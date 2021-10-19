Porsche was doing more than showcasing some cool EV tech when it debuted the Mission R — a 1,037-horsepower electric race car concept — at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich earlier this year. The automaker's goal was to try to prove that EVs could be fun to drive, and while it's just a concept for now, Porsche says there will be an actual production model by 2026.

That timing lines up surprisingly well with a recent report from Car magazine, which claims that the next Porsche 911 (to be named the 994 generation and also due in 2026) will come with a hybrid powertrain. Electric motors will add about 270 horsepower to the combustion engine (believed to displace about 3.4 liters), for a combined total of 800 horsepower in the range-topping models.