- The electric Audi A6 has a hatchback trunk that measures 25.9 cubic feet.
- It's best not to compare hatchback and sedan cargo volumes, but ...
- Our real-world test shows this Sportback smokes sedan competitors.
Audi A6 Sportback E-tron Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?
The electric Audi A6 matches the real-world cargo capacity of some SUVs
The Audi A6 E-tron, which is not to be confused with the totally different gas-powered Audi A6, features a Sportback body design with a hatchback over the cargo area. As is typical, such a cargo area type yields a much higher cargo volume spec than a comparable sedan. Specifically, the A6 E-tron has a cargo volume of 25.9 cubic feet behind its back seat. The gas-powered A6's conventional trunk measures 13.1 cubic feet.
As I've repeatedly found doing these cargo tests, however, the cargo volumes of trunks and hatchbacked cargo areas should not be compared. They're apples and oranges. The best example of this is the Honda Civic, which I tested in hatchback and sedan form. While the hatchback had a much bigger cargo volume spec, the sedan was actually able to carry more luggage. I didn't have an A6 sedan on hand for this test, but I feel extremely confident I was able to tell which A6 can carry more stuff.
Open wide! This space really is quite large, and note how it's pretty squared off at the taillights and bumper. The resulting space therefore avoids the triangular shape of a Porsche Panamera and other vehicles with similar hatchback lids.
Also note that I took this photo after I removed the first of two cargo covers that fits behind the seatback and doubles as a parcel shelf. I will be testing with and without those covers per cargo test tradition.
Here is the second cargo cover, which attaches directly to the hatchback. Again, I will eventually remove this too.
But first, here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-ons: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
OK, all of my bags fit under the cargo covers, unsquished and with some room leftover. It's rare for luxury sedan trunks to be able to fit all my standard bags, so we're already ahead of the curve here. Again, I haven't tested the new A6, but in my experience, a 13.1-cubic-foot trunk should probably be able to fit all this, but it'll be a tight fit.
Given the remaining space, it's time to fill 'er up with bonus items. In this case, my soft-sided Blue Duffel, which has similar dimensions as the Fancy Bag. I did not have a bag that could fit atop the Green Bag, but to the earlier point about the A6 E-tron's squared-off shape at the rear, it's rare that a roll-aboard suitcase can sit up on its side like this in a Sportback-style cargo area. Remember that last point.
OK, now let's pull the cargo covers and fill 'er up further.
While I couldn't manage to fit the 38-quart cooler, I was still able to Tetris everything around to fit the Edmunds Golf Class Duffel (20 x 10.5 x 10.5) above the Blue Duffel and leave enough room for a theoretical second Green Bag as shown in the pop-out image. This is a ton of luggage for a vehicle that effectively resides in the luxury sedan segment.
Indeed, even though I stand by the notion that it's unwise to compare the cargo volumes of hatchbacks and sedans, the Audi A6 E-tron comes closer than anything I've previously tested to making it an apples-to-apples proposition. Why? I strongly suspect that it's due to that squared-off rear-most area. The A6 E-tron is simply better able to put its extra volume to good use.
Furthermore, it was able to swallow a similar amount of luggage as various extra-small SUVs with comparable cargo volume specs. New That absolutely was not the case with the Dodge Charger Daytona, Porsche Panamera, and yep, the Honda Civic Hatchback.
And finally, like many EVs, the A6 E-tron has a deep well under its cargo floor. This one, however, is rendered useless for luggage due to a giant subwoofer, a foam bracket that holds tire-repair items, and the charge cord. There is also a small frunk compartment, which can hold that charge cord and little else. That, too, is typical.