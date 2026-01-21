The EX60 has a Tesla-style NACS charging port built in, so there's no need for an adapter when using a Supercharger station. Volvo says that in a best-case scenario while plugged into a 400-kW charger, the EX60 can add about 173 miles of range in just 10 minutes. We'll add some better context when we eventually put it through the Edmunds EV Charging Test, but for now, you should know that such a claim would put it up there with our better performers.

At launch, there will be three trim levels to choose from. The base P6 model has an 80-kWh (usable) battery pack, one motor and produces 369 horsepower. Then there are two all-wheel-drive versions with two motors. The middle-tier P10 has a 91-kWh battery and makes 503 hp, and the top trim P12 jumps up to 670 hp with a 112-kWh battery. The P12 has a claimed 3.8-second 0-to-60-mph time, while the slower rear-wheel-drive P6 gets there in 5.7 seconds.

The 400-mile claim applies to the EX60 P12 with 20-inch wheels; lesser models won't offer as much driving range. The P10 is expected to top out at 320 miles, while the P6 should do 310 miles. This significant jump in range might make the P12 the model to get.