The 2027 Toyota Highlander Will Be EV-Only. If You Want Gas or Hybrid, Get the Grand Highlander Instead

The Highlander and Grand Highlander will no longer overlap in terms of powertrain offerings

2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4
  • The 2027 Toyota Highlander will only be offered as an EV.
  • Buyers interested in a gas-only or hybrid powertrain will need to look at the larger Grand Highlander.
  • Toyota won't confirm if this will always be the case beyond 2027.

The fully electric 2027 Toyota Highlander is here. And if you're wondering what that means for the gas-powered Highlander and Highlander Hybrid variants, Toyota has a very simple solution.

"For 2027, if customers would like battery electric, we have the Highlander, and if they prefer gas, hybrid or hybrid Max, we have the Grand Highlander," a Toyota spokesperson confirmed at an event in Ojai, California, on Tuesday.

2027 Toyota Highlander EV front 3/4

The Highlander EV will be offered with front- or all-wheel-drive and with two different battery sizes. At its best, the Highlander is expected to deliver up to 320 miles of range.

We always thought it was a little strange that Toyota offered both the Highlander and Grand Highlander alongside each other. The latter is slightly larger and a whole lot newer, with better tech and Toyota's optional Hybrid Max powertrain. It makes sense to split the two models by powertrain. The Highlander is an EV; the Grand Highlander is gas or hybrid.

Toyota won't confirm if this'll be the case beyond the 2027 model year, however, so don't rule out a gas-powered non-Grand Highlander just yet. Look for the electric Highlander to hit Toyota dealers before the end of the year.

    2027 Toyota Highlander EV interior
