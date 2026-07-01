Hooray! Audi Will Ditch Its Screen-Heavy Interior Designs and Bring Back Buttons

— Sonnberg, Austria

Audi's new chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, wants to make the company's interiors great again. Mohr admits that Audi's perceived interior quality has dropped and that customers haven't warmed to the screen-heavy "Digital Stage" interior design the company introduced in late 2023. As a result, Mohr confirmed that Audi will return to its older — and better — interior design cues.

"Audi [in the] past was always leading infotainment development. We always tried to combine the latest technology from the digital world, but doing it in a very subtle, well-integrated way," Mohr said. "In the future ... we will put a lot of attention into real materials. If you see a material that looks like metal, it should be metal. We believe it's part of our DNA to also have some physical elements — buttons and turning wheels, and every one of these should have the classical Audi click and touch and feel."