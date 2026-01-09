These Are the Best Cars You Can Buy in 2026

We've tested them all, and these are the cars that have topped our charts

Best Cars of 2026
  • We've rounded up the best cars that you can buy in 2026.
  • After thousands of miles of testing, these are the cars that impressed us the most.
  • From Civics to the S-Class, we cover everything. 

Despite the ongoing American obsession with SUVs, cars are nowhere near dead. In fact, there's a reasonable argument to be made that cars are better than ever. But to find out for sure, we put everything through our rigorous testing procedure, driving thousands of miles a year in all sorts of cars, to find out which ones are truly best.

Watch the video or check out our list below for the best cars you can buy right now.

Consider These Recommendations

Honda Civic

Pros: 
The hybrid gets great fuel economy
Interior is a cut above the competition 
Great to drive 

Cons: 
It can get pricey for a small car, especially if you want the high-performance Type R
Interior gets loud at highway speeds
You're locked out of the good tech and good sound system unless you spring for a top trim

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid front 3/4

Hyundai Elantra

Pros: 
Tons of great tech comes standard
Hybrid is great and doesn't have a big price premium
Exceptional warranty coverage

Cons:
Tight back seat, even for a small car
Interior materials feel cheap and not that cheerful
It's slow … very slow

Toyota Camry

Pros:
Refined safety systems that work without bothering you
One of the few hybrid sedans with available all-wheel drive
All models are hybrids, so fuel economy is great across the board

Cons:
Tight back seat for a midsize sedan
Front seats could be more comfortable
Engine doesn't sound good under hard acceleration

2024 Honda Accord front 3/4

Honda Accord

Pros:
Great to drive
Spacious interior with excellent material choices
Hybrid models get great mpg

Cons:
Like the Civic, you're locked out of the good tech unless you go for the top-spec Touring model
All-wheel drive isn't offered, nor is a sport-oriented engine
Exterior styling has lost its character compared to the previous generation

Audi A3

Pros:
Great tech inside 
Comfortable front seats and good ride quality
Efficient engine even though a hybrid isn't offered

Cons:
Small back seat
Small truck for this type of car
Anonymous exterior design and aging platform

2025 BMW 330i front 3/4

BMW 3 Series

Pros:
A vast array of best-in-class engines to choose from; the M3 is a serious performance car
High-quality materials inside; great build quality
Roomy cabin

Cons:
Most of the driver assists aren't standard equipment 
Ride quality can be too firm 
Can get pricey with options

BMW 5 Series (and BMW i5)

Pros:
Plenty of efficiency or power depending on which you're looking for 
An interior that dazzles with great tech and solid build quality
Good space for all passengers

Cons:
Climate controls in the touchscreen are hard to use 
The current-generation M5 is a dynamic letdown
Steering feel is far short of "Ultimate Driving Msachine"

2024 Mercedes-Benz E Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Pros:
Sublime ride quality, even over broken pavement
Luxurious materials inside
Many standard and optional advanced driver aids
Bonus: Wagon variants are just plain cool

Cons:
Interior tech can be overwhelming with the optional Supercreen 
Price can rise high as you climb the performance ladder
The trunk and rear seat space are a bit small

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Pros:
One of the nicest interiors in a modern car thanks to elegant design and excellent materials
Sublime ride quality and an interior that insulates you from almost every outside noise
Back seats are truly first-class

Cons:
It can get extremely expensive 
The trunk is small for a car so large
Maybach models barely do enough to separate themselves from the "regular" S-Class

2026 Genesis G90 front 3/4

Genesis G90

Pros:
Exceptional luxury value
Every single feature you can think of, packed into one car
Genesis warranty coverage is the best in the industry

Cons:
The engine is very thirsty despite being one of the smaller options in the class
Interior and truck storage are severely lacking
Poorly tuned rear-wheel steering means it's ponderous on the road

Tesla Model 3

Pros:
Solid mix of performance and efficiency 
The updated Model 3 gets a big interior renovation that improves everything 
Ride quality is great, even in the Performance model

Cons:
Interior controls are all through the main central display; still no instrument cluster
The interface is distracting to use, especially while on the move
No Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration

by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

