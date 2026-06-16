The 2028 Audi A6 Allroad Looks Awesome, Will Be Sold in the U.S.

While looks are typically subjective, it's safe to say the new Allroad is a very handsome car. The standard A6 sedan is by and large fine, but the Allroad steps up its game big time. It's wider at the rear, which gives it some more muscle overall, and it has a very aggressive front end and side air exits just behind the front fenders that are more reminiscent of an Audi sports car, not an off-road-ready wagon. Plus, those wheels are just fab.

The Allroad sits 1.3 inches higher than the standard A6, but the Allroad-specific air suspension can raise the body for more. Audi says the suspension has 2.1 inches of total adjustment range, and the max height will give the Allroad 1.8 inches more clearance than the standard A6.

Audi has also fitted rear-wheel steering to help give more confident handling both on and off-road and shortening the car's turning radius at low speeds. Wheel sizes are 19, 20, and 21 inches, and even though it seems counterintuitive for off-roading, the big ones you see in the photos fit the car so well they might just be a must-have.

Under the hood of the European Allroad models is either a plug-in hybrid system or a mild hybrid diesel V6. It's safe to say we won't be getting either of those options. Instead, the U.S.-spec Allroad will likely use the same turbocharged V6 that's in the regular A6 sedan that's currently on sale. The 3.0-liter V6 makes a punchy 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, even though it lacks the assistance of the 48-volt mild hybrid system that the European versions of the gas-only A6 get.