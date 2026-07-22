- What's new: The Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV gets a new Trailhunter off-road package as well as a larger touchscreen.
- Why it matters: The Sequoia isn't as good as competitors like the Ford Expedition or Chevy Tahoe, but these updates help.
- Edmunds says: Full pricing and specs will be released near the end of the year.
2027 Toyota Sequoia Gets the Tundra's 14-Inch Screen and Trailhunter Off-Road Kit
Toyota's aging full-size SUV gets a nice tech boost and more off-road chops
Toyota announced a handful of updates for the Sequoia full-size SUV on Thursday, including a larger standard infotainment touchscreen and the availability of an off-road-ready Trailhunter trim. These changes are similar to the ones found on the 2027 Toyota Tundra pickup and breathe some new life into this aging SUV.
Check out that screen
The Sequoia gets Toyota's updated multimedia system this year, which includes 5G connectivity, an embedded voice assistant and a built-in dashcam. More importantly, the whole infotainment system is now displayed on a 14-inch screen, which is standard across all trim levels.
Trailhunter for trail hunters
Like the 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra, the Sequoia now comes with a Trailhunter package, which is based on the SR5 trim. The Trailhunter pack adds Michelin LTX Trail all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, as well as Old Man Emu shocks, recovery hooks and some additional underbody protection. You also get Crawl Control, which is sort of like an off-road cruise control. And hey, those bronze-colored wheels look rad.
How much will the Trailhunter trim cost? That's still TBD. Toyota says it'll release full 2027 model year Sequoia information later this year.