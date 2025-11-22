- The Audi Q5's specs say this compact SUV has 27.6 cubic feet of cargo space.
- That number is lower than many of the Q5's rivals.
- However, our real-world tests reveal that the Q5 is better than that spec suggests.
Audi Q5 Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?
The new Q5 has more cargo space than its specs suggest
The old Audi Q5 was a real sad trombone when it came to cargo space. The specs indicated it had 25.6 cubic feet of space, a small figure for the segment backed up by a similarly underwhelming showing in my real-world cargo test. Well, now there's a new Q5, which has a cargo volume spec of 27.6 cubic feet. That's better than before, but still not great for a compact SUV.
For comparison sake, the BMW X3's specs show it's good for 31.5 cubic feet. It also yielded one of the best cargo test results for the compact luxury segment. Given the specs, you'd think the Q5 would be taking up the rear here once again. Um, not so much.
If I were to eyeball it, I'd say that the new Q5's cargo area is a bit wider than before, especially at the liftgate opening. Otherwise, the angle of that opening would lead me to expect the Q5 to suffer a bit from what I like to call the "Porsche Panamera problem," where it's difficult to put rectangular items into a triangular space.
But let's do a bit more digging here.
My test vehicle did not have the available cargo cover, which means I couldn't test with and without it. However, see that gap in the above photo that kinda looks like Oklahoma? That's a slot for the cargo cover to be stowed under the floor. That means that besides the underfloor storage area (more on that momentarily), everything that can fit in the cargo area without the cargo cover can also fit with the cover still aboard. Nice feature.
This is the Audi Q5's underfloor storage area. This is significant real estate. Now, it does come at the expense of a spare tire. The previous-generation Q5 had an inflatable spare in this location (not on the hybrid model, though), but I don't even see that as an option anymore.
None of my standard bags fit in this space, but a pair of my bonus item duffel bags did. This would be the Edmunds Golf Classic Duffel bag (20 x 10.5 x 10.5) and the Blue Duffel (21 x 12 x 10). These will come back into play soon.
As for the rest of the bags, here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-ons: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
This is a good result that's indeed better than the outgoing Audi Q5. Specifically, it seems that the new Q5's cargo area is a little wider than before, particularly at the liftgate opening. All my standard bags fit, visibility isn't hampered and there's space remaining.
Here are the exact same items in the BMW X3. It's a very similar formation, but looking at these photos, it seems like the X3's volume advantage exists up high (there's less tumblehome, or the inward angle of a vehicle's sides), which isn't as helpful for storing luggage.
Now here's the Q5 fully loaded. This is a great result, and one that's surprisingly great for a vehicle with a 27.6-cubic-foot spec. This would be all my standard bags plus a 38-quart cooler (23 x 16 x 14) and the two duffel bags lurking under the floor. There's also sufficient rear visibility, and nothing will fly forward into the cabin.
Here again is the X3, which can once again hold the exact same items. It was actually a little easier to load the Q5 despite the X3's up-high advantage. Now, the Q5 had the two bonus duffels down below, but the X3 counters with a spare tire. Let's call it a tie, then?
Not so fast.
The Audi Q5 once again comes standard with a 60/40-split sliding back seat, which is rare for any compact SUV, luxury or otherwise. This used to be more of a necessity in the last Q5, but in the new one, it's a handy bonus that can expand the Q5's already functional cargo area should you be OK sacrificing rear seat legroom. For my one-kid family, we could easily scoot the 60 portion all the way forward for greater cargo capacity.
How much extra stuff could this equate to? Well, unfortunately, the Q5 has already maxed out the standard gear from my garage, and I just don't see that sliding seat being enough to allow for the emergency extra-large bonus item, the Cozy Coupe Sport.
Ultimately, this added versatility breaks the tie with the BMW X3. The Q5 still falls short of the Acura RDX and Volvo XC60 (barely), but given its on-paper volume, this is a great result. From cargo test also-ran to a top contender in a generation. Bravo.