2027 Subaru Getaway Is a Rebadged Toyota Highlander EV, But That's Not a Bad Thing

AWD is standard with 300+ miles of range

The Getaway is essentially a lightly tweaked Highlander with a different badge and a cooler name that is definitely not a reference to the 2002 Pretty Girls Make Graves banger of the same name. Like the Highlander, the Getaway packs three rows of seats and all-wheel drive, but unlike the Highlander, all-wheel drive is standard. There will be no front-wheel-drive Getaway. As a result of the decision to go AWD-only, all Getaways will pack 420 horsepower and an advertised 300-plus miles of range.

The Getaway utilizes the NACS charging port (aka the Tesla plug), and Subaru says it will charge at up to 150 kW. That's not earth-shattering or even class-leading, but it's acceptable for most buyers. The 300-plus miles of range (Subaru isn't getting more specific than that yet) comes from a 95.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, though a shorter-range model with a 77-kWh pack will be offered.

Other notable features relevant to the typical Subaru buyer include 8.3 inches of ground clearance and an X-Mode off-road setting with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud programs, plus hill descent control. All of this means that the Getaway should be fine getting to your average trailhead or down your average fire road.