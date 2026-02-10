- Toyota's three-row Highlander SUV goes fully electric for 2027.
- The Highlander will offer up to 320 miles of range and come in front- and all-wheel-drive variants.
- It will take on competitors like the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Kia EV9 when it goes on sale later this year.
We Got Hands-On With the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV. It's Toyota's Most Important Electric SUV Yet
Say hello to the most family-friendly electric Toyota yet
The new Toyota Highlander is a fully electric three-row SUV. That's a big change from the current Highlander, which is available in gas-only and hybrid forms. Instead, buyers who want internal combustion will need to look to the slightly larger Grand Highlander — for now, anyway. I just got an up-close look at the new Highlander, and it has the makings to be Toyota's most important EV yet.
The Highlander has lots of space across all three rows
The Highlander is larger than all of Toyota's current electric offerings, which include the bZ, C-HR and bZ Woodland. The 2027 Highlander offers space for up to seven passengers, and compared to the current gas-only model, the EV is 4 inches longer, riding on an 8-inch-longer wheelbase — that last part will help with passenger legroom across all three rows.
Second-row captain's chairs come standard on every Highlander EV, though a bench seat is available on the XLE with all-wheel drive. Throughout the cabin, you'll find tons of cupholders and storage cubbies for smaller items — things we love to see in a family vehicle. Behind the third row is 15.9 cubic feet of cargo space, matching that of the current Highlander. And when you fold the third row down in the EV, space grows to 45.6 cubic feet, which is a bit less than the gas model (48.4 cubes).
I'm pleased to report that the third row is surprisingly comfortable — something that can't be said of the one in the current Highlander. The longer wheelbase allows for added human space, and Toyota extends the Highlander's soft-touch trim onto the third-row armrest. Adults can fit back here without issue.
Big screens with updated tech
Up front, the Highlander's dashboard is dominated by screens. A 14-inch display sits right in the center of the dash, with a 12.3-inch screen in front of the steering wheel. Toyota made some changes to its existing multimedia software, showing off a new home screen with different widgets. In my limited experience playing around with the Highlander's tech, the new setup feels like a good evolution — it's easier to use and quick to respond to inputs. The Highlander also adds in a few new features, including a built-in dashcam recorder, like the one in the new RAV4.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available and will probably still be the best way to make use of that 14-inch screen day to day. Toyota only gives you a trial period to use things like embedded navigation, Wi-Fi and audio app streaming — after that, you have to pay for a subscription.
Two battery packs, but range lags behind rivals
The front-wheel-drive Highlander has one motor up front, while adding all-wheel drive puts a second motor on the SUV's rear axle. With front-wheel drive, the Highlander XLE is rated at 221 horsepower and has an estimated driving range of 287 miles. Beyond that, there are three all-wheel-drive variants to choose from.
With AWD, range depends on your exact spec, but the best-case scenario is a Highlander that offers 338 hp and an estimated 320 miles of driving range. This isn't a particularly groundbreaking figure — we saw 366 miles in a Hyundai Ioniq 9 in the Edmunds EV Range Test — but should be more than enough for most families.
The base Highlander XLE FWD and AWD have a 77-kWh battery, while more expensive AWD models get a larger 95.8-kWh battery pack. All versions come with a Tesla-style NACS charging port, and Toyota says charging from 10% to 80% should take as little as 30 minutes in ideal conditions. Again, that's not a figure that will impress in the Edmunds EV Charging Test, but it'll likely be competitive within the class. Adding a touch more practicality, the Highlander will have vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, allowing you to charge external devices with the car’s battery or use it as a backup power source in an emergency.
On sale later this year
Toyota says the 2027 Highlander will go on sale late this year; pricing will be revealed closer to that time. The Highlander's main rivals will be the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Kia EV9, both of which start below $60,000. Fingers crossed Toyota can deliver the Highlander at or below that same price.