Audi A6 Sportback E-tron Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

The Audi A6 E-tron, which is not to be confused with the totally different gas-powered Audi A6, features a Sportback body design with a hatchback over the cargo area. As is typical, such a cargo area type yields a much higher cargo volume spec than a comparable sedan. Specifically, the A6 E-tron has a cargo volume of 25.9 cubic feet behind its back seat. The gas-powered A6's conventional trunk measures 13.1 cubic feet.

As I've repeatedly found doing these cargo tests, however, the cargo volumes of trunks and hatchbacked cargo areas should not be compared. They're apples and oranges. The best example of this is the Honda Civic, which I tested in hatchback and sedan form. While the hatchback had a much bigger cargo volume spec, the sedan was actually able to carry more luggage. I didn't have an A6 sedan on hand for this test, but I feel extremely confident I was able to tell which A6 can carry more stuff.