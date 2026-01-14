The Next Acura RDX Will Be a Hybrid

A new Acura RDX compact luxury SUV is coming soon and it'll have a hybrid engine option. Acura released a teaser of the new RDX today, confirming that it'll go on sale in the "next couple of years."

Acura says the next-generation RDX will use a two-motor hybrid system, likely similar to the one found in the current Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V and Prelude. We're big fans of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain; the Civic Hybrid was named Edmunds Top Rated Car and Best of the Best in 2025 largely because of its powerful yet efficient engine.

Acura isn't releasing any other details about the new RDX hybrid right now, but we assume it'll use the updated transmission logic Honda recently let us sample in a Civic Hybrid prototype in Japan. This means the company's S+ Shift transmission should be part of the RDX — a technology first introduced in the Prelude coupe.

As for the current RDX crossover, production of this model will wind down toward the end of 2026. It's unclear exactly when the next-gen RDX will arrive, so there could be a gap in the company's lineup. Here's hoping the new RDX hybrid arrives sooner rather than later.