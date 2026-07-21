- What’s new: The redesigned 2027 Volkswagen Atlas gets a more powerful engine, improved fuel economy, a revamped interior, and more standard comfort and technology features.
- Why it matters: The Atlas now starts at $43,135 including destination, $2,350 more than the outgoing base model, but the price increase brings useful upgrades.
- Edmunds says: The new Atlas looks better equipped for family duty, but its value will depend on whether Volkswagen has also improved the ride quality and frustrating controls found in the previous model.
2027 Volkswagen Atlas Gets a Big Price Increase
Volkswagen's three-row SUV returns with a richer cabin, upgraded tech and more power — for more money
Volkswagen has priced the redesigned 2027 Atlas from $43,135 with front-wheel drive and $45,135 with all-wheel drive (both figures include the mandatory $1,525 destination fee). This makes the new version of VW’s three-row SUV $2,350 more expensive than the comparable 2026 Atlas. Still, you'll receive more convenience features, upgraded cabin materials and a more powerful engine as part of the deal. VW says the new Atlas will reach dealerships in fall 2026.
The higher price comes with more standard equipment
The outgoing 2026 Atlas SE starts at $40,785 including destination, while the SE with the Technology package costs $45,205. The equivalent 2027 models therefore increase by $2,350 and $1,930, respectively. At the other end of the range, the SEL Premium R-Line rises from $56,105 to $58,135, a difference of $2,030. For 2027, the lineup consists of four trims.
The SE is better equipped than its price-leading designation might suggest, though. It includes a hands-free power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, rear window sunshades, three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and two side-by-side wireless phone chargers. A 10.3-inch digital instrument panel and 12.9-inch central touchscreen are also standard, as are real wood trim and 10-color ambient lighting.
Moving to the SE with Technology brings a 15-inch touchscreen, 20-inch wheels, remote start and illuminated exterior details. It also raises the maximum towing capacity from 2,000 pounds to 5,000 pounds by adding a factory-installed hitch. The SEL R-Line adds leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and heated and ventilated second-row outboard seats. Nappa leather, massaging front seats, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and a surround-view camera system are reserved for the SEL Premium R-Line.
Updated powertrain and a revised cabin
Every 2027 Atlas uses an updated turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 282 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That is 13 more horsepower than the outgoing engine, although torque falls by 15 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic transmission remains standard. In terms of efficiency, the front-wheel-drive Atlas is EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined, up from 23 mpg previously, while all-wheel-drive models return 23 mpg combined.
Looking back at the outgoing model, we found plenty to like about its roomy cabin. In a recent nine-SUV comparison, the 2026 model stood out for its adult-friendly third row, generous cargo area, and second-row seats that can tilt and slide with a child seat installed. The same test, however, criticized its rough road manners and hard-to-use touch-sensitive controls.
The redesigned cabin attempts to address at least part of that complaint. A new console dial can control audio volume and driving modes, which should reduce reliance on the screen, although a touch-sensitive volume strip remains. Our early prototype drive also suggested passenger space would stay broadly unchanged, but the bigger unanswered question is whether Volkswagen's chassis revisions will make the new Atlas feel smoother and more settled on everyday roads.