Audi Confirms It Will Build A4 E-tron and Q7 E-tron EVs

— Sonnberg, Austria

While EV demand continues to ebb and flow in the U.S., Audi says other key markets are moving firmly toward electrification. That's why the company will soon launch two new electric models: the A4 E-tron and the Q7 E-tron.

Like its main rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Audi wants to offer internal-combustion engine (ICE) and fully electric versions of each of its core models. That's the case for the incoming pair, Audi's chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, told me at the launch of the gas-powered Q7 SUV. The electric Q7 E-tron will land in late 2027 or early 2028, while the A4 E-tron will get another six to 12 months of development time before it's introduced.