More than a face-lift, less than all-new

Volkswagen has updated the Atlas' bits you see and feel, even if many of the parts underneath are carried over. It's grown an inch in length, but it's identical to its predecessor in width, wheelbase and height. The Atlas now features LED head- and taillights that animate for your delectation. Posher trim versions also feature an illuminated VW badge at the front, for those who like to shout their brand allegiance. It still looks recognizable as an Atlas, but the update succeeds in giving the SUV a more contemporary, upmarket feel.

That's also true of the interior, where the design takes its cues from the smaller VW Tiguan. There's been a concerted effort to give the Atlas a more luxurious vibe. Volkswagen is proud to confirm that the wood trim came from an actual tree and there's some extravagant ambient lighting.

A 15-inch screen is standard on all models save the entry-level version, which has a 12.9-inch screen, and a digital gauge cluster is fitted throughout. Following the industry trend toward the return of physical controls, Volkswagen has introduced a "driver experience dial," which handles such niceties as the volume and drive modes. It's also good to see wireless charging for two cellphones with MagSafe technology to hold them in place. This alleviates the risk of spousal disputes about whose phone dies first (I've been there).

The cabin is an undeniable improvement over the old Atlas, but it needed to be. Both the Hyundai Palisade and the latest Kia Telluride have significantly raised expectations for cabin quality.