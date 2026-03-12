- The Rivian R2 is a small electric SUV that targets the Tesla Model Y.
- Its adventurous vibe should also appeal to customers interested gas-powered or hybrid SUVs.
- Launches this spring costing $59,485, but entry-level models will arrive next year, priced from $45K.
- Lots of interior space, high-quality feel and step-forward tech boost showroom appeal.
2027 Rivian R2 Hands-On: Targeting Tesla With More Power and Range
The compact Rivian R2 is poised to be a bigger hit than the R1T and R1S
Deep inside the Rivian HQ in Irvine, California, is the Design Studio, where we've been given access to the production version of the 2027 R2. This is the new, smaller Rivian, which will go head-to-head with Tesla's Model Y and gas-powered alternatives such as the BMW X3, Honda Passport and Toyota 4Runner. It arrives this spring in Performance trim with a Launch Package, and while it's initially priced at $59,485 including destination, cheaper versions will follow. By the end of 2027, the entry-level 2028 R2 should arrive with a $45K price tag.
Rivian R2
Performance
Premium
Standard Long Range
Standard
|Motors
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Battery
|87.9 kWh
|87.9 kWh
|87.9 kWh
|TBD
|Power
|656 hp
|450 hp
|350 hp
|350 hp
|Torque
|609 lb-ft
|537 lb-ft
|355 lb-ft
|355 lb-ft
|0-60 mph
|3.6 seconds
|4.6 seconds
|5.9 seconds
|5.9 seconds
|Range
|330 miles
|330 miles
|345 miles
|275 miles
|Price
|$59,485
|$55,485
|$49,985
|$46,495
|On sale
|spring 2026
|late 2026
|early 2027
|late 2027
Mini-me vibe borrows from R1S
Perched in the design studio next to the larger three-row R1S, the R2 is instantly familiar. I spent time with Rivian's chief design officer, Jeff Hammoud, who admitted that Rivian still needs to raise its brand profile away from the coastal regions, so it's no surprise that the R2 looks like a mini-me. The familiar face is present and correct, as are the rear light treatment and prominent badging.
The R2 retains the boxy, adventure-ready vibe of its big brother, but on closer inspection, there are some subtle differences. Those signature headlights, which are instantly recognizable at night, are actually wider and lower than before to help give the smaller car a more athletic stance. There's also a lot of detail work to improve the aerodynamics and the all-important EV range. At the back, for example, the roofline tapers down to channel air until a little spoiler at the top of the trunk. The rear haunches are heavily tapered, and even the alloy wheels and tires have been shaped to manage the flow of air.
Whatever the practical benefits, the R2 looks good and has the benefit of novelty. Tesla sold almost 1 million Model Ys across the world last year and it's become ubiquitous. The R2 will not have that problem; you won't be picked up in an R2 Uber anytime soon.
In a studio it's hard to judge the scale, but the tape measure reveals that the R2's footprint is also identical to that of the Model Y. It's a classic small SUV in the manner of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. By contrast, it's 9 inches shorter in length and 5 inches narrower than the bulky Toyota 4Runner, which is more off-road-focused.
Inside, the aesthetic also borrows heavily from the larger Rivians, with attention focusing on two horizontal screens. In its entry-level trim, the R2 will be little more than half the price of the R1S, but it doesn't necessarily feel like it. On the Performance trim, the familiar Rivian mix of wood, fabric and vegan leather is all here. The Standard trim, which I was able to sample in a studio mock-up, loses the wood and some of the fabric but still feels like a premium alternative. There's none of the overt cost-cutting that afflicts the entry-level Model Y.
New tech and oodles of space
The in-car technology, at least for now, is actually a step ahead of what you get in the R1S and the R1T truck. The touchscreen resolution is excellent and it's super responsive. Like Tesla, Rivian develops its own interface and doesn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but the navigation is by Google and most of the apps you might care about, such as Spotify, are available.
It's also nice to see a proper screen in front of the driver sharing key information. A new steering wheel-mounted control system employs two rotary knobs that look a bit like Oreos mounted on their side. They can be programmed to control multifarious features, including the audio system and even the climate control. Time will tell how well this works in practice.
R1S critics and customers complained about a lack of storage space, which seems to have spurred something of a reaction from Rivian's designers. The R2 has two gloveboxes to complement decent door pockets, cupholders and slide-out trays. It's also good to see that the signature Rivian flashlight, built into the door, is retained, although the removable Bluetooth speaker had to be ditched to save money.
The driving position is upright in the best Land Rover tradition and it's good to be able to see the extremities of the hood. Given its relatively modest footprint, it's also impressive to find plenty of rear leg- and headroom. There's much more space inside the R2 than you'll find in Toyota’s larger 4Runner, for example.
Cargo space is another plus. A well-shaped trunk is complemented by additional underfloor storage (great for keeping things hidden) and a frunk (front trunk) with enough space for carry-on luggage and a rucksack. The rear seats will also split 40/20/40 and fold flat. Rivian will even sell you a special mattress so you can sleep in the back — useful for impromptu camping trips.
Plenty of performance and the promise of decent range
The headline-grabbing R2 Performance will launch first with two motors, all-wheel drive, 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque. Rivan cites a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.6 seconds, which matches what we achieved at our test track in the Tesla Model Y Performance. The EPA reckons the R2 Performance will achieve 330 miles on a single charge — 38 more miles more than the new Y Performance achieved in the Edmunds EV Range Test. This version also gets electronic damping in a bid to provide a better compromise of ride quality and handling finesse.
The Performance will be followed by the $55K R2 Premium with a still-healthy 450 hp and all-wheel drive, and it also has an EPA range estimate of 330 miles. Shortly afterward, we'll see the R2 Standard with 350 hp and rear-wheel drive for around $50K, which Rivian reckons will have a 345-mile range. Finally, in late 2027, the R2 lineup will be completed by an entry-level model, which should cost around $46K. With a smaller battery, Rivian is estimating around 275 miles for the base R2, which is subpar by today's standards.
Every R2 gets a NACS charging port, which means that you can use Tesla Superchargers. Sensibly, Rivian has placed the port on the rear left fender, where you'll find it on a Model Y, which will make it easier to plug in to a Tesla Supercharger. We're looking forward to running all of this through the Edmunds EV Charging Test to find out how long you’ll be stuck at the plug.
Glamping on demand and useful towing
In the best Rivian tradition, there will also be a range of accessories available, from a roof tent to a very posh camping stove. There will also be an optional tow package. The R2 can tow up to 4,400 pounds, which is better than a Model Y (3,500 pounds) but lags behind the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro at 6,000 pounds.
What do we reckon?
It's no secret that electric vehicles are struggling to sell in the U.S. right now. There are some huge incentives available from manufacturers looking to shift inventory, as Edmunds' Hidden Gems page shows. Rivian has had financial struggles of its own, but the brand retains a "cool factor" that others lack, and by price and size, the R2 is much more accessible than the R1S. It should sell in much bigger numbers.
To succeed, it must seduce not just EV buyers, but gas or hybrid customers looking for an adventurous vehicle that's a bit different. It's a tough ask, but on first acquaintance, Rivian's second album looks impressive.