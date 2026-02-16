We Drove a 2027 Volkswagen Atlas Prototype on the Ice. Here's What We Learned

2027 VW Atlas exterior design

The prototype models were camouflaged in a bright multi-color pattern, but I could still discern many of the vehicle's new lines (only the roof carries over). Peering through the camo showed that the next Atlas should take on design cues from recent VW SUVs. That should give it a wide, upright nose with a high-set grille that emphasizes width. Disregard the headlight shape you see in the photos, as much of that is a decal; the headlights are likely rectangular and wrap partially into the fenders.

Along the sides, a horizontal shoulder line kicks up at the front wheels and again at the rear hips, much like on the current Atlas. A lower character line between the wheels alleviates some visual weight in the profile as well. A rear spoiler on the SEL Premium R Line model I drove extends the roofline to improve aerodynamics. The prototypes featured 265/45R21 Michelin X-Ice Snow SUV tires at all four corners, though smaller wheels may be offered on lower-level trims.

A Volkswagen rep said the wheelbase will carry over, which makes it 117.3 inches long, and many of the dimensions should be about the same as well. That would make the new Atlas about 200.7 inches long and 78.3 inches wide, though the new model likely has a bit more length due to additional rear overhang.