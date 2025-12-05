- Toyota's GR GT might be its most exciting car. Like, ever.
2027 Toyota GR GT Nerd Out: How It Compares to Ferrari and Porsche
There are more than a few other electrified supercars on sale right now
The Toyota GR GT might be the brand's most exciting and expensive car ever — but those are still some of the unknowns. Toyota hasn't set a price and we haven't gotten behind the wheel. What we do have, however, are a lot of preliminary specs for the GR GT.
But we can't look at specs in a vacuum, so we've brought along some of the GR GT's electrified competition. Namely, the new, hybridized Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Ferrari 296 GTB. Toyota isn't usually mentioned alongside two of the most storied names in sports cars. But if it wants to play with the big boys, both in terms of price and performance, we want to see how it stacks up. It's worth noting this isn't entirely scientific and is more to provide an empirical perspective. Let's have a look.
Toyota GR GT power-to-weight vs. Porsche and Ferrari
We need to caveat a little before we get started. The first is that not every spec is available from every manufacturer, and the second is that Toyota's are just preliminary. That means things could change by the time the GR GT hits the road, but it's unlikely we'll see extreme changes to Toyota's initial targets.
Toyota's new supercar entrant has the biggest motor of the three. A newly developed 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine is paired up to a single electric motor (which is also likely housed within the also brand-new eight-speed automatic transmission). The big difference here is that the Toyota is a transaxle, which means the engine is at the front of the car, and there's a long drive shaft that goes from the engine to the back of the car, where the transmission is located. Like in front-engine Corvettes of old, this is to aid in overall weight distribution.
Toyota says its new supercar's target weight is 1,750 kilograms (just over 3,850 pounds).
- 2027 Toyota GR GT total horsepower and torque: 641 hp, 627 lb-ft (Toyota est.)
- 2027 Toyota GR GT weight: 3,858 pounds (Toyota est.)
The Ferrari and Porsche are both electrified, but in different ways. The 296 GTB uses a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 that's augmented by an electric motor that's nestled between the crankcase and the transmission (where the bottom of the engine meets the bit that shifts the gears). It's also a plug-in hybrid and can be both charged up at the mains (or via the engine itself) and run on electric power alone.
Ferrari is a little cagey when it comes to weight, only quoting the car's dry weight figure (i.e., when it's as light as possible). Take a quoted dry weight of 3,240 pounds and add in a full 17-gallon tank of fuel (102 pounds), and all the other ancillary fluids like oil for the transmission and engine, coolant for the engine, and even windshield washer fluid, and you get a figure much closer to 3,500 pounds.
- 2026 Ferrari 296 GTB total horsepower & torque: 818 hp, 546 lb-ft
- 2026 Ferrari 296 GTB weight: 3,500 pounds (Edmunds est.)
The Porsche, on the other hand, has three electric motors (technically). It uses a 1.9-kWh battery pack to power two electric turbochargers (which have no wastegates and can spin up on demand, essentially dialing out turbo lag entirely). The third electric motor is a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor housed inside the transmission. These all work to juice up the Turbo S' new 3.6-liter flat-six engine.
Porsche has said all the electric add-ons add 180 pounds to the Turbo S' curb weight. The last one we put on our scales in 2022 weighed in at 3,696 pounds. Add 180 pounds to that, and you get our estimate.
- 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S total horsepower & torque: 701 hp, 590 lb-ft
- 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S weight: 3,876 pounds (Edmunds est.)
A quick back-of-the-napkin calculation reveals that the Toyota has the worst power-to-weight ratio of the three.
- Ferrari 296 power-to-weight: 4.27 pounds per hp
- Porsche 911 Turbo S power-to-weight: 5.53 pounds per hp
- Toyota GR GT power-to-weight: 6.02 pounds per hp
This is by no means a definitive measure of what Toyota has done here. No one except Toyota top brass has gotten behind the wheel, and there's a darn good chance Toyota has built something exceptional to drive (that we expect to punch above its rather considerable weight).
Rather, the numbers here should throw into sharp relief the kind of competition the GR GT will have to deal with when it goes on sale in about a year's time. We still can't wait to learn more. In the meantime, below is a chart with all of the GR GT's other specs and how it stacks up to the two proper supercars we've put it against here.
Specification
2027 Toyota GR GT
2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S
2026 Ferrari 296 GTB
|Length
|189.76 in
|179.2 in
|179.7 in
|Width
|78.74 in
|74.8 in
|77.1 in
|Height
|47.05 in
|51.3 in
|46.7 in
|Wheelbase
|107.28 in
|96.5 in
|102.4 in
|Vehicle weight
|3,858 pounds
|3,876 pounds (Edmunds est.)
|3,500 pounds (Edmunds est.)
|Engine displacement
|4 liter V8 + electric motor
|3.6 liter turbo flat-six + electric motors
|3.9 liter turbo V6 + eletric motor
|Max system output
|641 hp
|701 hp
|819 hp
|Max system torque
|626 lb-ft
|590 lb-ft
|546 lb-ft
|Top speed
|199 mph
|200 mph
|200+ mph
|Front tires
|265/35ZR20
|255/35ZR20
|245/35ZR20
|Rear tires
|325/30ZR20
|325/30ZR21
|305/35ZR20