These Are the Best Cars You Can Buy in 2026
We've tested them all, and these are the cars that have topped our charts
Despite the ongoing American obsession with SUVs, cars are nowhere near dead. In fact, there's a reasonable argument to be made that cars are better than ever. But to find out for sure, we put everything through our rigorous testing procedure, driving thousands of miles a year in all sorts of cars, to find out which ones are truly best.
Watch the video or check out our list below for the best cars you can buy right now.
Honda Civic
Pros:
The hybrid gets great fuel economy
Interior is a cut above the competition
Great to drive
Cons:
It can get pricey for a small car, especially if you want the high-performance Type R
Interior gets loud at highway speeds
You're locked out of the good tech and good sound system unless you spring for a top trim
Hyundai Elantra
Pros:
Tons of great tech comes standard
Hybrid is great and doesn't have a big price premium
Exceptional warranty coverage
Cons:
Tight back seat, even for a small car
Interior materials feel cheap and not that cheerful
It's slow … very slow
Toyota Camry
Pros:
Refined safety systems that work without bothering you
One of the few hybrid sedans with available all-wheel drive
All models are hybrids, so fuel economy is great across the board
Cons:
Tight back seat for a midsize sedan
Front seats could be more comfortable
Engine doesn't sound good under hard acceleration
Honda Accord
Pros:
Great to drive
Spacious interior with excellent material choices
Hybrid models get great mpg
Cons:
Like the Civic, you're locked out of the good tech unless you go for the top-spec Touring model
All-wheel drive isn't offered, nor is a sport-oriented engine
Exterior styling has lost its character compared to the previous generation
Audi A3
Pros:
Great tech inside
Comfortable front seats and good ride quality
Efficient engine even though a hybrid isn't offered
Cons:
Small back seat
Small truck for this type of car
Anonymous exterior design and aging platform
BMW 3 Series
Pros:
A vast array of best-in-class engines to choose from; the M3 is a serious performance car
High-quality materials inside; great build quality
Roomy cabin
Cons:
Most of the driver assists aren't standard equipment
Ride quality can be too firm
Can get pricey with options
BMW 5 Series (and BMW i5)
Pros:
Plenty of efficiency or power depending on which you're looking for
An interior that dazzles with great tech and solid build quality
Good space for all passengers
Cons:
Climate controls in the touchscreen are hard to use
The current-generation M5 is a dynamic letdown
Steering feel is far short of "Ultimate Driving Msachine"
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Pros:
Sublime ride quality, even over broken pavement
Luxurious materials inside
Many standard and optional advanced driver aids
Bonus: Wagon variants are just plain cool
Cons:
Interior tech can be overwhelming with the optional Supercreen
Price can rise high as you climb the performance ladder
The trunk and rear seat space are a bit small
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Pros:
One of the nicest interiors in a modern car thanks to elegant design and excellent materials
Sublime ride quality and an interior that insulates you from almost every outside noise
Back seats are truly first-class
Cons:
It can get extremely expensive
The trunk is small for a car so large
Maybach models barely do enough to separate themselves from the "regular" S-Class
Genesis G90
Pros:
Exceptional luxury value
Every single feature you can think of, packed into one car
Genesis warranty coverage is the best in the industry
Cons:
The engine is very thirsty despite being one of the smaller options in the class
Interior and truck storage are severely lacking
Poorly tuned rear-wheel steering means it's ponderous on the road
Tesla Model 3
Pros:
Solid mix of performance and efficiency
The updated Model 3 gets a big interior renovation that improves everything
Ride quality is great, even in the Performance model
Cons:
Interior controls are all through the main central display; still no instrument cluster
The interface is distracting to use, especially while on the move
No Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration