The 2027 Toyota Highlander Will Be EV-Only. If You Want Gas or Hybrid, Get the Grand Highlander Instead

The Highlander EV will be offered with front- or all-wheel-drive and with two different battery sizes. At its best, the Highlander is expected to deliver up to 320 miles of range.

We always thought it was a little strange that Toyota offered both the Highlander and Grand Highlander alongside each other. The latter is slightly larger and a whole lot newer, with better tech and Toyota's optional Hybrid Max powertrain. It makes sense to split the two models by powertrain. The Highlander is an EV; the Grand Highlander is gas or hybrid.

Toyota won't confirm if this'll be the case beyond the 2027 model year, however, so don't rule out a gas-powered non-Grand Highlander just yet. Look for the electric Highlander to hit Toyota dealers before the end of the year.