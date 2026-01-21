The Volvo EX60 Launches With Google Gemini, and Older Models Will Get This Tech as an Over-the-Air Update

The EX60 could be the antidote to Volvo's technological growing pains thanks to some important new hardware with everyone's favorite buzzwords of the moment: artificial intelligence. I'm sure you're sick of hearing that just about everything is "powered by AI" at this point, but at least Volvo is joining the crowd with Google Gemini. Volvo integrated Google into its multimedia software some years ago, but the EX60 will be the first of its cars to launch with Gemini as your personal assistant.

Gemini can do all sorts of things in addition to controlling a car's features. Bell told me that Gemini can use the EX60's cameras to scan your surroundings, so you can ask questions about the world around you.

Like Volvo's current cars, the Google multimedia system won't be the only way to operate the infotainment system. For Apple CarPlay die-hards, this smartphone mirroring tech will be standard. "We want to provide the absolute best native experience we can, but customer should always be able to choose," Bell said.