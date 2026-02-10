View Photos of the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV, a Fully Electric 3-Row SUV

- The 2027 Toyota Highlander transforms into a fully electric three-row SUV.
- It'll be offered with front- or all-wheel drive, with seating for seven.
- Key rivals include the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Kia EV9.
Toyota's latest EV has seating for seven and competitive range
For 2027, the popular Toyota Highlander gets an electric overhaul. This three-row SUV offers two battery sizes and up to 320 miles of estimated driving range, plus new multimedia tech, seating for seven, and a whole raft of creature comforts. Buyers who don't want to go fully electric still have a good option, though: the Edmunds Top Rated Award-winning Grand Highlander.
The Toyota Highlander has styling cues that remind us of the 2026 RAV4 SUV.
Pricing
Unlike the current Highlander, the new SUV will only be available with an electric powertrain — for now, at least.
Buyers can choose from either a 77-kWh or 95.8-kWh battery pack. With the larger battery, the Highlander is expected to achieve 320 miles of driving range.
The base XLE trim is available with front-wheel drive, while all other Highlander EVs get all-wheel drive.
The interior has soft-touch surfaces, and there's plenty of space for passengers across all three rows.
A 14-inch display sits front and center, running an updated version of Toyota's infotainment system. There's a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster standard on all Highlanders as well.
Behind the rear seats, you'll find 15.9 cubic feet of cargo space.
The Highlander should be able to charge fro 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.
The new Highlander EV is a little bit longer than the gas-powered SUV it replaces.
These wheels are pretty snazzy and are available on the Limited trim.
The new Highlander EV is a little bit longer than the gas-powered SUV it replaces.