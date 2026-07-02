Longer Tesla Model Y L Offers Seating for 6, Costs $63,380

The Model Y L is 7 inches longer than the standard EV, offering genuine space for three rows of seats

2027 Tesla Model Y L exterior
  • What's new: Tesla is offering a long-wheelbase Model Y in the U.S., with seating for six passengers and up to 325 miles of range.
  • Why it matters: The Model Y L is 7 inches longer overall, with 6 inches of extra space between the front and rear wheels. Third-row legroom is comparable to midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer, Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride.
  • Edmunds says: The Model Y L Launch Series is the most expensive version of Tesla's best-selling SUV, costing $63,380 including destination. We imagine cheaper versions will be offered in due time.

As the Tesla Model X prepares to spread its falcon doors and fly off into the sunset, Tesla is bringing a longer, taller version of the Model Y to the U.S. with seating for six passengers. Called the Model Y L, this version of Tesla's best-selling EV swaps out the second row bench for a pair of captain's chairs and offers a third row of seats that's actually spacious enough to accommodate real adults.

2027 Tesla Model Y L interior

How much roomier is the Model Y L?

Compared to the standard Model Y, the L is 7 inches longer overall with a 6-inch-longer wheelbase. Tesla says this affords a maximum of 33.2 inches of third-row legroom, which is comparable to what's offered in midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer or Hyundai Palisade. You can only get the Model Y L with a 2-2-2 seating arrangement, so there's no option for a middle bench. Tesla also says the L is 1.7 inches taller than the base Model Y, so there's more headroom for back-seat riders.

Curiously, according to Tesla's online configurator, the standard Model Y will continue to be offered with an optional third row behind its bench seat — a $2,500 option. We can't imagine that anyone who genuinely needs seating for more than five passengers will want to opt for this super-cramped setup now that the Model Y L is being sold in the U.S.

2027 Tesla Model Y L interior

How much range does the Model Y L have?

For the moment, the Model Y L will only be offered in Premium Dual Motor spec. With its standard 19-inch wheels, the Model Y L has a Tesla-estimated range of 325 miles. If you opt for 20s, that number drops to 320 miles, which is only a small reduction compared to the shorter-wheelbase Model Y.

For what it's worth, when we ran the 2026 Tesla Model Y Launch Series on the Edmunds EV Range Test, it traveled 327 miles, exactly matching the EPA's estimate.

2027 Tesla Model Y L exterior

How much does the Model Y L cost?

Right now, the Model Y L Premium is only available in fully loaded Launch Series spec with all-wheel drive. It costs $63,380, including the mandatory $1,390 destination charge. That represents a $12,000 upcharge over the normal Model Y Premium AWD, though we imagine less-expensive versions (read: not the Launch Series) will be offered in due time. The Model Y L Premium Launch Series is even more expensive than the Model Y Performance.

The Model Y L is already available for ordering on Tesla's website. The first customer deliveries are expected to take place in September or October.

2027 Tesla Model Y L exterior
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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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