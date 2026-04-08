These Are the Best 3 Cars for Golfers

Best luxury SUV for golfers: Genesis GV80

There are many great SUVs with luxurious interiors and plenty of room. But what sets the GV80 apart are two things: aesthetics and a cargo area specifically designed for golf.

Looks are really important to golfers, as the many dollars spent each year on bags, head covers and polo shirts would indicate. In that department, the GV80 is a standout. It looks elegant while still appearing rugged. And that's before I get to the showstopping interior, with its fantastic materials and intricate detailing. The front seats offer massage functions, and even the center console lid will warm up when you turn on the heated seats — features you'll appreciate after a round of golf. The back seat is also spacious and comfortable in its own right, making this a great SUV for a road trip with friends or family to golf courses far away.

Your foursome will also benefit from the cargo area, which was intentionally designed so that four bags can lie flat thanks to tucked-away wheelwells and a wide cargo opening. Once the bags are loaded in, there's still plenty of room to fit the other backpacks or shoe bags.

The only downside to the GV80 is its fuel economy, which tops out at 22 mpg combined and drops to 19 mpg with its turbocharged V6 option.