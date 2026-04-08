- These are the best vehicles for golfers across three categories.
- Whether you are looking for an EV, a sports car or the perfect road trip companion, we've got you covered.
- And of course, they all fit a set of clubs in the back.
These Are the Best 3 Cars for Golfers
We help you find the perfect caddy
If you're like me and can't (or won't) go anywhere without your clubs, these three vehicles are for you. I've picked the best sports car, electric car and a luxury SUV for a golf road trip, and each vehicle ably pulls double duty, whether you're headed to the office or the course to play 18 holes.
Best sports car for golfers: Chevrolet Corvette
If you love driving from the tee box and from behind the wheel, there's really only one car that's going to fulfill both of those desires in equal parts: the Corvette. Even as the current C8 generation has switched to a mid-engine layout, the trunk is still designed to fit a golf bag — two, in fact — behind that glorious V8, and it does so without you having to take out any of your woods.
The Corvette is a fantastic car; Edmunds recently owned one as part of our One-Year Road Test fleet and loved it so much that it stayed with us for almost three years. Cars like the Porsche 911 and Mazda Miata are also great to drive, but your clubs will either be sitting next to you in the Mazda or awkwardly splayed across the back in the Porsche. The Corvette will have you looking for courses that require a trip down a nice canyon or mountain road, so you can enjoy yourself both at and on the way to your next round.
Where the Chevrolet Corvette ranks:
#1 in Luxury sport coupes
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Best luxury SUV for golfers: Genesis GV80
There are many great SUVs with luxurious interiors and plenty of room. But what sets the GV80 apart are two things: aesthetics and a cargo area specifically designed for golf.
Looks are really important to golfers, as the many dollars spent each year on bags, head covers and polo shirts would indicate. In that department, the GV80 is a standout. It looks elegant while still appearing rugged. And that's before I get to the showstopping interior, with its fantastic materials and intricate detailing. The front seats offer massage functions, and even the center console lid will warm up when you turn on the heated seats — features you'll appreciate after a round of golf. The back seat is also spacious and comfortable in its own right, making this a great SUV for a road trip with friends or family to golf courses far away.
Your foursome will also benefit from the cargo area, which was intentionally designed so that four bags can lie flat thanks to tucked-away wheelwells and a wide cargo opening. Once the bags are loaded in, there's still plenty of room to fit the other backpacks or shoe bags.
The only downside to the GV80 is its fuel economy, which tops out at 22 mpg combined and drops to 19 mpg with its turbocharged V6 option.
Best EV for golfers: Rivian R1T
The Rivian R1T stands out because of its flexible storage and plentiful range. The R1T's bed is big enough to fit plenty of golf bags, and it comes with a tonneau cover to keep everything secure. But what catches my eye most is the gear tunnel, which sits just under the cabin and is accessible from both sides. It offers a great place to store not just a golf bag but also any smaller items you need to bring along that you don't want bouncing around in the bed. I personally like to keep my smelly shoe bag in there, so it doesn't have to live inside.
The R1T is perfect for driving on the street or off-road. There is even a quad-motor version that can scoot from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds — that's supercar speed.
Passengers will be comfortable inside the R1T too, thanks to its upscale cabin with a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a navigation system that does a great job of finding nearby charging stations. Range anxiety won't be an issue either, as versions of the R1T have achieved nearly 400 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test.