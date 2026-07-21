2027 Volkswagen Atlas Gets a Big Price Increase

The higher price comes with more standard equipment

The outgoing 2026 Atlas SE starts at $40,785 including destination, while the SE with the Technology package costs $45,205. The equivalent 2027 models therefore increase by $2,350 and $1,930, respectively. At the other end of the range, the SEL Premium R-Line rises from $56,105 to $58,135, a difference of $2,030. For 2027, the lineup consists of four trims.

The SE is better equipped than its price-leading designation might suggest, though. It includes a hands-free power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, rear window sunshades, three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and two side-by-side wireless phone chargers. A 10.3-inch digital instrument panel and 12.9-inch central touchscreen are also standard, as are real wood trim and 10-color ambient lighting.

Moving to the SE with Technology brings a 15-inch touchscreen, 20-inch wheels, remote start and illuminated exterior details. It also raises the maximum towing capacity from 2,000 pounds to 5,000 pounds by adding a factory-installed hitch. The SEL R-Line adds leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and heated and ventilated second-row outboard seats. Nappa leather, massaging front seats, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and a surround-view camera system are reserved for the SEL Premium R-Line.