starting at $35,0001
- Starting at $39,9902
- Starting at $42,9003
- Starting at $37,7954
- Starting at $45,0955
- Starting at $39,6006
- Starting at $35,1007
- Add any vehicle to compare
Best Midsize Electric SUV
Our pick: Hyundai Ioniq 9
Why it won: With its overall rating of 8.4 out of 10, the Ioniq 9 has a higher score than anything else on this list. Its combination of roomy three-row seating, abundant cargo space, a luxurious interior, great driving manners and rapid recharging can't be beat. It also exceeded its EPA range estimates and our expectations in the Edmunds EV Range Test. That it looks so distinctive certainly doesn't hurt it, and you don't need to get a top-dollar model to enjoy what the Ioniq 9 has to offer.
Also worth considering: Kia EV9
The EV9 is mechanically related to the Ioniq 9 and shares many of its virtues. Their scores are close (8.2/10), but there are one or two areas where the newer Ioniq 9 bests it.
Best Small Luxury Electric SUV
Our pick: Genesis Electrified GV70
Why it won: We're big fans of the gas-powered GV70 and we're big fans of the all-electric version, too. Admittedly, its range is lackluster, but the smooth, immediate acceleration of the Electrified GV70's dual-motor powertrain only enhances our top-rated small luxury SUV. You get (almost) the same compelling design, impeccably built and stylish cabin, and terrific suite of infotainment and safety technology.
Also worth considering: Genesis GV60
The GV60 is smaller than the GV70. The GV60 shares the GV70's super-quick charging and lengthy warranty but exceeds its range.
Best Midsize Luxury Electric SUV
Our pick: BMW iX xDrive45
Why it won: The iX's exterior styling won't be for everyone, but its unique interior is a lot easier to love thanks to its distinctive design, interesting materials and ample space. Its performance and range were upgraded for 2026, with the new xDrive45 model producing 402 horsepower and boasting an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles. It also lowered the iX's base price and, despite being a base model, it can still hit 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. It's our top-rated choice among the three model choices, but all share the same well-rounded attributes. They're all quite expensive, though. You may find stronger value elsewhere.
Also worth considering: Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV
The performance isn't special and it looks like a blob, but the EQE SUV boasts strong build quality, an elegant cabin and ample range.
Best Large Luxury Electric SUV
Our picks: Rivian R1S and Lucid Gravity
Why they won: They go about it in vastly different ways, but the Rivian R1S and Lucid Gravity both got the highest score of 7.8 out of 10 in this size segment. The newer Gravity is more of a family hauler, as it puts a greater emphasis on interior packaging and space. It's also far better to drive on-road. The Rivian R1S, on the other hand, is more like an electric Range Rover — a luxurious SUV capable of doing some serious off-roading. How serious, though, does depend on which version you get (more motors the better). It still has three rows and the sort of cargo space (plus a frunk) that you'd expect from a three-row SUV.
Also worth considering: Cadillac Vistiq
The Vistiq is more of a traditional three-row luxury SUV than the other two. It has prodigious power, a beautiful interior, and available Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assist tech.
Best Performance Electric SUV
Our pick: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Why it won: Never mind electric SUVs, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of the best performance SUVs, period. It's just as impressive on a twisty back road as it is rocketing away from a stop. More than that, though, the Ioniq 5 N is dripping with the sort of character lacking in most other electric vehicles. It lets you "shift" simulated gears while listening to simulated engine noises and exhaust pops. That may seem cheesy and contrived in concept, but in reality, it adds a tangible amount of driver involvement and fun. The Ioniq 5 N is silly in a way some of the best high-performance machines can be.
Also worth considering: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Rally
The BMW iX M70 technically got a higher score, but considering our editors indicated you'd be better off getting the lesser xDrive45, let's go with the next choice on the list: the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and its Rally performance off-road version. They're wildly fun and characterful and still offer the same benefits of other Mach-E models.