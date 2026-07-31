- What's new: Audi will bring plug-in hybrid powertrains to its U.S. models.
- Why it matters: PHEV options with as much as 70 to 80 miles of electric range will better position Audi as hybrid sales continue to soar.
- Edmunds says: Mainstream models like the Q5 SUV could certainly benefit from hybrid power, but we're stoked about PHEVs like the new RS 5 too.
Audi Will Add Hybrids to U.S. Lineup
Plug-in hybrids will come first, but electrified mild hybrids could join the portfolio as well
As EV demand continues to ebb and flow in the U.S., Audi will respond by adding plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) to its North American lineup. Speaking to media this week in New York, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said the brand will begin rolling out plug-in hybrids in the coming years, both for performance and mainstream applications.
"In the U.S. we see that, for the next 10-15 years, there's still a dominance in combustion engines and hybrid drivetrains," Döllner said. "We will take the first steps to bring plug-in hybrids to the U.S."
It's unclear exactly which Audi models will gain plug-in hybrid power, but higher-volume models like the Q5 and Q7 SUVs are safe bets. (Audi currently offers a Q5 PHEV in other markets.) Plug-in power will also be used for high-performance applications; the new RS 5 PHEV is expected to arrive in the U.S. early next year.
Plug-in hybrids give customers the benefit of being able to use electric power for daily commuting while still having a gas engine on board to alleviate range anxiety on longer drives. Döllner said Audi is targeting different levels of electric range for its PHEVs depending on the application.
"If they are performance plug-in hybrids, we see about 50 miles of range to be the sweet spot," Döllner said. "With more efficient-related ones, we see about 70 to 80 miles, in that range." Anything beyond that "doesn't make sense," in terms of cost and vehicle complexity, he said.
Beyond plug-in hybrids, Döllner said Audi is investigating adding mild hybrid powertrains to its U.S. lineup. Mild hybrids use 48-volt technology to offer small boosts of electric power, helping with initial acceleration and smoothing out stop-start system applications. These sorts of engines are becoming increasingly common across the automotive space.
"We are working on how to bring mild hybrids to market in the future," Döllner said. "Right now, we have what we have."