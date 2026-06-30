- What's new: Audi will launch electric versions of the A4 (A5) sedan and Q7 SUV in the 2027-2028 timeframe.
- Why it matters: Audi is confident that global demand is still moving toward electrification, and these models will compete with key rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
- Edmunds says: BMW has set the bar very high in the luxury segment with the i3 and iX5. The new A4 and Q7 EVs will need to be seriously competitive to stand up to the best in the game.
Audi Confirms It Will Build A4 E-tron and Q7 E-tron EVs
The Q7 will arrive first, in 2027 or 2028, with the A4 to follow 6-12 months later
— Sonnberg, Austria
While EV demand continues to ebb and flow in the U.S., Audi says other key markets are moving firmly toward electrification. That's why the company will soon launch two new electric models: the A4 E-tron and the Q7 E-tron.
Like its main rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Audi wants to offer internal-combustion engine (ICE) and fully electric versions of each of its core models. That's the case for the incoming pair, Audi's chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, told me at the launch of the gas-powered Q7 SUV. The electric Q7 E-tron will land in late 2027 or early 2028, while the A4 E-tron will get another six to 12 months of development time before it's introduced.
According to Q7 product manager Wolfgang Carl, the E-tron will likely come standard with a dual-motor setup and the option of three rows of seating. Key rivals for the Q7 E-tron will include vehicles like the BMW iX5, Lexus TZ, Porsche Cayenne Electric and Rivian R1S.
It's a different story for the A4 E-tron, which is set to be available in both Sportback (a sedan with a big hatchback) and Avant station wagon guises — though the latter likely won't come to the U.S. The A4 is expected to be offered with single- and dual-motor configurations, and there should be a choice of battery sizes. Beyond that, Audi will likely offer a hotter S4 E-tron model. There could even be an electric RS 4 too.
The elephant in the room is that the combustion engine versions of the A4 were clumsily renamed A5, but Audi was already planning to rename the ICE and hybrid variants back to A4 in a couple of years. The ICE A5 — soon to be A4 — should get a pretty significant update if Audi intends to make the gas versions of its cars look like the incoming EVs. Expect the EVs to have styling cues borrowed from the Concept C and Nuvolari coupes.
Big changes are also afoot inside. The Q7 E-tron will have a completely different interior than the new gas-powered SUV, with more subtle screen integration and plenty of buttons. Mohr said the company acknowledges that buyers are seeking a return to the golden era of Audi interiors, so it's likely that even the brand-new gas Q7 will be updated in time to match the EV.