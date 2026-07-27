- What's new: Feast your eyes on Toyota's special TRD Pro colors for 2027: Hot Honey and Honeycomb.
- What it matters: The new colors keep up what is now a well-cemented tradition in Toyota's lineup. Every year, the TRD Pro cars get a special new color; last year it was Wavemaker.
- Edmunds says: In a world where seemingly every car is white, black or gray, we're always going to support automakers having fun with colors.
Toyota's Special TRD Pro Colors for 2027 Feel Just Like Summer
Hot Honey and Honeycomb are about as bold as Toyota gets, and we like that
There was a time where Toyota's special colors for its TRD Pro models would come as a big surprise. But after so many years of turning out new, usually bold, paint schemes for its most hardcore off-road models, we're usually sure something's coming. This year the color is as bright as ever. Meet Hot Honey and Honeycomb, the latest in a long line of colors only the TRD Pros can have.
Historically, all TRD Pro models get the same shade. But for 2027, three of the trucks (Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma) are going to get Honeycomb and the 4Runner is getting Hot Honey. Frankly, the two shades are awfully difficult to tell apart, and to the untrained eye, they'd look exactly the same.
Both the Tundra and Sequoia recently got major updates, and Toyota always shows us its new color around this time of year. Last year, the brand debuted Wavemaker, and the year before that, it gave its cars a Mudbath. Toyota started getting serious about its off-road offerings more than a decade ago when TRD Pro first became a trim level for its pickups. In time, the badge has meant more capability and off-road kit, with the current crop of Pros built specifically for high-speed off-road running.
Toyota has been doing these special colors for more than a decade, and no two have been alike. We are currently living with the 2025 4Runner TRD Pro, and while it's far from perfect, there is plenty to like about it. And yes, it is in one of those special colors for TRD Pro models (Mudbath). Stay tuned for more info on what we think about the 4Runner.