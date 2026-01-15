This is the one all the wagonites have been waiting for. We brought the 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance and the new BMW M5 Touring together on the Edmunds U-Drags course to see which wagon reigns supreme. Both pack twin-turbocharged V8 engines and all-wheel drive under their long roofs, but that's about where the similarities end.

The BMW adds a plug-in hybrid system for more than 700 horsepower in total, but it also makes the Bimmer 600 pounds heavier than the Audi. Will the RS 6's lighter weight help it beat the BMW or will the M5's extra power just be too much for the Audi to handle? Watch our video to find out.