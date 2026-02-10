View Photos of the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV, a Fully Electric 3-Row SUV

Toyota's latest EV has seating for seven and competitive range

2027 Toyota Highlander EV rear
  • The 2027 Toyota Highlander transforms into a fully electric three-row SUV.
  • It'll be offered with front- or all-wheel drive, with seating for seven.
  • Key rivals include the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Kia EV9.

For 2027, the popular Toyota Highlander gets an electric overhaul. This three-row SUV offers two battery sizes and up to 320 miles of estimated driving range, plus new multimedia tech, seating for seven, and a whole raft of creature comforts. Buyers who don't want to go fully electric still have a good option, though: the Edmunds Top Rated Award-winning Grand Highlander.

More 2027 Toyota Highlander content:

See 13 2026 Toyota Highlander vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4

The Toyota Highlander has styling cues that remind us of the 2026 RAV4 SUV.

Pricing

2027 Toyota Highlander pricing in Ashburn, VA
Base MSRP by trim
    What should I pay
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV rear 3/4

    Unlike the current Highlander, the new SUV will only be available with an electric powertrain — for now, at least.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4

    Buyers can choose from either a 77-kWh or 95.8-kWh battery pack. With the larger battery, the Highlander is expected to achieve 320 miles of driving range.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV wheel

    The base XLE trim is available with front-wheel drive, while all other Highlander EVs get all-wheel drive.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior

    The interior has soft-touch surfaces, and there's plenty of space for passengers across all three rows.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior

    A 14-inch display sits front and center, running an updated version of Toyota's infotainment system. There's a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster standard on all Highlanders as well.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV trunk

    Behind the rear seats, you'll find 15.9 cubic feet of cargo space.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4

    The Highlander should be able to charge fro 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV rear

    The new Highlander EV is a little bit longer than the gas-powered SUV it replaces.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV wheel

    These wheels are pretty snazzy and are available on the Limited trim.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4

    Keep scrolling to see more photos of the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV SUV.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV front
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV badge
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV profile
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV rear
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
    2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4
    Consider These Recommendations
    by

    I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

    edited by

    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

    Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

    Related information

    Latest Automotive News

    Related Automotive News

    Recommended

    Other models

    Back to Top

    Join Edmunds

    Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

    Back to Top