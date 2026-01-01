Balance will soon return to the high-powered off-road pickup segment. Ram's TRX will be back for the 2027 model year, this time under a resurrected SRT umbrella. It will again face off against the top-dog Raptor R. Both wield supercharged V8 engines, sophisticated long-travel suspensions, tons of ground clearance, and fancy interiors. Oh, don't forget the bedside graphics.

While we wait for a chance to drive the revamped TRX, we're pitting these trucks' spec sheets against each other to get an idea of the distribution of bragging rights and to help anyone considering one to easily cross-shop them. Just know that if you select the TRX, you'll be waiting until at least the second half of 2026.

Power and fuel economy

When the Raptor R debuted, it one-upped the last-gen TRX's 702-hp rating by 18 hp. Now, Ram two-ups the Ford with a healthy 777 hp. The torque tally is in the TRX's favor as well, 680 lb-ft to the Raptor R's 640 lb-ft.

On tarmac, Ram cites a 3.5-second 0 to 60 mph time for the TRX, while Edmunds clocked the Raptor R at 4.0 seconds to 60. (The previous Ram TRX managed a 4.2-second 0 to 60 run in our testing.)