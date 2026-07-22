2027 Toyota Sequoia Gets the Tundra's 14-Inch Screen and Trailhunter Off-Road Kit

Toyota's aging full-size SUV gets a nice tech boost and more off-road chops

2027 Toyota Sequoia Trailhunter exterior
  • What's new: The Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV gets a new Trailhunter off-road package as well as a larger touchscreen.
  • Why it matters: The Sequoia isn't as good as competitors like the Ford Expedition or Chevy Tahoe, but these updates help.
  • Edmunds says: Full pricing and specs will be released near the end of the year.

Toyota announced a handful of updates for the Sequoia full-size SUV on Thursday, including a larger standard infotainment touchscreen and the availability of an off-road-ready Trailhunter trim. These changes are similar to the ones found on the 2027 Toyota Tundra pickup and breathe some new life into this aging SUV.

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2027 Toyota Sequoia interior

Check out that screen

The Sequoia gets Toyota's updated multimedia system this year, which includes 5G connectivity, an embedded voice assistant and a built-in dashcam. More importantly, the whole infotainment system is now displayed on a 14-inch screen, which is standard across all trim levels.

2027 Toyota Sequoia exterior

Trailhunter for trail hunters

Like the 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra, the Sequoia now comes with a Trailhunter package, which is based on the SR5 trim. The Trailhunter pack adds Michelin LTX Trail all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, as well as Old Man Emu shocks, recovery hooks and some additional underbody protection. You also get Crawl Control, which is sort of like an off-road cruise control. And hey, those bronze-colored wheels look rad.

How much will the Trailhunter trim cost? That's still TBD. Toyota says it'll release full 2027 model year Sequoia information later this year.

2027 Toyota Sequoia exterior
by

Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

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Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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