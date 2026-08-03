- What's new: The Tesla Model Y L is 7 inches longer than the standard version, adding second-row captain's chairs and a third row of seats that's actually large enough for adults.
- Why it matters: The initial Model Y L Launch Series comes fully loaded at $63,380 including destination, undercutting competitors like the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Kia EV9 and Rivian R1S, though those rival SUVs still offer more space inside.
- Edmunds says: The extra seating space is nice, but a number of other improvements make the L a much nicer Model Y overall.
We Drove the 2027 Tesla Model Y L. It Isn't Just Bigger — It's Better
Extra passenger space, more creature comforts and suspension improvements make this the best Model Y yet
The standard Tesla Model Y can be had with a third row of seats — a $2,500 option — but this way-back bench isn't really suitable for anyone outside of elementary school. Enter the new Tesla Model Y L, a 7-inch-longer version of the Model Y that makes this electric SUV truly suitable for six passengers. Plus, with a number of other tweaks and refinements, the L isn't just a bigger Model Y, it's a better one too.
I spent a day with the new Model Y L near our Southern California headquarters to experience these changes firsthand. And I even brought along our 2026 Model Y Long Range from the Edmunds One-Year Road Test fleet for good measure. Here's how the longer, taller Model Y stacks up.
How is the Model Y L for passengers?
In the L, the Model Y's second-row bench seat has been swapped out for a pair of captain's chairs, giving this electric SUV seating for six. You can still get a standard Model Y wit the optional third row if you truly need to seat seven passengers, but ... don't. It's way too cramped.
The L's new captain's chairs are absolutely fantastic. They're comfortable and well-shaped, with power adjustments for everything — including the pop-up arm rests that have pinch protection so they won't crush fingers. Unfortunately, the second-row seats do not tilt and fold for easy third row access. The only way to get back there is to shimmy right down the middle.
The second-row chairs are heated and ventilated, controlled via an 8-inch touchscreen mounted on the back of the center console. That screen will also let you adjust the climate control's fan speed and move the second- and third-row seats around, though, weirdly, you can't change the temperature of the heater or air condtioner. Tesla added air vents to the pillars in both back rows, which helps air circulate around the cabin much better than in the standard Model Y. The L also finally gets a set of vents you can direct by hand rather than through the screen — one of my biggest pet peeves.
Tesla says it improved the glass roof's ability to reflect sunlight and help keep the cabin cool. Its tint seems a hair darker than what's in the standard Model Y — a welcome change since there still isn't any kind of retractable shade.
Getting into the third row is a tight squeeze for adults. The space between the captain's chairs isn't very wide, and if someone is already sitting back there, there's no way to squirm into the other seat without either your front or your backside getting closely acquainted with their face. Once nestled in the third row, there's a surprising amount of room. I am just under 6 feet tall, and I can fit three of myself back-to-back-to-back without my legs hitting the seat in front. There's also just enough headroom for me to sit comfortably without having to crane my neck at a weird angle.
That doesn't mean things are perfect. The bottom seat cushions are very low to the ground, so the backs of your legs are elevated and your knees feel like they're tucked up into your chest. And though there's ample footroom under the second-row seats, the opening is too narrow to fit both of your feet. There's also a lack of shoulder room; two adults will be sitting in close contact side by side in the third row. And while it's nice that the third-row seats are heated, the controls to turn them on and off are found in that second-row screen, well out of reach.
The biggest issue is that, because your head is so far back while seated in the third row, it's not actually under the roof glass anymore — it's under the hatchback. And since that glass doesn't have the same tinting improvements as the roof, on a sunny day, it gets very, very bright and hot in the way-back.
Cargo crunch
The L's stretched dimensions help with passenger space, but cargo room suffers as a result. I only measured 20 inches between the back of the third-row seats and the liftgate; a large, check-in suitcase won't fit back there in any orientation. You can always fold down the third row for maximum storage volume, and with both rows folded, you get 89 cubic feet of space.
Thankfully, an underfloor storage space in the rear cargo area gives you an excellent place to conceal valuables, and the front trunk (frunk) is still quite large.
Performance hardware makes for a better Model Y
The Model Y L will initially be offered in Premium Launch Series spec. But this version actually has more in common with the Model Y Performance than other versions. The L's rear motor is borrowed from the Model Y Performance, giving it 496 horsepower, or about 100 hp more than the Model Y Premium AWD. Tesla quotes a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds, and on the road, the L is noticeably quicker than the standard Model Y.
The Performance's adaptive suspension also makes its way to the L, but it's been retuned with an emphasis on comfort. Combine that with the L's longer wheelbase and its easily the best-riding Model Y you can buy. The Tesla feels pretty athletic while also keeping vibrations and harsh impacts from potholes and road imperfections out of the cabin.
There's a new Rear Comfort that supposedly tweaks the dampers to prioritize comfort for back-seat riders when you're carrying a full load of people, but it's hard to discern much of a difference from the driver's seat. That is to say, the Model Y L rides wonderfully no matter how it's being driven. This is a big win for the Model Y overall.
What about the Model Y L's range?
The longer wheelbase allowed Tesla to add a little more battery capacity, so the L's pack is about 4% larger, at 83 kWh. Combine that with some aerodynamic improvements and Tesla estimates 325 miles of range with the standard 19-inch wheels, or 320 miles with the 20-inch wheels. That's very close to the 327 miles of range we got out of our Model Y Launch Series, and we'll be sure to run the L through the Edmunds EV Range Test as soon as possible.
How much does the Model Y L cost?
Starting with a fully loaded Launch Series gives the Model Y L an initial price of $63,380 (including destination charges). That's about $12,000 more than the Model Y Premium AWD, but I expect to see cheaper versions of the L coming soon, as Tesla tells us that the Launch Editions are nearly sold out.
Looking outside of the Tesla family, the Model Y L's value proposition improves. It costs about the same in this form as a midrange Kia EV9 Wind AWD and has far more features. The Model Y L doesn't offer quite as much space inside as the Kia or the more expensive Rivian R1S. But you're only going to use the third row on occasion, and don't need to carry huge items regularly, the Model Y L has a lot of appeal.