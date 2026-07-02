- What's new: Tesla is offering a long-wheelbase Model Y in the U.S., with seating for six passengers and up to 325 miles of range.
- Why it matters: The Model Y L is 7 inches longer overall, with 6 inches of extra space between the front and rear wheels. Third-row legroom is comparable to midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer, Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride.
- Edmunds says: The Model Y L Launch Series is the most expensive version of Tesla's best-selling SUV, costing $63,380 including destination. We imagine cheaper versions will be offered in due time.
Longer Tesla Model Y L Offers Seating for 6, Costs $63,380
The Model Y L is 7 inches longer than the standard EV, offering genuine space for three rows of seats
As the Tesla Model X prepares to spread its falcon doors and fly off into the sunset, Tesla is bringing a longer, taller version of the Model Y to the U.S. with seating for six passengers. Called the Model Y L, this version of Tesla's best-selling EV swaps out the second row bench for a pair of captain's chairs and offers a third row of seats that's actually spacious enough to accommodate real adults.
How much roomier is the Model Y L?
Compared to the standard Model Y, the L is 7 inches longer overall with a 6-inch-longer wheelbase. Tesla says this affords a maximum of 33.2 inches of third-row legroom, which is comparable to what's offered in midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer or Hyundai Palisade. You can only get the Model Y L with a 2-2-2 seating arrangement, so there's no option for a middle bench. Tesla also says the L is 1.7 inches taller than the base Model Y, so there's more headroom for back-seat riders.
Curiously, according to Tesla's online configurator, the standard Model Y will continue to be offered with an optional third row behind its bench seat — a $2,500 option. We can't imagine that anyone who genuinely needs seating for more than five passengers will want to opt for this super-cramped setup now that the Model Y L is being sold in the U.S.
How much range does the Model Y L have?
For the moment, the Model Y L will only be offered in Premium Dual Motor spec. With its standard 19-inch wheels, the Model Y L has a Tesla-estimated range of 325 miles. If you opt for 20s, that number drops to 320 miles, which is only a small reduction compared to the shorter-wheelbase Model Y.
For what it's worth, when we ran the 2026 Tesla Model Y Launch Series on the Edmunds EV Range Test, it traveled 327 miles, exactly matching the EPA's estimate.
How much does the Model Y L cost?
Right now, the Model Y L Premium is only available in fully loaded Launch Series spec with all-wheel drive. It costs $63,380, including the mandatory $1,390 destination charge. That represents a $12,000 upcharge over the normal Model Y Premium AWD, though we imagine less-expensive versions (read: not the Launch Series) will be offered in due time. The Model Y L Premium Launch Series is even more expensive than the Model Y Performance.
The Model Y L is already available for ordering on Tesla's website. The first customer deliveries are expected to take place in September or October.