- What's new: The 2027 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck gets a new off-road package and a bigger infotainment screen.
- Why it matters: Now you can get more off-road-ready Tundra straight from the factory, giving it a competitive edge against packages from Chevy, Ford and Ram.
- Edmunds says: Full pricing and other details about the 2027 Tundra will be released this fall.
2027 Toyota Tundra Adds Trailhunter Package, Standard 14-Inch Screen
The big touchscreen is a highlight of the Tundra, so we're glad to see it expand to all trim levels
The Toyota Tundra is now available with more off-road-ready kit straight from the factory. The 2027 Toyota Tundra adds a Trailhunter package — something you'll find on the 4Runner SUV and midsize Tacoma truck — along with a standard 14-inch touchscreen and revised exterior styling. We don't have pricing information just yet; Toyota says it'll reveal more information this fall.
2027 Toyota Tundra adds Trailhunter trim
The new Tundra Trailhunter builds on the second-from-bottom SR5 trim, adding Michelin LTX Trail tires, an upgraded suspension from Old Man Emu, front recovery hooks and additional underbody protection.
Like on the Tacoma, the Tundra's Trailhunter package also includes special bronze-colored wheels. Off-road technologies like Multi-Terrain Select (which allows you to select what terrain you're on with a dial) and crawl control (sorta like cruise control for low-speed off-road conditions) are also included in the package.
Big touchscreen is standard
The 2026 Toyota Tundra came standard with an 8-inch touchscreen and you needed to go all the way up to the Limited trim to get the 14-inch screen. No more. The 14-inch touchscreen is now standard on every Tundra. We called the big touchscreen a highlight in our Toyota Tundra rating, so it's nice to see that feature spread across the entire lineup.
Toyota hasn't released information on pricing for the 2027 Tundra lineup, only that more information will be shared this fall. We'll be back to give you all the details when we know more.