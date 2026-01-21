- The EX60 is Volvo's fifth electric SUV.
- With up to 400 miles of range and a Tesla-style NACS charging port, it's arguably Volvo's most competitive EV yet.
- With new hardware and software, including Google Gemini, the EX60 takes an important step into the future for Volvo.
2027 Volvo EX60 First Look: A 400-Mile Electric SUV With Lots of Potential
If Volvo finally gets its software right, this should be a hit
— Stockholm, Sweden
Volvo is not a newcomer to the EV space, but it hasn’t yet made an electric car that sits in one of America's most popular vehicle segments: midsize SUVs. That changes with the new 2027 EX60, a right-sized fully electric crossover with impressive claimed range and a bunch of compelling new tech. I got to check it out in person this week at the SUV's global debut in Sweden.
400 miles on a single charge
In person, the EX60 looks exactly like what you'd expect: a midsize SUV incorporating styling elements from both the full-size EX90 and subcompact EX30. Volvo isn't a brand that likes to deviate from convention. For those who like a more butch aesthetic, Volvo will also offer an EX60 Cross Country, which features rugged design cues and a very small increase in ride height.
Volvo estimates a projected driving range of up to 400 miles for the EX60 — a number none of the company's SUVs have managed to hit thus far. On the Edmunds EV Range Test, we observed 310 miles in the EX90 and 256 miles in the EX30. The electric car market has progressed rapidly enough that those figures aren't super competitive anymore, so the potential to travel 400 miles in the EX60 definitely adds appeal.
The EX60 has a Tesla-style NACS charging port built in, so there's no need for an adapter when using a Supercharger station. Volvo says that in a best-case scenario while plugged into a 400-kW charger, the EX60 can add about 173 miles of range in just 10 minutes. We'll add some better context when we eventually put it through the Edmunds EV Charging Test, but for now, you should know that such a claim would put it up there with our better performers.
At launch, there will be three trim levels to choose from. The base P6 model has an 80-kWh (usable) battery pack, one motor and produces 369 horsepower. Then there are two all-wheel-drive versions with two motors. The middle-tier P10 has a 91-kWh battery and makes 503 hp, and the top trim P12 jumps up to 670 hp with a 112-kWh battery. The P12 has a claimed 3.8-second 0-to-60-mph time, while the slower rear-wheel-drive P6 gets there in 5.7 seconds.
The 400-mile claim applies to the EX60 P12 with 20-inch wheels; lesser models won't offer as much driving range. The P10 is expected to top out at 320 miles, while the P6 should do 310 miles. This significant jump in range might make the P12 the model to get.
Everything's in the touchscreen
Its exterior design might be derivative, but the EX60's interior is quite different from those of Volvo's other cars. Instead of the vertical-style touchscreen we're used to, there's a new horizontal display that looks very similar to what you'll find in a Tesla. There's a secondary display in front of the driver, though, which is a nice addition. Unfortunately, all of the climate functions — including the vent controls — are now located within the touchscreen. The only physical button is a volume knob, which is annoying.
The EX60 gets a big tech upgrade too, by way of Google Gemini integration. Gemini will be coming to older Volvos via an over-the-air update soon.
The EX60's cabin is filled with the sort of premium materials you'd expect from a Volvo, and there's lots of space in both rows of seats. The center console doesn’t extend all the way to the dashboard, so there's a large space for your bag instead. As a whole, the interior looks and feels upscale.
Arriving this year, priced around $60K
The EX60 will go on sale later this year. Volvo isn't sharing price specifics just yet, only saying the SUV will be "very well-equipped at $60,000." That makes it a direct target for the upcoming BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC EV.
After seeing the EX60, I'm impressed; it's the perfect size for most shoppers. If it really is free from the software snafus that plagued the EX90 and EX30 and can make good on that 400-mile range figure, the EX60 has everything it needs to be a success in the U.S.