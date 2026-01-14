The Next Acura RDX Will Be a Hybrid

Production of the current Acura RDX will end later this year

Acura RDX hybrid teaser
  • The next-generation Acura RDX will get a hybrid powertrain.
  • The RDX hybrid is expected to arrive in the "next couple of years," according to Acura.
  • Meanwhile, production of the current RDX will end later this year.

A new Acura RDX compact luxury SUV is coming soon and it'll have a hybrid engine option. Acura released a teaser of the new RDX today, confirming that it'll go on sale in the "next couple of years."

Acura says the next-generation RDX will use a two-motor hybrid system, likely similar to the one found in the current Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V and Prelude. We're big fans of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain; the Civic Hybrid was named Edmunds Top Rated Car and Best of the Best in 2025 largely because of its powerful yet efficient engine.

Acura isn't releasing any other details about the new RDX hybrid right now, but we assume it'll use the updated transmission logic Honda recently let us sample in a Civic Hybrid prototype in Japan. This means the company's S+ Shift transmission should be part of the RDX — a technology first introduced in the Prelude coupe.

As for the current RDX crossover, production of this model will wind down toward the end of 2026. It's unclear exactly when the next-gen RDX will arrive, so there could be a gap in the company's lineup. Here's hoping the new RDX hybrid arrives sooner rather than later.

See 130 2026 Acura RDX vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top