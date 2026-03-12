2027 Rivian R2 Hands-On: Targeting Tesla With More Power and Range

Whatever the practical benefits, the R2 looks good and has the benefit of novelty. Tesla sold almost 1 million Model Ys across the world last year and it's become ubiquitous. The R2 will not have that problem; you won't be picked up in an R2 Uber anytime soon.

In a studio it's hard to judge the scale, but the tape measure reveals that the R2's footprint is also identical to that of the Model Y. It's a classic small SUV in the manner of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. By contrast, it's 9 inches shorter in length and 5 inches narrower than the bulky Toyota 4Runner, which is more off-road-focused.

Inside, the aesthetic also borrows heavily from the larger Rivians, with attention focusing on two horizontal screens. In its entry-level trim, the R2 will be little more than half the price of the R1S, but it doesn't necessarily feel like it. On the Performance trim, the familiar Rivian mix of wood, fabric and vegan leather is all here. The Standard trim, which I was able to sample in a studio mock-up, loses the wood and some of the fabric but still feels like a premium alternative. There's none of the overt cost-cutting that afflicts the entry-level Model Y.