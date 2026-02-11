2027 Toyota Highlander vs. 2026 Kia EV9: Three-Row Family EVs Compared

Gasp! The new Toyota Highlander is going electric. We've already had a hands-on first impression of the newest iteration of Toyota's venerable family-hauler, and while it looks and feels like a next-generation product, there are some unanswered questions. Namely, how does it stack up against some of the already established three-row EVs like the very good 2026 Kia EV9?

The EV9 has been around for a while, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's lacking. It's a former Edmunds Top Rated award winner, and despite being recently usurped in our rankings by its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Ioniq 9, it's still one of the best three-row EVs you can buy. We should know, we had one in our One-Year Test Fleet and loved it.

So how do these two compare? That's what we're going to find out.

More 2027 Toyota Highlander content: