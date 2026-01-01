- The TRX returns to the Ram lineup for 2027 with a higher-output Hellcat V8 engine.
- Ford's Raptor R has a similar setup with its own supercharged eight-cylinder.
- The Ram is slightly less expensive but trails the Ford in off-road stats.
Ram SRT TRX vs. Ford F-150 Raptor R: Renewed Battle of the V8 Super Trucks
Ram's supercharged off-road pickup is back to do battle with Ford's burliest F-150
Balance will soon return to the high-powered off-road pickup segment. Ram's TRX will be back for the 2027 model year, this time under a resurrected SRT umbrella. It will again face off against the top-dog Raptor R. Both wield supercharged V8 engines, sophisticated long-travel suspensions, tons of ground clearance, and fancy interiors. Oh, don't forget the bedside graphics.
While we wait for a chance to drive the revamped TRX, we're pitting these trucks' spec sheets against each other to get an idea of the distribution of bragging rights and to help anyone considering one to easily cross-shop them. Just know that if you select the TRX, you'll be waiting until at least the second half of 2026.
Power and fuel economy
When the Raptor R debuted, it one-upped the last-gen TRX's 702-hp rating by 18 hp. Now, Ram two-ups the Ford with a healthy 777 hp. The torque tally is in the TRX's favor as well, 680 lb-ft to the Raptor R's 640 lb-ft.
On tarmac, Ram cites a 3.5-second 0 to 60 mph time for the TRX, while Edmunds clocked the Raptor R at 4.0 seconds to 60. (The previous Ram TRX managed a 4.2-second 0 to 60 run in our testing.)
Neither of these trucks is anywhere close to efficient. Ram hasn't released EPA numbers for the 2027 TRX yet, but they're not likely to be much better than the 2024's 12 mpg combined (10 city/14 highway).
The Raptor R has electronically locking differentials at both ends, whereas the TRX can only lock its rear diff. The Raptor R rides on 37-inch tires; the Ram has 35s. Ford uses leaf springs at the rear of its super truck, while the TRX benefits from Ram's coil-sprung rear end. Both trucks use adjustable adaptive dampers — Ford's are from Fox; Ram's are supplied by Bilstein.
Thanks in part to its bigger tires, the mega F-150 has 13.1 inches of ground clearance to the TRX's 11.8 inches. The Ford also has approach, departure and breakover angles at least a degree or two better than the Ram's. These two both offer a bunch of drive modes, from Snow (Ram) or Slippery (Ford) to Baja.
And if TRX owners need another stat to hold over the Raptor folks, it's that the Ram has an extra inch of bed length on the Ford's 5.5-foot box. Take that.
Spec
Ram 1500 SRT TRX
Ford F-150 Raptor R
|Engine
|supercharged 6.2-liter V8
|supercharged 5.2-liter V8
|Horsepower
|777 hp
|720 hp
|Torque
|680 lb-ft
|640 lb-ft
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|Drive type
|4WD
|4WD
|Fuel economy
|N/A
|12 mpg combined (10 city/15 hwy)
Interior
The Raptor R and TRX come only with a crew-cab body. Their interior measurements are in range of each other, with the biggest differences in front legroom (Ford wins there) and rear legroom (Ram is more generous). The TRX does feature reclining rear seats for some adjustable comfort. Both accommodate five due to the front consoles between their bucket seats.
There are plenty of reminders in these cabins that you're not in an ordinary pickup. Ford drops in orange accents, while Dodge goes for lots of red. Even the TRX's seat belts and speaker grilles get this presumably faster color.
Spec
Ram SRT TRX
F-150 Raptor R
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|40.9 in/39.9 in
|40.8 in/40.4 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|40.9 in/44.8 in
|43.9 in/43.6 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5
Technology and safety equipment
You get a giant center screen regardless of which truck you choose. The Ford's measures 12 inches and runs Sync 4 in landscape orientation, while the Ram has a 14.5-inch portrait display with Uconnect 5 software. Digital gauge screens are standard on both as well.
The usual driver assist suspects are present on both behemoths — stuff like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, evasive steering assist, a head-up display and the all-important parking sensors. Both trucks will help you line up your trailer hitch and assist with backing. There is one big difference that may or may not matter to potential super-truck buyers: The Ram comes with Stellantis' Hands-Free Active Driving Assist. Although some F-150s offer Ford's BlueCruise, it's not available on the Raptor.
Trims and pricing
The TRX and Raptor R come one way with just a few available options and packages. Both, thankfully, allow you to skip the in-your-face exterior graphics packages, and both are available in lovely shades of green.
Ford hasn't announced 2026 Raptor R pricing yet, but it shouldn't stray much from 2025's $114,220 MSRP, which includes a $2,595 destination fee. The reborn TRX comes in at $102,590, including a matching $2,595 destination charge.
Is the TRX a bargain? Sure, relatively speaking. It's not cheap, though, at twice the average new-vehicle transaction price, and chances are we'll see some dealer markups on them when they arrive in 2026. If you want the best super truck right now, the choice is clear since there is no choice. But if you can wait a bit, the Ram looks ready to give the Raptor R a run for its money.