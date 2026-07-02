Longer Tesla Model Y L Offers Seating for 6, Costs $63,380

How much roomier is the Model Y L?

Compared to the standard Model Y, the L is 7 inches longer overall with a 6-inch-longer wheelbase. Tesla says this affords a maximum of 33.2 inches of third-row legroom, which is comparable to what's offered in midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer or Hyundai Palisade. You can only get the Model Y L with a 2-2-2 seating arrangement, so there's no option for a middle bench. Tesla also says the L is 1.7 inches taller than the base Model Y, so there's more headroom for back-seat riders.

Curiously, according to Tesla's online configurator, the standard Model Y will continue to be offered with an optional third row behind its bench seat — a $2,500 option. We can't imagine that anyone who genuinely needs seating for more than five passengers will want to opt for this super-cramped setup now that the Model Y L is being sold in the U.S.