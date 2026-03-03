The Best Electric SUVs of 2026

Demand for EVs may have fallen and federal tax credits may have disappeared, but people are still buying electric vehicles — specifically, electric SUVs. There is now a huge number of choices and many of them are very good. You have to go eight deep on our best small electric SUV list to find one that didn't net at least a score of 7 out of 10 (that's really good). Most of our top choices score around 8 out of 10, though, and this list is devoted to them.

Broken down into different size and market categories (mainstream versus luxury), our ratings are based on multiple weeks of real-world driving — including the Edmunds EV Range Test — and instrumented testing at our private test track.