Where the limited-edition model stands out is how it better exposes the engine's trademark rhythm. Audi says the unmistakable sound is related to the unit's specific 1-2-4-5-3 firing order, which creates a ticking pulse you won't mistake for a typical four-cylinder. The special-edition RS 3 reduces sound insulation around the firewall so more of the engine note reaches the cabin, and it uses an RS sport exhaust with variable valves that open earlier in the more aggressive drive modes.

Stiffer under the skin, more aggressive on the surface

The other big story is deeper underneath. For the first time on the RS 3, Audi is fitting an adjustable coilover suspension from the factory along with a stiffer rear stabilizer. The dampers can be tuned three ways (compression at low and high speeds, plus rebound), and the Germans include the tools and a setup guide with the car. In addition, ceramic brakes with red calipers are standard, and Audi continues to use its torque-splitting rear differential to help the car put power down and feel more eager to rotate when exiting corners.

Visually, the RS 3 Competition Limited is meant to look like the meanest factory RS 3 to date. Matte carbon fiber shows up on the mirror caps, side skirts, rear spoiler and diffuser trim, while the front end gains new carbon canards and a split front lip for a tougher look. The 19-inch wheels come in a matte Neodymium gold finish. Even the headlights join the inline-five theme — when locking or unlocking the car, the darkened matrix-design LEDs animate in a 1-2-4-5-3 sequence.