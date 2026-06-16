- What's new: The new A6 Allroad is here, and it's a stunner.
- Why it matters: Audi is known the world over for its excellent wagons, and now we know we're getting the new A6 Allroad in the U.S.
- Edmunds says: Hot off the heels of the Nuvolari concept, it looks like Audi's getting its design mojo back and keeping American wagon lovers satisfied at the same time.
The 2028 Audi A6 Allroad Looks Awesome, Will Be Sold in the U.S.
The new A6 Allroad keeps American's wagon dreams alive
Want a do-almost-everything, go-almost-anywhere daily commuter that isn't an SUV for once? Well, you're in luck, because the new 2028 Audi A6 Allroad might be the exact answer to your prayers. The Allroad name is essentially Audi's way of trying to convince your SUV-hungry brain that wagons are a viable alternative. Allroads are lifted, pack standard all-wheel drive (as most Audis do), and add a dollop of off-road ability without compromising on the good-to-drive nature of a regular old car.
The best news is American wagon enthusiasts won't have to look on longingly from across the pond. An Audi spokesperson told us: "The all-new A6 Allroad will be coming to the U.S. market in 2027 and we look forward to sharing more U.S.-specific information with Allroad enthusiasts then." It might not be right around the corner, but we say better late than never.
While looks are typically subjective, it's safe to say the new Allroad is a very handsome car. The standard A6 sedan is by and large fine, but the Allroad steps up its game big time. It's wider at the rear, which gives it some more muscle overall, and it has a very aggressive front end and side air exits just behind the front fenders that are more reminiscent of an Audi sports car, not an off-road-ready wagon. Plus, those wheels are just fab.
The Allroad sits 1.3 inches higher than the standard A6, but the Allroad-specific air suspension can raise the body for more. Audi says the suspension has 2.1 inches of total adjustment range, and the max height will give the Allroad 1.8 inches more clearance than the standard A6.
Audi has also fitted rear-wheel steering to help give more confident handling both on and off-road and shortening the car's turning radius at low speeds. Wheel sizes are 19, 20, and 21 inches, and even though it seems counterintuitive for off-roading, the big ones you see in the photos fit the car so well they might just be a must-have.
Under the hood of the European Allroad models is either a plug-in hybrid system or a mild hybrid diesel V6. It's safe to say we won't be getting either of those options. Instead, the U.S.-spec Allroad will likely use the same turbocharged V6 that's in the regular A6 sedan that's currently on sale. The 3.0-liter V6 makes a punchy 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, even though it lacks the assistance of the 48-volt mild hybrid system that the European versions of the gas-only A6 get.
The interior is by and large the same as what you get in the regular A6, which means you are assaulted by screens (a small knock on such a generally luxe interior). The new Allroad will come with an 11.9-inch gauge cluster and driver information display and a 14.5-inch central multimedia interface. There's also an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen on higher trims. Plus, all the climate control (and most of the car's other key functions) must be done through that screen. Frankly, it's a little too much.
That said, the rest of the interior is up to snuff. The touch points in the A6 feel nice, and it's a nice place to spend time. We expect that to extend to the Allroad, too. Also, by virtue of the Allroad being a wagon, you're going to get a lot more room in the back for gear, cargo, and the weekly trip to the shops.
Pricing for the U.S. hasn't been announced yet, but we expect the Allroad to be significantly more than the $65,000 the current A6 sedan starts around. Look for a starting price closer to $75,000 when we get more official info on the new Allroad's U.S. launch.