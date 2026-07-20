2027 Toyota Tundra Adds Trailhunter Package, Standard 14-Inch Screen

Big touchscreen is standard

The 2026 Toyota Tundra came standard with an 8-inch touchscreen and you needed to go all the way up to the Limited trim to get the 14-inch screen. No more. The 14-inch touchscreen is now standard on every Tundra. We called the big touchscreen a highlight in our Toyota Tundra rating, so it's nice to see that feature spread across the entire lineup.

Toyota hasn't released information on pricing for the 2027 Tundra lineup, only that more information will be shared this fall. We'll be back to give you all the details when we know more.