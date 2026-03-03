Audi Wants to Build a Rugged SUV. It Might Look to Scout for Help

— Marrakesh, Morocco

Audi is seriously considering a rugged body-on-frame SUV to sit at the top of its lineup — and it might not have to build the underpinnings from scratch. Speaking with Edmunds at an event in Morocco last week, Audi chief executive officer Gernot Döllner confirmed that a ladder-frame four-wheel drive model is under consideration, and that it could look to Volkswagen Group brand Scout Motors for this SUV's architecture.

"We are thinking about something like that. No decision has been taken yet, but it is definitely in the framework that we are thinking about," Döllner said, adding that it would be commercially critical to utilize a preexisting architecture.

"If we do something like that, it is only thinkable to do it on a platform that is already there."