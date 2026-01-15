2025 BMW M5 Touring vs. 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant: Edmunds U-Drags

We give a definitive answer to a hotly debated question.

U-Drag RS6 Vs M5 Touring
  • BMW vs Audi is an old story, but we've never had the RS 6 Avant and M5 Touring on sale in the U.S. at the same time before. 
  • These are two of the quickest do-it-all machines on sale with tons of power and room for five and all their stuff.
  • We put them head-to-head on our U-Drags course to see which is truly quickest. 

This is the one all the wagonites have been waiting for. We brought the 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance and the new BMW M5 Touring together on the Edmunds U-Drags course to see which wagon reigns supreme. Both pack twin-turbocharged V8 engines and all-wheel drive under their long roofs, but that's about where the similarities end. 

The BMW adds a plug-in hybrid system for more than 700 horsepower in total, but it also makes the Bimmer 600 pounds heavier than the Audi. Will the RS 6's lighter weight help it beat the BMW or will the M5's extra power just be too much for the Audi to handle? Watch our video to find out. 

BMW M5 Touring vs Audi RS6 Avant Performance

Category
2025 BMW M5 Touring
2025 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
Powertrainturbocharged 4.4L V8 PHEV, 8-speed automatic, AWDturbocharged 4.0L V8, 8-speed automatic, AWD
Power output717 hp / 738 lb-ft621 hp / 627 lb-ft
Base price$122,675 (with destination)$127,895 (with destination)
Price as tested$145,775$167,140
Weight (as tested)5,460 pounds4,866 pounds
Weight-to-power ratio7.61 lbs/hp7.83 lbs/hp
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

