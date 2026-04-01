- What's new: The 2027 Subaru Getaway is a three-row electric SUV based on the Toyota Highlander.
- Why it matters: The Getaway is Subaru's largest EV, and only available with a 420-horsepower all-wheel-drive powertrain.
- Edmunds says: Subaru now has a competitor for vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV9.
2027 Subaru Getaway Is a Rebadged Toyota Highlander EV, But That's Not a Bad Thing
Subaru promises 420 horsepower and more than 300 miles of range from its new three-row EV
When you saw Toyota debut the all-electric 2027 Highlander, were you intrigued by the idea but didn't feel it was granola-and-socks-with-sandals enough for your outdoorsy, dog-loving lifestyle? Well, we have some excellent news. The same partnership that brought you the Toyota bZ and Subaru Solterra — and C-HR/Uncharted and bZ Woodland/Trailseeker — now brings you the 2027 Subaru Getaway.
AWD is standard with 300+ miles of range
The Getaway is essentially a lightly tweaked Highlander with a different badge and a cooler name that is definitely not a reference to the 2002 Pretty Girls Make Graves banger of the same name. Like the Highlander, the Getaway packs three rows of seats and all-wheel drive, but unlike the Highlander, all-wheel drive is standard. There will be no front-wheel-drive Getaway. As a result of the decision to go AWD-only, all Getaways will pack 420 horsepower and an advertised 300-plus miles of range.
The Getaway utilizes the NACS charging port (aka the Tesla plug), and Subaru says it will charge at up to 150 kW. That's not earth-shattering or even class-leading, but it's acceptable for most buyers. The 300-plus miles of range (Subaru isn't getting more specific than that yet) comes from a 95.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, though a shorter-range model with a 77-kWh pack will be offered.
Other notable features relevant to the typical Subaru buyer include 8.3 inches of ground clearance and an X-Mode off-road setting with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud programs, plus hill descent control. All of this means that the Getaway should be fine getting to your average trailhead or down your average fire road.
Familiar tech inside
All Getaways come with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the instrument screen measures 12.3 inches. Since it's a modern family-hauling SUV, buyers can expect niceties like USB-C charging in all three rows of seats, two 15-watt wireless phone chargers up front, an available panoramic glass roof, and lots of cupholders.
Every Subaru Getaway comes standard with the EyeSight driver assistance suite. It includes features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, Traffic Jam Assist, lane change assist and more. Some trim levels will also feature parking assistant, front cross-traffic alert and a digital rearview mirror.
Arriving in late 2026
Aesthetically, the Getaway looks just like the Highlander with a Subaru badge slapped on the nose. Inside, things are more Toyota than Subaru, but that's kind of par for the course with badge engineering exercises like this, and nothing looks unpleasant.
Subaru plans to get the 2027 Getaway to dealers in late 2026. There's no current pricing information, but we expect that to come out closer to the car's on-sale date. Something in the $55K to $60K range sounds right, but that's just a guess.