- The rarest factory RS 3 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Audi's five-cylinder turbo.
- The inline-five still produces 394 horsepower but is now accompanied by a more sonorous sound.
- Standard adjustable coilover suspension and ceramic brakes are part of the package.
Audi RS 3 Celebrates 50 Years of Five-Cylinder Turbo Power With a 750-Unit Special
But boy, does it come at a price ...
Audi Sport is celebrating 50 years of five-cylinder power with the RS 3 Competition Limited, a more hardcore version of the already quick RS 3 compact sedan and hatchback. Only 750 will be built, and, of course, Audi puts its beloved 2.5-liter inline-five turbo and very recognizable, offbeat sound under the hood.
The engine makes a healthy 394 horsepower and about 369 lb-ft of torque, enough to push the anniversary RS 3 from a standstill to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds (0-60 mph should take 3.6 seconds). Top speed is roughly 180 mph. There's no change on that front as the regular RS 3 comes with the same output and sprint times.
Where the limited-edition model stands out is how it better exposes the engine's trademark rhythm. Audi says the unmistakable sound is related to the unit's specific 1-2-4-5-3 firing order, which creates a ticking pulse you won't mistake for a typical four-cylinder. The special-edition RS 3 reduces sound insulation around the firewall so more of the engine note reaches the cabin, and it uses an RS sport exhaust with variable valves that open earlier in the more aggressive drive modes.
Stiffer under the skin, more aggressive on the surface
The other big story is deeper underneath. For the first time on the RS 3, Audi is fitting an adjustable coilover suspension from the factory along with a stiffer rear stabilizer. The dampers can be tuned three ways (compression at low and high speeds, plus rebound), and the Germans include the tools and a setup guide with the car. In addition, ceramic brakes with red calipers are standard, and Audi continues to use its torque-splitting rear differential to help the car put power down and feel more eager to rotate when exiting corners.
Visually, the RS 3 Competition Limited is meant to look like the meanest factory RS 3 to date. Matte carbon fiber shows up on the mirror caps, side skirts, rear spoiler and diffuser trim, while the front end gains new carbon canards and a split front lip for a tougher look. The 19-inch wheels come in a matte Neodymium gold finish. Even the headlights join the inline-five theme — when locking or unlocking the car, the darkened matrix-design LEDs animate in a 1-2-4-5-3 sequence.
Inside, the cabin mixes black with gold and Ginger White accents, including the RS bucket seats with microfiber inserts and white-themed digital gauges that nod to earlier RS models. While it can’t hide its aging bones (the current-gen A3 debuted in 2022), the tweaks give the cabin a bit more style — also, just look at those bucket seats. Each car also gets a numbered plaque in the center console.
The most expensive RS 3 in history — if we even get it
In Europe, Audi lists starting prices of 100,680 euros for the RS 3 Sportback (which we are absolutely not getting) and 102,680 euros for the sedan. Prices will land somewhere between $115,000 and $120,000 in American money with today’s exchange rates, assuming Audi plans to sell it here. Audi hasn't announced whether it's going to sell this outside Europe just yet.
That's a rather hefty premium over the regular RS 3, considering the regular 2026 model has an MSRP of $67,395 in the United States. But if American buyers are given the chance to pony up, we're sure the RS 3's added handling chops and nicer interior are really just icing on an already sweet five-cylinder cake.