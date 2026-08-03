We Drove the 2027 Tesla Model Y L. It Isn't Just Bigger — It's Better

How is the Model Y L for passengers?

In the L, the Model Y's second-row bench seat has been swapped out for a pair of captain's chairs, giving this electric SUV seating for six. You can still get a standard Model Y wit the optional third row if you truly need to seat seven passengers, but ... don't. It's way too cramped.

The L's new captain's chairs are absolutely fantastic. They're comfortable and well-shaped, with power adjustments for everything — including the pop-up arm rests that have pinch protection so they won't crush fingers. Unfortunately, the second-row seats do not tilt and fold for easy third row access. The only way to get back there is to shimmy right down the middle.

The second-row chairs are heated and ventilated, controlled via an 8-inch touchscreen mounted on the back of the center console. That screen will also let you adjust the climate control's fan speed and move the second- and third-row seats around, though, weirdly, you can't change the temperature of the heater or air condtioner. Tesla added air vents to the pillars in both back rows, which helps air circulate around the cabin much better than in the standard Model Y. The L also finally gets a set of vents you can direct by hand rather than through the screen — one of my biggest pet peeves.

Tesla says it improved the glass roof's ability to reflect sunlight and help keep the cabin cool. Its tint seems a hair darker than what's in the standard Model Y — a welcome change since there still isn't any kind of retractable shade.