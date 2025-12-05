2027 Toyota GR GT Nerd Out: How It Compares to Ferrari and Porsche

The Porsche, on the other hand, has three electric motors (technically). It uses a 1.9-kWh battery pack to power two electric turbochargers (which have no wastegates and can spin up on demand, essentially dialing out turbo lag entirely). The third electric motor is a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor housed inside the transmission. These all work to juice up the Turbo S' new 3.6-liter flat-six engine.

Porsche has said all the electric add-ons add 180 pounds to the Turbo S' curb weight. The last one we put on our scales in 2022 weighed in at 3,696 pounds. Add 180 pounds to that, and you get our estimate.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S total horsepower & torque: 701 hp, 590 lb-ft

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S weight: 3,876 pounds (Edmunds est.)

A quick back-of-the-napkin calculation reveals that the Toyota has the worst power-to-weight ratio of the three.

Ferrari 296 power-to-weight: 4.27 pounds per hp

Porsche 911 Turbo S power-to-weight: 5.53 pounds per hp

Toyota GR GT power-to-weight: 6.02 pounds per hp

This is by no means a definitive measure of what Toyota has done here. No one except Toyota top brass has gotten behind the wheel, and there's a darn good chance Toyota has built something exceptional to drive (that we expect to punch above its rather considerable weight).

Rather, the numbers here should throw into sharp relief the kind of competition the GR GT will have to deal with when it goes on sale in about a year's time. We still can't wait to learn more. In the meantime, below is a chart with all of the GR GT's other specs and how it stacks up to the two proper supercars we've put it against here.