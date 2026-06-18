- What’s new: Spy photos show the next Hyundai Kona with a boxier, more rugged shape that appears to borrow heavily from the Crater concept.
- Why it matters: The redesign could give the Kona a stronger personality in a crowded small-SUV class while keeping its easy-to-park size and useful cabin space.
- Edmunds says: The current Kona is practical and well equipped, but the next version would benefit from smoother ride quality and more punch from the base engine.
The Next Hyundai Kona Will Be a Rugged Little SUV. Here's Everything We Know
Hyundai’s small SUV looks set to trade smooth curves for a more trail-ready attitude
The next Hyundai Kona appears to be getting a tougher, more squared-off look, replacing the classic crossover style of the current model. New spy photos show a camouflaged small SUV with broader shoulders, a more upright rear end, and proportions that line up closely with Hyundai's Crater concept. Reports point to a redesigned Kona arriving in 2027 as a 2028 model. Here's everything we know about it so far.
A more adventurous look
Hyundai revealed the Crater concept at AutoMobility LA in 2025 as a compact off-road SUV concept, penned at its California design and technical center. The company said the concept previews the next step for its XRT design language, the rugged-looking trim theme already used on the Ioniq 5 XRT, Santa Cruz XRT, Santa Fe XRT and Palisade XRT Pro.
The new design language does not mean the next Kona will become a rock-crawling Jeep rival. Concept cars are usually exaggerated, and the Crater's 33-inch off-road tires, roof lights and locking differentials are unlikely to show up on a regular Kona. The general design direction will likely be mirrored, though — wider fenders, a chunkier stance, pixel-style lighting and tougher-looking bumpers.
The prototype in these photos is covered in black fabric and patterned camouflage, but the shape is easy to read. The nose is blunt, the hood looks flatter, the rear quarter is more vertical and the wheel arches have a stronger shape than the current Kona’s. Interior spy reports point to a large center screen, a separate driver display and some physical controls.
That direction could help the Kona stand out in a crowded group of small SUVs. We love the current Kona’s roomy cabin, useful technology and strong overall value, but its softer, more urban styling does not give it the same outdoorsy personality buyers see in vehicles such as the Subaru Crosstrek or Ford Bronco Sport. A Crater-inspired look could give Hyundai a clearer visual hook without changing the Kona’s everyday mission.
Engines and tech
Hyundai has not confirmed powertrains for the next Kona. Today's gas model uses either a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or an optional 190-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, and all-wheel drive is available. In our testing, the turbo model recorded a 7.8-second 0-to-60-mph time, which is decent for this class.
A hybrid would make sense, especially since Hyundai says it plans to expand to more than 18 hybrid models by 2030. The electric Kona could also return, though the U.S.-spec Kona Electric is skipping the 2026 model year before potentially coming back as a 2027 or 2028 model.
The next Kona looks likely to be more rugged outside and more modern inside, but it's still sized as an easy-to-live-with small SUV. The current U.S.-market model is already one of the roomier entries in the segment, and this should carry over to the new model. Where the next-generation model could improve over the current model is ride comfort and base-engine performance.
Photos by Automedia