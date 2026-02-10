We Got Hands-On With the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV. It's Toyota's Most Important Electric SUV Yet

The Highlander has lots of space across all three rows

The Highlander is larger than all of Toyota's current electric offerings, which include the bZ, C-HR and bZ Woodland. The 2027 Highlander offers space for up to seven passengers, and compared to the current gas-only model, the EV is 4 inches longer, riding on an 8-inch-longer wheelbase — that last part will help with passenger legroom across all three rows.

Second-row captain's chairs come standard on every Highlander EV, though a bench seat is available on the XLE with all-wheel drive. Throughout the cabin, you'll find tons of cupholders and storage cubbies for smaller items — things we love to see in a family vehicle. Behind the third row is 15.9 cubic feet of cargo space, matching that of the current Highlander. And when you fold the third row down in the EV, space grows to 45.6 cubic feet, which is a bit less than the gas model (48.4 cubes).

I'm pleased to report that the third row is surprisingly comfortable — something that can't be said of the one in the current Highlander. The longer wheelbase allows for added human space, and Toyota extends the Highlander's soft-touch trim onto the third-row armrest. Adults can fit back here without issue.