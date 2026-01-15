- BMW vs Audi is an old story, but we've never had the RS 6 Avant and M5 Touring on sale in the U.S. at the same time before.
- These are two of the quickest do-it-all machines on sale with tons of power and room for five and all their stuff.
- We put them head-to-head on our U-Drags course to see which is truly quickest.
This is the one all the wagonites have been waiting for. We brought the 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance and the new BMW M5 Touring together on the Edmunds U-Drags course to see which wagon reigns supreme. Both pack twin-turbocharged V8 engines and all-wheel drive under their long roofs, but that's about where the similarities end.
The BMW adds a plug-in hybrid system for more than 700 horsepower in total, but it also makes the Bimmer 600 pounds heavier than the Audi. Will the RS 6's lighter weight help it beat the BMW or will the M5's extra power just be too much for the Audi to handle? Watch our video to find out.
BMW M5 Touring vs Audi RS6 Avant Performance
Category
2025 BMW M5 Touring
2025 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
|Powertrain
|turbocharged 4.4L V8 PHEV, 8-speed automatic, AWD
|turbocharged 4.0L V8, 8-speed automatic, AWD
|Power output
|717 hp / 738 lb-ft
|621 hp / 627 lb-ft
|Base price
|$122,675 (with destination)
|$127,895 (with destination)
|Price as tested
|$145,775
|$167,140
|Weight (as tested)
|5,460 pounds
|4,866 pounds
|Weight-to-power ratio
|7.61 lbs/hp
|7.83 lbs/hp