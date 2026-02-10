- The 2027 Toyota Highlander will only be offered as an EV.
- Buyers interested in a gas-only or hybrid powertrain will need to look at the larger Grand Highlander.
- Toyota won't confirm if this will always be the case beyond 2027.
The 2027 Toyota Highlander Will Be EV-Only. If You Want Gas or Hybrid, Get the Grand Highlander Instead
The Highlander and Grand Highlander will no longer overlap in terms of powertrain offerings
The fully electric 2027 Toyota Highlander is here. And if you're wondering what that means for the gas-powered Highlander and Highlander Hybrid variants, Toyota has a very simple solution.
"For 2027, if customers would like battery electric, we have the Highlander, and if they prefer gas, hybrid or hybrid Max, we have the Grand Highlander," a Toyota spokesperson confirmed at an event in Ojai, California, on Tuesday.
More 2027 Toyota Highlander content:
The Highlander EV will be offered with front- or all-wheel-drive and with two different battery sizes. At its best, the Highlander is expected to deliver up to 320 miles of range.
We always thought it was a little strange that Toyota offered both the Highlander and Grand Highlander alongside each other. The latter is slightly larger and a whole lot newer, with better tech and Toyota's optional Hybrid Max powertrain. It makes sense to split the two models by powertrain. The Highlander is an EV; the Grand Highlander is gas or hybrid.
Toyota won't confirm if this'll be the case beyond the 2027 model year, however, so don't rule out a gas-powered non-Grand Highlander just yet. Look for the electric Highlander to hit Toyota dealers before the end of the year.