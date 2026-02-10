The Audi S6 Is Dead

Well, unless you want the electric Sportback E-tron

2026 Audi A6 driving
  • The new gas-powered Audi A6 won't spawn a higher-performance S6 variant.
  • To compensate, the base A6 comes with standard turbo V6 power.
  • You can still get an S6 as the fully electric Sportback E-tron.

Want a new Audi S6? I've got bad news. Audi of America isn't planning to introduce a gas-powered S6 based on the new-for-2026 A6 sedan. That said, the S6 name will continue to live on via the fully electric S6 Sportback E-tron.

The decision to kill the S6 allowed Audi to simplify the A6 lineup. Instead of offering four- and six-cylinder engines, the new A6 only comes with a turbocharged V6. This 3.0-liter engine produces 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. And according to Audi's estimates, the A6 will scoot to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds — one-tenth of a second quicker than the last 444-hp S6 we tested.

See All for Sale
2026 Audi A6 interior

To give would-be S buyers a little extra on-road verve, the new A6 can be optioned with a sport rear differential that shuffles power between the wheels for better grip. There's also a stiffer sport suspension available, as well as rear-axle steering that results in ever-so-slightly sharper handling. I recently drove the new A6 in Palm Springs, California, and while it's not exactly a properly sporty sedan, it's about on par with the old S6, which was sort of underwhelming for a dedicated S model.

The 2026 Audi A6 starts at $65,395 including destination, which puts it in line with four-cylinder rivals like the BMW 530i and Mercedes-Benz E 350. The outgoing S6 cost about $10,000 more. However, all of the S-tastic goodies are bundled into the $5,850 Sport Plus package, which is only available on the most expensive A6 Prestige trim. So if you want a new A6 that does the best impression of an S6, you're looking at a price tag between $78,000 and $80,000, depending on color.

New Audi A6 models are arriving at dealers now. And if you do truly want a high-performance A6, Audi will continue to sell the RS 6 Avant for the 2026 model year. Now that's a proper sports car.

2026 Audi A6 driving
Consider These Recommendations
by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top