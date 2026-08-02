Audi Confirms a New Q8 SUV Is Coming

The next Q8 won't rethink this SUV's five-passenger formula

2027 Audi Q8 driving
  • What's new: Audi is working on a new Q8 SUV.
  • Why it matters: Slotting below the Q7 and Q9, the Q8 will continue to compete with SUVs like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
  • Edmunds says: We hope an RS Q8 is also in the cards; the current one is a ton of fun to drive.

Audi recently launched an overhauled Q7 and brand-new Q9. So what happens to the middle-child Q8? I asked Audi CEO Gernot Döllner about the future of the Q8 at a media event in New York this week, and he assured me, a successor is on the way.

"When I joined Audi, to my surprise, there was no decision for a successor, but we changed that," Döllner said. "In the nearer future there will be a successor."

The Q8 is the Q7's rakish five-passenger-only sibling, sort of like how the BMW X6 relates to the more upright and traditionally styled X5. Riding on architecture shared with the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne, Audi offers the Q8, SQ8 and RS Q8 in the U.S., the latter of which is pretty stinkin' fun to drive.

Döllner told me there are no plans to change the Q8's positioning in Audi's lineup; it will continue to complement the Q7 with a sportier bent. Expect both V6 and V8 engines to be offered — including the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 found in the SQ9. The new Q8 should arrive in the next couple of years.

2026 Audi RS Q8 Front
by

Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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