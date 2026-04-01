Let's talk about that hybrid powertrain

This is not a new powertrain. In fact, it's the same hybrid system that was first introduced in the Wilderness-less Forester Hybrid last year — a car we've lived with in our One-Year Road Test fleet. The 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder is paired with two electric motors: one that acts as a starter-generator and a second 118-horsepower motor capable of driving the wheels. Combined output is 194 horsepower. In case you're counting, that's 14 more ponies than the gas-only Forester. The SUV is driven through a continuously variable transmission that's likely to steal any soul that the Wilderness treatment added to the Forester's personality. And unlike some rivals, which drive the rear axle with an electric motor, the Subaru system uses a traditional driveshaft to do that job.

Subaru says the Forester Wilderness Hybrid will produce up to a 25% fuel economy improvement, but it doesn't say what that improvement is relative to. Assuming it's relative to a standard Forester Wilderness, then the new Wilderness Hybrid may achieve a 32 to 33 mpg combined rating from the EPA. The standard Forester Hybrid is rated at 35 mpg combined, while the non-hybrid model achieves as high as 29 mpg combined. The 2026 Forester Wilderness is rated at 26 mpg combined. Bumping that up to 33 mpg combined with the new electrified powertrain seems fairly optimistic to us. As they say, your mileage may vary.