- What's new: The three-row 2027 Volkswagen Atlas arrives this fall.
- Why it matters: The interior is a big step forward compared to the old model, but there's only one engine choice and no hybrid.
- Edmunds says: Priced from around $40,000 to $60,000, the Atlas rivals segment leaders like the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Toyota Grand Highlander.
2027 Volkswagen Atlas First Look: VW's 3-Row SUV Gets a Much-Needed Overhaul
The Atlas gets a glow-up — finally
The Volkswagen Atlas has proved a popular choice with American families since its arrival for the 2018 model year. Built for, and in, the U.S. market, its practicality and price have proved appealing. But faced with stiff competition from the superb Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Toyota Grand Highlander, it needed a refresh. That has now arrived with the reveal of the 2027 Atlas at this week's New York Auto Show.
The 2027 Atlas goes on sale this fall, and while official prices haven't been announced, I don't expect them to differ greatly from the current model, which costs between $37,000 and $56,000, depending on trim.
More than a face-lift, less than all-new
Volkswagen has updated the Atlas' bits you see and feel, even if many of the parts underneath are carried over. It's grown an inch in length, but it's identical to its predecessor in width, wheelbase and height. The Atlas now features LED head- and taillights that animate for your delectation. Posher trim versions also feature an illuminated VW badge at the front, for those who like to shout their brand allegiance. It still looks recognizable as an Atlas, but the update succeeds in giving the SUV a more contemporary, upmarket feel.
That's also true of the interior, where the design takes its cues from the smaller VW Tiguan. There's been a concerted effort to give the Atlas a more luxurious vibe. Volkswagen is proud to confirm that the wood trim came from an actual tree and there's some extravagant ambient lighting.
A 15-inch screen is standard on all models save the entry-level version, which has a 12.9-inch screen, and a digital gauge cluster is fitted throughout. Following the industry trend toward the return of physical controls, Volkswagen has introduced a "driver experience dial," which handles such niceties as the volume and drive modes. It's also good to see wireless charging for two cellphones with MagSafe technology to hold them in place. This alleviates the risk of spousal disputes about whose phone dies first (I've been there).
The cabin is an undeniable improvement over the old Atlas, but it needed to be. Both the Hyundai Palisade and the latest Kia Telluride have significantly raised expectations for cabin quality.
Plenty of space, at least for five
Practicality has always been a key strength of the Atlas, at least for the front five passengers. I'm 6 feet, 4 inches tall and could comfortably sit behind a driver's seat adjusted to my height. The third row is less commodious, but even I could use it for short distances and it's fine for kids. There are plenty of USB-C charging ports and a 115-volt plug socket for laptops or consoles. There's also plenty of storage space for small items, including a handy phone pocket in the front seatback.
In five-seater mode, there's an abundance of luggage space but with all seven seats in place, extended road trips might require a roof box. That's true of all three-row SUVs of this size, though. It's good to see that the second- and third-row seats fold flat, should you wish to turn your Atlas into a makeshift van.
Marginally more power, but no hybrid (yet)
You can have any engine you like in the Atlas as long as it's a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four. It's been updated and upgraded to 282 horsepower (a modest improvement of 13 hp over the old Atlas), and there's 258 lb-ft of torque.
That's similar power but less torque than the new Kia Telluride, and in a family car, it's the low-down pull that really matters. There are no official fuel consumption figures yet, but VW is citing a small improvement over the old model. Let's hope so, because thirst was one of my biggest criticisms of the outgoing Atlas. The max towing of 5,000 pounds is about average for a vehicle of this type and should suit most needs.
Unlike the Hyundai/Kia siblings, a hybrid version is not available with the Atlas. Volkswagen says this will arrive with the midcycle refresh, probably in two to three years' time. Given the cost of gas right now, and the easy driving attributes of a modern hybrid, it surely can't come fast enough.
Cross Sport still to come
For now, Volkswagen has only shown us the three-row Atlas, but the two-row, five-seater Atlas Cross Sport will follow next year.
When the 2027 Atlas arrives this fall, it will face tough competition, not just from Hyundai, Kia, Honda and Toyota but also strong domestic alternatives such as the Ford Explorer and GMC Acadia. It's tough to think of a more competitive segment of the market right now. The changes for the new model undeniably modernize the Atlas, but whether they're enough to see it rise to the top of the class remains to be seen.