I Took a Ride in the 2027 Volvo EX60. Has Volvo Realized Its True Potential?

Strong bones

The EX60 isn't just a smaller EX90 or larger EX30. It rides on a brand-new architecture, part of which is made from a slurry of recycled aluminum that's blasted into a mold. The result is a lightweight structure that's just as strong as a conventional setup. Anders Bell, Volvo's chief technology and engineering officer — who helped launch the Tesla Model Y, by the way — says the EX60's body is nearly as stiff as a Koenigsegg hypercar. What that means for prospective buyers is that the EX60 should ride and handle better than any Volvo EV yet.

Volvo and Koenigsegg also share something else: a test facility. The Hällered Proving Ground in western Sweden is where Volvo does a lot of its preproduction validation and testing. It also occasionally rents the facility to Koenigsegg so the hypercar-maker can test things like ride quality, high-speed stability and vehicle dynamics on the 16 different tracks that make up the 1,730-acre facility.

That's where I had the chance to ride shotgun in the new EX60. What became clear right away is that the EX60 feels more buttoned-down than other Volvos. That super-stiff body allowed Volvo to fine-tune the EX60's suspension, and the result is an SUV that handles better than I expected.