The Next Hyundai Kona Will Be a Rugged Little SUV. Here's Everything We Know

Engines and tech

Hyundai has not confirmed powertrains for the next Kona. Today's gas model uses either a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or an optional 190-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, and all-wheel drive is available. In our testing, the turbo model recorded a 7.8-second 0-to-60-mph time, which is decent for this class.

A hybrid would make sense, especially since Hyundai says it plans to expand to more than 18 hybrid models by 2030. The electric Kona could also return, though the U.S.-spec Kona Electric is skipping the 2026 model year before potentially coming back as a 2027 or 2028 model.

The next Kona looks likely to be more rugged outside and more modern inside, but it's still sized as an easy-to-live-with small SUV. The current U.S.-market model is already one of the roomier entries in the segment, and this should carry over to the new model. Where the next-generation model could improve over the current model is ride comfort and base-engine performance.

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