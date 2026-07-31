Audi Will Add Hybrids to U.S. Lineup

Plug-in hybrids give customers the benefit of being able to use electric power for daily commuting while still having a gas engine on board to alleviate range anxiety on longer drives. Döllner said Audi is targeting different levels of electric range for its PHEVs depending on the application.

"If they are performance plug-in hybrids, we see about 50 miles of range to be the sweet spot," Döllner said. "With more efficient-related ones, we see about 70 to 80 miles, in that range." Anything beyond that "doesn't make sense," in terms of cost and vehicle complexity, he said.

Beyond plug-in hybrids, Döllner said Audi is investigating adding mild hybrid powertrains to its U.S. lineup. Mild hybrids use 48-volt technology to offer small boosts of electric power, helping with initial acceleration and smoothing out stop-start system applications. These sorts of engines are becoming increasingly common across the automotive space.

"We are working on how to bring mild hybrids to market in the future," Döllner said. "Right now, we have what we have."