Toyota's Special TRD Pro Colors for 2027 Feel Just Like Summer

There was a time where Toyota's special colors for its TRD Pro models would come as a big surprise. But after so many years of turning out new, usually bold, paint schemes for its most hardcore off-road models, we're usually sure something's coming. This year the color is as bright as ever. Meet Hot Honey and Honeycomb, the latest in a long line of colors only the TRD Pros can have.

Historically, all TRD Pro models get the same shade. But for 2027, three of the trucks (Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma) are going to get Honeycomb and the 4Runner is getting Hot Honey. Frankly, the two shades are awfully difficult to tell apart, and to the untrained eye, they'd look exactly the same.