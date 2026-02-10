The Audi S6 Is Dead

To give would-be S buyers a little extra on-road verve, the new A6 can be optioned with a sport rear differential that shuffles power between the wheels for better grip. There's also a stiffer sport suspension available, as well as rear-axle steering that results in ever-so-slightly sharper handling. I recently drove the new A6 in Palm Springs, California, and while it's not exactly a properly sporty sedan, it's about on par with the old S6, which was sort of underwhelming for a dedicated S model.

The 2026 Audi A6 starts at $65,395 including destination, which puts it in line with four-cylinder rivals like the BMW 530i and Mercedes-Benz E 350. The outgoing S6 cost about $10,000 more. However, all of the S-tastic goodies are bundled into the $5,850 Sport Plus package, which is only available on the most expensive A6 Prestige trim. So if you want a new A6 that does the best impression of an S6, you're looking at a price tag between $78,000 and $80,000, depending on color.

New Audi A6 models are arriving at dealers now. And if you do truly want a high-performance A6, Audi will continue to sell the RS 6 Avant for the 2026 model year. Now that's a proper sports car.