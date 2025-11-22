Audi Q5 Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

The old Audi Q5 was a real sad trombone when it came to cargo space. The specs indicated it had 25.6 cubic feet of space, a small figure for the segment backed up by a similarly underwhelming showing in my real-world cargo test. Well, now there's a new Q5, which has a cargo volume spec of 27.6 cubic feet. That's better than before, but still not great for a compact SUV.

For comparison sake, the BMW X3's specs show it's good for 31.5 cubic feet. It also yielded one of the best cargo test results for the compact luxury segment. Given the specs, you'd think the Q5 would be taking up the rear here once again. Um, not so much.