Trailhunter for trail hunters

Like the 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra, the Sequoia now comes with a Trailhunter package, which is based on the SR5 trim. The Trailhunter pack adds Michelin LTX Trail all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, as well as Old Man Emu shocks, recovery hooks and some additional underbody protection. You also get Crawl Control, which is sort of like an off-road cruise control. And hey, those bronze-colored wheels look rad.

How much will the Trailhunter trim cost? That's still TBD. Toyota says it'll release full 2027 model year Sequoia information later this year.