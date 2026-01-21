- The new Volvo EX60 will add a Cross Country variant next year.
- It'll only be available with all-wheel drive.
- New wheels, skid plates and a small increase in ground clearance are part of the Cross Country package.
2028 Volvo EX60 Cross Country Is Coming Next Year
The Cross Country will have increased ground clearance, skid plates and more
In addition to the standard EX60, Volvo will introduce a slightly more rugged EX60 Cross Country next year. It won't differ from the base EX60 too much, with the key differentiating factors being subtle design cues, new wheels, purposeful skid plates to protect the SUV's underbody, and a small increase in ground clearance.
How small? Less than an inch. Volvo says the Cross Country rides 20 millimeters — a little more than three-quarters of an inch — higher than the standard EX60. However, because EX60 comes standard with an air suspension, drivers can hike it up an extra 20 millimeters when the going gets tough, for an extra 1.5-ish inches of clearance in total. The air suspension can also lower the Cross Country at speed for better aerodynamics, which improves efficiency.
During the debut of the new EX60, Volvo touted its estimated 400-mile driving range. The Cross Country will likely take a hit on that front, but not by much.
The Cross Country will only be offered with the EX60's dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain options. The Cross Country P10 will have a 91-kWh (usable) battery pack, which Volvo says should be good for 300 miles of driving range — a drop of 10 miles compared to the standard EX60 P10. Range estimates for the EX60 Cross Country P12 with its 112-kWh battery pack are still TBD, but expect it to be somewhere in the high 300s.
With the P10 powertrain, the Cross Country will offer 503 horsepower and 524 lb-ft of torque, allowing this electric crossover to accelerate to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The Cross Country P12 boasts 670 hp and 583 lb-ft, but Volvo isn't quoting an acceleration figure right now. Something in the sub-4-second range sounds right to us.
In addition to the exterior tweaks, there will be some unique styling changes to the Cross Country's interior — namely some unique color and trim options. The EX60 Cross Country will have Volvo's new multimedia tech on board as well, featuring Google Gemini integration.
The base EX60 will arrive in the U.S. later this year with a starting price around $60,000. The Cross Country is coming next year as a 2028 model, and it should cost a bit more — maybe something in the $75,000 range, but that's just a guess.