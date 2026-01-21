2028 Volvo EX60 Cross Country Is Coming Next Year

During the debut of the new EX60, Volvo touted its estimated 400-mile driving range. The Cross Country will likely take a hit on that front, but not by much.

The Cross Country will only be offered with the EX60's dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain options. The Cross Country P10 will have a 91-kWh (usable) battery pack, which Volvo says should be good for 300 miles of driving range — a drop of 10 miles compared to the standard EX60 P10. Range estimates for the EX60 Cross Country P12 with its 112-kWh battery pack are still TBD, but expect it to be somewhere in the high 300s.

With the P10 powertrain, the Cross Country will offer 503 horsepower and 524 lb-ft of torque, allowing this electric crossover to accelerate to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The Cross Country P12 boasts 670 hp and 583 lb-ft, but Volvo isn't quoting an acceleration figure right now. Something in the sub-4-second range sounds right to us.