2027 Subaru Getaway Is a Rebadged Toyota Highlander EV, But That's Not a Bad Thing

Subaru promises 420 horsepower and more than 300 miles of range from its new three-row EV

2027 Subaru Getaway exterior
  • What's new: The 2027 Subaru Getaway is a three-row electric SUV based on the Toyota Highlander.
  • Why it matters: The Getaway is Subaru's largest EV, and only available with a 420-horsepower all-wheel-drive powertrain.
  • Edmunds says: Subaru now has a competitor for vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV9.

When you saw Toyota debut the all-electric 2027 Highlander, were you intrigued by the idea but didn't feel it was granola-and-socks-with-sandals enough for your outdoorsy, dog-loving lifestyle? Well, we have some excellent news. The same partnership that brought you the Toyota bZ and Subaru Solterra — and C-HR/Uncharted and bZ Woodland/Trailseeker —  now brings you the 2027 Subaru Getaway.

AWD is standard with 300+ miles of range

The Getaway is essentially a lightly tweaked Highlander with a different badge and a cooler name that is definitely not a reference to the 2002 Pretty Girls Make Graves banger of the same name. Like the Highlander, the Getaway packs three rows of seats and all-wheel drive, but unlike the Highlander, all-wheel drive is standard. There will be no front-wheel-drive Getaway. As a result of the decision to go AWD-only, all Getaways will pack 420 horsepower and an advertised 300-plus miles of range.

The Getaway utilizes the NACS charging port (aka the Tesla plug), and Subaru says it will charge at up to 150 kW. That's not earth-shattering or even class-leading, but it's acceptable for most buyers. The 300-plus miles of range (Subaru isn't getting more specific than that yet) comes from a 95.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, though a shorter-range model with a 77-kWh pack will be offered.

Other notable features relevant to the typical Subaru buyer include 8.3 inches of ground clearance and an X-Mode off-road setting with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud programs, plus hill descent control. All of this means that the Getaway should be fine getting to your average trailhead or down your average fire road.

2027 Subaru Getaway interior

Familiar tech inside

All Getaways come with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the instrument screen measures 12.3 inches. Since it's a modern family-hauling SUV, buyers can expect niceties like USB-C charging in all three rows of seats, two 15-watt wireless phone chargers up front, an available panoramic glass roof, and lots of cupholders.

Every Subaru Getaway comes standard with the EyeSight driver assistance suite. It includes features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, Traffic Jam Assist, lane change assist and more. Some trim levels will also feature parking assistant, front cross-traffic alert and a digital rearview mirror.

2027 Subaru Getaway exterior

Arriving in late 2026

Aesthetically, the Getaway looks just like the Highlander with a Subaru badge slapped on the nose. Inside, things are more Toyota than Subaru, but that's kind of par for the course with badge engineering exercises like this, and nothing looks unpleasant.

Subaru plans to get the 2027 Getaway to dealers in late 2026. There's no current pricing information, but we expect that to come out closer to the car's on-sale date. Something in the $55K to $60K range sounds right, but that's just a guess.

Consider These Recommendations
by

Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

edited by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox
Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top